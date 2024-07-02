A July 4th cookout is a lot more expensive than it was in 2019

If you are shopping for July 4th cookout supplies you’ve already noticed that prices are a bit higher than last year. But how about five years ago?

Our partners at Datasembly, a company that tracks thousands of grocery prices in real-time, have provided a year-by-year price comparison, starting in 2019. That was before the COVID-19 pandemic and before inflation began to take off.

For example, 1.3 pounds of ground chuck for burgers costs $8.45 today. But in 2019 you could buy those burgers for $5.62. Doing the math, those hamburgers have increased in price by 50% – or an average of 10% per year.

But that’s not the only cookout staple that’s gotten more expensive. Fifty seven-inch disposable plates, which cost $2.76 in 2019 today costs $4.97, an increase of 98%.

How about a 12-pack of soda? In 2019 you could buy it for $5.17. Now? $9.18, an increase of 77.5%.

A package of 16 beef hot dogs cost $7.62 five years ago but now sells for $10.30, a 35% increase. Fortunately, a few things on the menu haven’t gone up as much.

A 14 oz. jar of mustard cost $1.97 in 2019 but will only set you back $2.12 today, an increase of only 7.6% A package of 30 plastic cups costs 10% more than five years ago.

While it’s true that inflation has slowed, it doesn’t mean that prices have gone down. Check out the complete five-year price comparison in the chart below.

Five-year price comparison