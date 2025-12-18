The hidden holiday stress no one talks about: Gift anxiety

Holiday gifting is becoming more stressful than joyful, as rising costs, social pressure, and fear of getting it wrong fuel widespread gift anxiety.

Uncertainty is a major driver of that stress, with many Americans worried they’ll overspend — or still end up giving an unwanted gift.

Setting realistic budgets and clear expectations can ease the pressure, helping shoppers focus on meaning over price and avoid post-holiday regret.

For many Americans, Christmas shopping doesn’t start with excitement — it starts with stress.

What should be a joyful tradition of giving has quietly turned into a high-pressure exercise filled with second-guessing, budget math, and the fear of disappointing the people we care about most.

Rising living costs have made holiday spending feel heavier than ever, while social media feeds packed with picture-perfect gifts and over-the-top celebrations raise the stakes even higher.

This growing sense of “gift anxiety” is changing how consumers approach Christmas — and prompting many to look for ways to make gifting simpler, clearer, and less emotionally charged.

ConsumerAffairs interviewed Adam Zucker, VP of Marketing at MyRegistry.com, to learn how gift anxiety shows up during the holidays and practical ways shoppers can ease the stress and bring some joy back into Christmas giving.

Feeling the pressure

Zucker broke down what consumers can expect when it comes to gift anxiety this holiday season.

“Gift anxiety will typically manifest during times when emotional expectations collide with financial reality,” he explained. “No one wants to appear thoughtless, cheap, or out of sync in the relationship with a friend or family member.

“Uncertainty can worsen the feeling of gift anxiety, and with more than half of U.S. adults expecting to receive at least one unwanted gift over the festive period, this indicates that many are spending money while quietly worrying they will ‘get it wrong’. That fear of wasted money, combined with the inevitable social comparisons and economic pressures, is what's driving so much of today’s gift anxiety.”

How to fight the pressure

While pressure may be mounting, it doesn’t have to take over this holiday season. Zucker recommends remembering the real reason behind giving gifts.

“It’s so vitally important to remember that gifting at any time of the year – but especially during the holidays – is not a financial exchange that needs to be balanced equally,” he said. “The pressure to ‘match’ a gift often leads to overspending and financial regret.

“Set a budget you are comfortable with and stick to it, no matter what. A meaningful gift given within your means is always a better idea than adding to your debt. When expectations are clear, through a wish list or registry, the anxiety around matching value will largely disappear.”