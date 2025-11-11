Black Friday travel hacks: How to find the best deals before they’re gone

Clear your cookies and browse incognito to avoid price hikes caused by travel algorithms tracking your searches.

Be flexible with dates and filters — midweek or off-hour flights often yield the biggest savings.

Don’t rush to book — compare total fares, read the fine print, and remember that Cyber Monday and January sales can also bring great deals.

When it comes to Black Friday, travel deals often fly under the radar — but they can be some of the most rewarding discounts of the season. Whether you’re planning a family trip or a weekend escape, timing and strategy matter more than luck.

ConsumerAffairs spoke to Oliver Brendon, CEO of AttractionTickets.com, to learn how a few smart moves — like knowing when to book, which filters to use, and how to beat the algorithms — can save you hundreds. His Black Friday playbook helps travelers make the most of every click (and every dollar).

Do’s and don’ts of booking Black Friday travel

If you’re dreaming of warmer weather during the chilly months, it can be tempting to book the first tropical getaway you see. However, according to Brendon, that may not always be the best strategy.

He shared his top do’s and don’ts for booking travel during Black Friday.

Do’s:

Firstly, never assume that the first offer you see is the best offer you can get. Clear your cookies and switch to an incognito browser to ensure you’re getting the best deal.

Secondly, be flexible with your booking type. Adjusting your travel dates or group size can unlock deals that booking engines often hide behind filters. Try browsing for midweek flights or odd-hour departures, even flying on a Tuesday can sometimes slash costs by half compared to Mondays, Fridays, and weekends.

Lastly, make sure to sign up early for loyalty programs and email marketing. Brands reward loyalty and oftentimes the best offers go out to existing customers and those opted-in to email marketing before they ever reach the public sale pages.

Don’ts:

Don’t assume that ‘low to high’ price filters always show the cheapest total fare. It’s an easy mistake to make, as with most other types of product-based websites this ordering is accurate. However, with travel, sometimes sites exclude taxes or luggage fees, so always check the total cost before you buy.

Secondly, don’t let deals pressure you to book impulsively. Black Friday sales are designed to create urgency, but taking a few minutes to compare across multiple platforms could save you even more.

Lastly, don’t forget to read the fine print. Cancellation terms and baggage inclusions vary dramatically during sale periods, and the cheapest deal isn’t always the best value when it comes to these smaller factors.

How to use price algorithms

Brendon explained that pricing algorithms are designed to track consumer behavior. This means that if you’ve looked at a certain vacation or flight before, the price will likely increase based on your previous interest.

“The best way to use this to your advantage is to clear your cookies or browse in incognito mode so booking platforms don’t inflate fares based on your search history,” he suggested.

“Another tactic to note is considering the time you’re searching. Travel prices tend to fluctuate throughout the day, and this tends to be more frequent during key sales periods. Early morning searches tend to be the best, so it’s worth setting an alarm to assess the value of early morning deals.

“You can also try comparing prices across different devices, such as desktop vs. mobile. This won’t work for every travel site, but occasionally they may show different discounts.”

Is Black Friday the best time to book travel?

While a trip may look enticing, Brendon encourages consumers not to get caught up in any deals and to be diligent when booking travel – just like you would be during any other time of year.

“Black Friday sales can create a false sense of urgency and encourage impulse purchasing,” he said. “When it comes to travel and vacations, if you have an idea in mind of where you already planned to go, then any saving is a bonus because you were planning to book that trip anyway. Having this mindset can help ease the pressure of having to make a purchase on Black Friday, so you can think logically.

“Cyber Monday or Cyber Week, following Black Friday, can also hold great savings, alongside the January sales period post-Christmas, so there’s no need to rush into a Black Friday purchase you’re unsure of.”