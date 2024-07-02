A July 4th cookout is a lot more expensive than it was in 2019

If you are shopping for July 4th cookout supplies you’ve already noticed that prices are a bit higher than last year. But how about five years ago?
Our partners at Datasembly, a company that tracks thousands of grocery prices in real-time, have provided a year-by-year price comparison, starting in 2019. That was before the COVID-19 pandemic and before inflation began to take off.
For example, 1.3 pounds of ground chuck for burgers costs $8.45 today. But in 2019 you could buy those burgers for $5.62. Doing the math, those hamburgers have increased in price by 50% – or an average of 10% per year.
But that’s not the only cookout staple that’s gotten more expensive. Fifty seven-inch disposable plates, which cost $2.76 in 2019 today costs $4.97, an increase of 98%.
How about a 12-pack of soda? In 2019 you could buy it for $5.17. Now? $9.18, an increase of 77.5%.
A package of 16 beef hot dogs cost $7.62 five years ago but now sells for $10.30, a 35% increase. Fortunately, a few things on the menu haven’t gone up as much.
A 14 oz. jar of mustard cost $1.97 in 2019 but will only set you back $2.12 today, an increase of only 7.6% A package of 30 plastic cups costs 10% more than five years ago.
While it’s true that inflation has slowed, it doesn’t mean that prices have gone down. Check out the complete five-year price comparison in the chart below.
Five-year price comparison
Item Description
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
Ground Beef Chuck Burgers 1.33 lbs (4 ct)
8.45
7.32
$6.98
7.68
5.62
Beef hot dogs, 16 ct
10.3
9.42
9.71
8.63
6.98
7.62
Hamburger buns 8 ct
$3.22
3.22
2.89
3.29
2.56
$2.59
Hot dog buns 8 ct
$3.28
3.27
$2.89
3.33
2.56
2.61
Baked beans, 16oz
$2.38
$2.29
$2.28
$1.79
$1.75
$1.71
Soda, 12 pack
$9.18
$8.12
$6.77
$5.53
$5.34
$5.17
Disposable plates, 7 inch 50 ct
$4.97
$4.39
$3.34
$3.74
$2.48
$2.76
Sweet relish, 12.7oz bottle
$3.53
$2.51
$2.28
$2.28
Tomato ketchup 20oz
$3.87
$3.82
$2.91
$2.61
$2.54
Yellow mustard, 14 oz
$2.12
$2.12
$2.59
$2.21
$1.96
$1.97
Mayonnaise, 12oz
$4.86
$4.84
$3.46
$3.30
$2.90
$2.83
American Cheese - 24ct
$5.64
$5.44
$5.47
$6.39
$4.80
$4.90
Plastic cups, 30 ct
$5.71
$5.64
$4.87
$4.03
$3.68
$5.19