Dollar General shares Labor Day Sales

Dollar General’s Labor Day sale runs from August 28 through September 5.

Shoppers have the chance to save on a wide variety of items for different parts of the weekend.

Once Labor Day is over, Dollar General is offering shoppers even more savings, as well as the opportunity for free delivery.

With Labor Day weekend kicking off, it’s time to start preparing for the sales.

Dollar General has officially announced its plans for the holiday shopping weekend, including discounts on seasonal favorites, pantry staples, and more.

“At Dollar General, we’re committed to helping our customers stretch their dollars further by providing everyday essentials at a great value,” Emily Taylor, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said in a news release. “Our Labor Day sales events are a great way to stock up, save, and celebrate the season with family and friends.”

What’s on sale?

Starting on August 28 and running through Labor Day weekend, Dollar General will be hosting several different sales opportunities for shoppers.

Here’s a look at what to expect:

3-Day Sale: August 28–30: Buy One, Get One Free lawn and garden Buy One, Get One 50% Off Foster Grant sunglasses Buy One, Get One Free flip flops, clogs or sandals Buy One, Get One 50% Off deals on bath towels, hand towels, washcloths, bath rugs or runners and bath accessories Buy One, Get One 50% Off Armor All Buy One, Get One Free Studio Selection sunscreen Buy One DiGiorno Rising Crust Pepperoni or Supreme Pizza, Get One Free Pepsi 2-Liter

One-Day Deal: August 30: For one-day only on Saturday, August 30th, DG will feature Buy One, Get One Free Kraft Mac-n-Cheese (11 oz.).

2-Day Sale: August 31–September 1: Buy a Heinz Ketchup (38 oz.) get Oscar Mayer Wieners (10 ct.) Free Buy Two, Get Two Free Lay’s Chips Buy One, Get One Free Planters Dry Roasted Salted Peanuts (16 oz.) $8 TrueLiving Heavy Duty Storage Totes (20 gal.) $15 Box Fan (20”)



Savings beyond Labor Day

Dollar General is also extending its Labor Day sale through September 5. From September 1 through September 5, shoppers can get a digital coupon for $5 off their purchase of $25 or more.

Additionally, the retailer will be offering shoppers free delivery on their first order when they sign up for a Dollar General rewards account, MyDG.