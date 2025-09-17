Walmart prepares for holiday season with Top Toys List

Walmart has released its 2025 Top Toys List for the upcoming holiday season.

The list features toys for every budget and age, and also features the top brands and most popular characters.

The list is officially available to start prepping and shopping for the holidays.

Following news of Amazon and Target announcing their pre-holiday sales, Walmart is the latest retailer to join in the early holiday prep.

Walmart has officially shared its 2025 Top Toys List with the goal of helping shoppers get ready for the holiday season with plenty of time.

“We know our customers are looking for quality gifts at a value this holiday season. Our team of toy experts have worked hard to ensure we are offering customers the best assortment of toys — the most sought-after and exciting items — with the Every Day Low Prices and convenient shopping options they can trust Walmart to provide,” Brittany Smith, vice president of Toys, Walmart U.S., said in a news release.

What’s on the list?

Walmart has broken down the list into different categories to help shoppers find exactly what they’re looking for.

These include: 25 under $25, Budget Finds under $15, Slay Playtime with On-screen Favorite Friends, Grow Minds and Hearts, Unleash Creativity, Ride, Race, and Roll Out, Discover This Year’s Game Night MVPs, and Unbox the Thrill and Score Big.

The site also lets shoppers search by age, price, brand, category, and character.

Here’s a look at some of the toys on this year’s list:

Adventure Force Folding Scooter – $15.00

Wonder Factory Never Dry Dough Creation Station – $24.97

LEGO Marvel Minifigure (Spiderman into the Spiderverse) – $4.97

Mini Brands Fill the Fridge playset ($19.97)

Melissa & Doug Simmer & Stir Stovetop Play Set – $19.97

Kinetic Sand Squish Pizza Activity Set – $20.99

Minecraft Battle Mode Great Hog Action Figure – $19.84

Peppa Pig Oinks and Snuggles – $24.97

Connect 4 Frenzy – $14.97

Disney Princess Enchanted Stories (Dolls include Ariel, Tiana and Belle) – $14.97

Slime Life Bowl of Fruity Cereal DIY Slime Kit – $14.97

Funko Bitty POP! 4-pack Marvel Assortment (and Star Warsopens in a new tab) – $14.88

My Life As Wizard of Oz 18-inch dolls – $49.94

Bluey Supermarket Playset – $54.98

Jurassic World Rebirth Distortus Rex Action Figure – $49.84

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie, Meow-mazing Dollhouse – $99.97

PAW Patrol Fire Rescue Ultimate Command Center – $54.97

Walmart’s 2025 Top Toys List is officially available to start shopping online, in stores, and in the Walmart mobile app. Shoppers can see the full list here.