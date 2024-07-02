Write a review
A July 4th cookout is a lot more expensive than it was in 2019

July 4th cookout costs soar: Ground chuck up 50%, soda 77.5%, plates 98% since 2019 - Photo by Zac Cain on UnSplash

Five years of inflation have pushed up the cost of burgers by 50%

If you are shopping for July 4th cookout supplies you’ve already noticed that prices are a bit higher than last year. But how about five years ago?

Our partners at Datasembly, a company that tracks thousands of grocery prices in real-time, have provided a year-by-year price comparison, starting in 2019. That was before the COVID-19 pandemic and before inflation began to take off.

For example, 1.3 pounds of ground chuck for burgers costs $8.45 today. But in 2019 you could buy those burgers for $5.62. Doing the math, those hamburgers have increased in price by 50% – or an average of 10% per year.

But that’s not the only cookout staple that’s gotten more expensive. Fifty seven-inch disposable plates, which cost $2.76 in 2019 today costs $4.97, an increase of 98%.

How about a 12-pack of soda? In 2019 you could buy it for $5.17. Now? $9.18, an increase of 77.5%.

A package of 16 beef hot dogs cost $7.62 five years ago but now sells for $10.30, a 35% increase. Fortunately, a few things on the menu haven’t gone up as much. 

A 14 oz. jar of mustard cost $1.97 in 2019 but will only set you back $2.12 today, an increase of only 7.6% A package of 30 plastic cups costs 10% more than five years ago.

While it’s true that inflation has slowed, it doesn’t mean that prices have gone down. Check out the complete five-year price comparison in the chart below.

Five-year price comparison

Item Description

2024

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

Ground Beef Chuck Burgers 1.33 lbs (4 ct)

8.45

7.32

$6.98

7.68

5.62

Beef hot dogs, 16 ct

10.3

9.42

9.71

8.63

6.98

7.62

Hamburger buns 8 ct

$3.22

3.22

2.89

3.29

2.56

$2.59

Hot dog buns 8 ct

$3.28

3.27

$2.89

3.33

2.56

2.61

Baked beans, 16oz

$2.38

$2.29

$2.28

$1.79

$1.75

$1.71

Soda, 12 pack

$9.18

$8.12

$6.77

$5.53

$5.34

$5.17

Disposable plates, 7 inch 50 ct

$4.97

$4.39

$3.34

$3.74

$2.48

$2.76

Sweet relish, 12.7oz bottle

$3.53

$2.51

$2.28

$2.28

Tomato ketchup 20oz

$3.87

$3.82

$2.91

$2.61

$2.54

Yellow mustard, 14 oz

$2.12

$2.12

$2.59

$2.21

$1.96

$1.97

Mayonnaise, 12oz

$4.86

$4.84

$3.46

$3.30

$2.90

$2.83

American Cheese - 24ct

$5.64

$5.44

$5.47

$6.39

$4.80

$4.90

Plastic cups, 30 ct

$5.71

$5.64

$4.87

$4.03

$3.68

$5.19

