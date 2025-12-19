What’s open on Christmas? A last-minute grocery + restaurant playbook

Some restaurants + a few “select location” chains stay open on Christmas Day. Check OpenTable/Resy fast, and still call ahead

Essentials: Walgreens/CVS + 7-Eleven/Circle K/ampm can cover basics in a pinch (pharmacy hours vary by location)

Don’t waste a trip: Most grocery stores + Walmart/Target/Costco are typically closed—check the store locator before you drive

Christmas Day can easily turn into a scavenger hunt if you find yourself missing one key ingredient or you’re phone charger died while you were wrapping presents at 11pm.

But I have some good news for you. You can still find food and essentials on Christmas Day, but you need to know where to look. Many big-name stores and restaurants close their doors completely or have reduced hours.

Restaurants open on Christmas Day

If cooking is not happening (or you’re tapped out), Christmas Day dining is usually a mix of classic diners, some chain restaurants, and some spots that take reservations.

Diners/breakfast: Denny’s Dunkin’ (6am – 2pm) IHOP Starbucks (many close by noon) Waffle House

Sit-down chain restaurants: Applebee’s (select locations) Benihana Buca di Beppo Buffalo Wild Wings Fogo de Chão P.F. Chang’s Marie Callender’s (takeout only) Red Lobster Romano’s Macaroni Grill Shoney’s

High-end restaurants (reservations recommended): Morton’s Ruth’s Chris STK Legal Sea Foods

Fast food: McDonald’s (some locations) Wendy’s (some locations) Burger King (some locations) Sonic Drive-In (some locations)



Pro tip: For sit-down dining, your fastest “what’s actually open near me” answer is usually a reservations platform like OpenTable or Resy.

Your best bet for groceries: think “essentials,” not “full grocery run”

If you need basics (milk, ice, batteries, medicine, paper towels, snacks), the most reliable places to check are pharmacies and convenience stores.

Pharmacies:

Walgreens: Stores are open on Christmas Day, but pharmacy hours can vary by location, so check the store locator before you drive.

Stores are open on Christmas Day, but pharmacy hours can vary by location, so check the store locator before you drive. CVS: Expect location-by-location variation (some open, some reduced hours, some may close), so the safest move is to confirm your specific store’s hours.

Convenience stores:

7-Eleven: Many locations keep their normal schedule (including 24/7 stores), but franchise locations can vary, so double-check your closest one.

Many locations keep their normal schedule (including 24/7 stores), but franchise locations can vary, so double-check your closest one. Circle K: They also keep their regular schedule of being open 24/7.

They also keep their regular schedule of being open 24/7. AM/PM: Same, they’ll be open all day on Christmas.

Grocery stores:

The vast majority of grocery stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

The only grocery store that I could find that is open on Christmas is Albertsons. And not every location will be open, so be sure to check store hours if you have an Albertsons in your neck of the woods.

What’s always closed (so you don’t waste a trip)

A few big names are clear about being shut down for Christmas Day:

Whole Foods Market

Olive Garden

Cracker Barrel

Chipotle

Subway

Taco Bell

Outback

Texas Roadhouse

Walmart

Target

Costco

