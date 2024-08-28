Stop & Shop to stop selling cigarettes, tobacco products

In an effort to aid in consumers’ journeys to quit smoking, Stop & Shop has announced that it will no longer be selling cigarettes or other tobacco products as of August 31, 2024.

With 360 grocery stores primarily in the northeast, the company is standing firm in its decision to prioritize consumers’ health over tobacco sales.

“Our responsibility as a grocer goes far beyond our aisles, and we are committed to taking bold steps to help our associates, customers, and communities work towards better health outcomes,” said Gordon Reid, president of Stop & Shop.

“From our team of registered dietitians that serve our customers at no cost to our trained and trusted pharmacy associates, Stop & Shop aims to support the health & well-being of the neighborhoods we serve – and this exit from tobacco is one more way we’re accomplishing that goal.”

Perks for quitting smoking

The retailer is also hosting cigarette buy-back events at two of its locations, as they work to encourage customers to quit smoking.

At both of the events, the first 100 customers to bring in an unopened carton or pack of cigarettes will receive a bag of goodies: a Stop & Shop gift card, healthy snacks, mints, smoking cessation materials, and a coupon for $10 off Nicorette.

“This is a step in the right direction toward ending Big Tobacco’s influence on kids, and we know even more can be done to reduce the toll of tobacco in our communities,” said Dr. Karen E. Knudsen, CEO of the American Cancer Society and the American Cancer Society Network.

“From state and local governments to schools and businesses, we can all play a part in protecting public health. We urge lawmakers to prioritize tobacco control program funding so that those inspired to quit by this effort have the resources they need to help them succeed.”

Joining the movement

Stop & Shop isn’t the first retailer to stop selling cigarettes or tobacco products.

In 2022, Walmart took similar actions, removing cigarettes and tobacco products from select locations across the country. This came after the retailer discontinued the sale of flavored nicotine products and raised the minimum age to purchase tobacco to 21.

Before that, CVS took the plunge to stop selling tobacco products and cigarettes back in 2014. As part of its rebrand to CVS Health, the pharmacy made the decision to remove cigarettes from its stores.

Even Amazon has been part of the movement. The retailer removed any vaping-related products from its site several years ago.