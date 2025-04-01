Bad seeds ... really bad

In brief:

🌱 Unsolicited seed packages have recently surfaced in Alabama, Texas, and New Mexico, echoing a mysterious wave of similar mailings in 2020.

🚫 Officials urge residents not to plant the seeds, which may contain invasive species and pose biosecurity threats to agriculture and ecosystems.

📦 The incidents may be linked to a “brushing scam”—a tactic in which online sellers send random items to post fake reviews.

Agricultural officials in multiple U.S. states are warning residents to stay alert after renewed reports of unsolicited seed packages—many appearing to be sent from China—have surfaced in Alabama, Texas, and New Mexico.

The Texas Department of Agriculture said this month it has collected over 300 seed packages from 64 locations, including one that contained a live plant—a first in the state’s experience with such incidents. Seeds ranged from vegetables and herbs to grasses and even an invasive aquatic plant.

“These seeds may not be listed as noxious, but they still pose a serious national biosecurity threat,” said Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller. “We must stay vigilant.”

Similar incidents in 2020

The phenomenon is reminiscent of a wave of similar incidents in 2020, when the U.S. Department of Agriculture received thousands of reports of Americans receiving mystery seed packets marked with Chinese characters. Federal investigators later determined the mailings were likely part of a “brushing scam”, where sellers send cheap goods to boost fake online reviews. Officials found no malicious intent, but warned of the risks of planting unknown seeds.

This time around, the concern remains just as high. Alabama has reported six recent cases, including tomato and onion seeds that tested negative for toxins but still raised flags. “These seeds may be invasive to Alabama’s native plants or harmful to livestock,” said Rick Pate, the state’s agriculture commissioner, in a New York Times report.

New Mexico also confirmed at least one case of unsolicited seeds arriving in a resident’s mailbox. “These unauthorized seed shipments violate state and federal law and could introduce invasive species or plant diseases,” said Katie Laney, a spokesperson for the New Mexico Department of Agriculture.

In 2020, at least 14 seed types were identified, ranging from cabbage and mint to morning glory and rosemary—mostly benign plants, but ones that could still disrupt ecosystems if introduced improperly.

Officials in all three states are urging residents who receive such packages to leave them sealed, avoid planting them, and report the incident to their local agriculture department.

