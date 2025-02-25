Millions of Avast software customers will receive compensation

The Federal Trade Commission has begun sending claim forms to consumers who purchased antivirus software from Avast under misleading pretenses, the agency said. This follows a February 2024 complaint in which the FTC accused Avast of falsely advertising its software as a privacy protector while secretly collecting and selling detailed user browsing data through its subsidiary, Jumpshot, to over 100 third parties.

As part of a settlement agreement, Avast has agreed to pay $16.5 million, which will be used to compensate affected consumers. The settlement also imposes strict prohibitions on Avast, preventing the company from misrepresenting its data usage and from selling or licensing browsing data from its products for advertising purposes.

The FTC is actively reaching out to 3,690,813 consumers who purchased Avast's antivirus software between August 2014 and January 2020. Eligible consumers will receive email notifications about the claims process, which will continue until March 7, 2025.

Those eligible can file claims online at www.ftc.gov/Avast, with the deadline set for June 5, 2025. The compensation amounts will vary based on the number of claims filed.

For assistance, consumers can contact the claims administrator at 866-290-0165 or email info@AvastSettlement.com. The FTC emphasizes that it never requires payment or personal account information to file a claim or receive a refund, so be wary of scammers offering to help, for a fee.

The FTC said its actions in 2024 resulted in over $285 million in consumer refunds nationwide, underscoring its commitment to protecting consumer rights and promoting fair competition. The Commission encourages consumers to stay informed about their rights and report any fraudulent activities through its platforms.

