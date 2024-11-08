Babcock Dairy recalls mislabeled ice cream

Babcock Dairy of Madison, Wisconsin, is recalling approximately 41 cases of Orange Custard Chocolate Chip ice cream that may be labeled as Chocolate Peanut Butter.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs or yellow #5 run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

The following products are subject to recall:

Product Name: Orange Custard Chocolate Chip and Chocolate Peanut Butter

Production Date: 09 1724

Size: Half Gallon

The products were produced on September 17, 2024, and distributed to retail establishments and directly to customers in Wisconsin. The issue was discovered on the evening of November 4, 2024, when a customer reported the mislabeling. There have been no reports of illness associated with consumption of these products.

During production, a limited number of Chocolate Peanut Butter ice cream containers were inadvertently filled with Orange Custard Chocolate Chip ice cream, leading to products with incorrect allergen labeling.

What to do

If you purchased one of the affected products, check the production date located on the bottom of the container for 09 1724 (September 17, 2024).

If the product is from the affected lot, you may return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Casey Whyte, Plant Manager, at (608) 262-9102 between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. (Monday through Friday).

Babcock Dairy is housed within UW-Madison’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences.