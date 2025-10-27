Walmart reveals its Black Friday plans will include three sales events

Walmart is gearing up for a two-wave Black Friday event in 2025 that begins early in November and spans into the traditional post-Thanksgiving week.

The retailer is continuing its strategy of offering online first, then in-store deals, with special early access for Walmart+ members ahead of the general public.

Shoppers can expect deep discounts across categories — especially electronics, home goods, toys and more — with “special-buy” items that sell out quickly

Halloween is still a few days away, but Walmart is already making plans for Black Friday. The retailer has signalled that its 2025 Black Friday setup will look familiar — but still evolving.

According to the company, the key features are:

Dual-wave structure: Based on prior years, one wave will start in early November (online first, then stores), followed by the main Black Friday week wave closer to Thanksgiving.

Early access for members: Walmart+ members are likely to receive an early access window (sometimes several hours ahead) before deals open to everyone else.

Online before in-store: Walmart continues to prioritize its website/app for the initial deal drop, with physical stores opening up in-store at a later time (often early morning local time).

Wide product categories: Electronics (TVs, laptops, tablets, smartphones), home appliances, toys, and gift-type items figure heavily in the ad scans and predictions.

Limited “special buy” inventory: Some of the steepest discounts will be for limited-quantity items, so timing and having a plan will matter.

For shoppers, that means preparation is key: know what you’re after, set alerts (if Walmart offers them), consider joining Walmart+ if you don’t already, and check both online and store timing to get the jump on hot items.

“For years, Walmart has owned Black Friday — and this year we’re proving why. We’re dropping up to 60% off top brands and offering thousands of deals under $20, making it clear: nobody does low prices like we do,” said John Furner, president and CEO, Walmart U.S. “Just like our Thanksgiving Meal Basket we’re leading on convenience and rewriting what value looks like, helping customers have their best, brightest and most budget-friendly holiday yet.”

Three events

Walmart plans three promotional events for Black Friday. The first is November 14–16, available online and in stores. Walmart+ members get five hours early access online beginning Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. ET.

The second promotional event is November 25–30. November 25-27 will be an online sale only. November 28-30 will offer sales both online and in stores. Walmart+ members get five hours of early access online beginning Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. ET

The third event is Cyber Monday, December 1, an online-only promotion. Walmart+ members get five hours early access online beginning Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. ET

A sneak peek

Walmart has promised thousands of deals during all three promotions and has unwrapped a few early deals — here’s a peek at what’s coming: