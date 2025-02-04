Surging egg prices force Waffle House to add an egg surcharge

Egg prices are surging and breakfast chain Waffle House has responded by placing a 50 cent surcharge on every egg it sells. Signs posted in its restaurants says the “nationwide rise in the cost of eggs” is forcing that action.

“The continuing egg shortage caused by HPAI (bird flu) has caused a dramatic increase in egg prices,” Waffle House said in the statement to media outlets. “Customers and restaurants are being forced to make difficult decisions.”

Bird flu has resulted in the deaths of millions of chickens, creating egg shortages in some areas. Waffle House has more than 2,000 U.S. locations and serves millions of eggs each year.

According to scientists, the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus (HPAIV) H5N1 was introduced in North America in late 2021 through trans-Atlantic pathways via migratory birds. These introductions have resulted in a widespread disease event in animals, heavily affecting poultry, wild birds, and recently mammals.

As in early 2023, the spike in bird flu cases in the U.S. has had a huge impact on egg production and retail egg prices. The December 2024 Consumer Price Index showed egg costs rose 3.2% from November, while November egg prices rose 8.2% from October. Over a 12 month period, egg prices rose 36.8%.

Bird flu cases often increase in the fall and spring of the year, spread by migratory birds that infect domestic flocks.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, nearly 17 million chickens were culled in November and December alone, worsening the egg shortage.

Waffle House said it would closely monitor egg prices and remove the surcharge once prices begin to retreat.