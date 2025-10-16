Return-proof your online cart: the smart shopper’s 1-minute audit

Shoppers are on track to return $850 billion in 2025—and nearly 1 in 5 of those returns started online.

Before you buy, do a quick audit—zoom customer photos, read specs (fabric/fit/materials), check the size chart, scan newest reviews, confirm seller/return policy, and Google the exact model number.

The payoff: Fewer duds, fewer UPS drop-offs, and more “keepers” that fit, match, and actually work at home.

According to the National Retail Federation, shoppers are expected to return a whopping $850 billion in merchandise in 2025. Almost 20% of those returns are from online sales.

When shopping online, there are some glaring clues that many shoppers miss which often leads to a return. Spot the right signs and your odds of keeping it go way up.

Temu and Shein quality check: a real-world guide

Let’s start with Temu and Shein. If you’ve ever ordered from either highly popular Chinese website, you know that quality can be an issue.

Many shoppers end up returning stuff because the pictures never match what they actually get. Always assume that their product photos lie.

What looks like linen, cotton, or jersey is often a polyester blend. Zoom in on all of the photos to try and see what you’re actually getting.

Shoe sizes on Temu and Shein are all over the map as well, so treat every pair like a new brand. Open the size chart every single time, never assume it’s men’s or women’s just because of the listing title. The safest anchor is your European size (it’s more consistent across factories). For example, a women’s U.S. 9 usually maps to EU 40.

Also, be sure to read the product description carefully and see if the customer reviews match their “official” description. If there’s any discrepancy, move on.

But most importantly, always check if customers have left photos in their reviews. Many shoppers will post photos to show the quality or lack thereof. These photos are your best clue to what you’ll actually get.

Fool proof your Amazon purchase

Always try to buy items that are shipped and sold directly by Amazon, not a third-party seller. It’s usually safer as some sellers have wonky return policies and their products can be hit or miss in terms of quality.

Also, before you add to cart, click on the reviews and check out the ”Reviews with images” to get a visual on what you’re getting. Then I like to filter reviews by “Newest” and 3-star (or lower) to surface any real problems fast.

Amazon reviews are notoriously fake so I tend to ignore most 5-star reviews and focus on the 3-star or lower. And by sorting by “Newest” you get reviews from what the product looks like now, not some version from 2 years ago.

Lastly, copy the exact model number and Google it to make sure you’re not grabbing last year’s version at an inflated price.

Don’t trust the glam shots on Target.com

Do not trust the pretty pictures on Target’s site. Get in the habit of always clicking “Details” and “Specifications” to see the actual fabric, fit, and care. Veteran Target shoppers swear that their photos oversell their products.

Also, before you buy clothes or shoes, tap “How does it fit?” and scan the reviews filtered to “Runs small/large.” A couple minutes investigating beats a return trip later.

Buying an “Only-at-Target” item? Google the national model on the brand’s site so you know what’s different. Sometimes items made specifically for Target have different specs, so a little research can avoid a surprise and subsequent return.

Measure twice, ship once: your Wayfair survival kit

Returning large items like couches or bed frames to Wayfair.com can be a real pain. To avoid a return, you’ll want to check the following three measurements every time you buy furniture online.

The overall dimension of where you’re putting the item in your home.

The seat/leg clearance, which is the usable space your body (or stuff) needs around a seat.

The narrowest doorway or stair you’ll have to navigate.

I recommend actually taping out the dimensions on your floor, then use Wayfair’s “View in Room” feature in their app to make sure you like the item in your space before you buy.

Also, many of Wayfair’s products offer a free fabric swatch that they’ll mail out so you can test the color, texture, and feel before buying.

Final thought…

While I talked about some specific online stores, it’s safe to assume these tips apply to whatever website you’re shopping at. Same playbook, different logo—run these checks and you’ll keep more of what shows up.