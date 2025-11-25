Streaming services Black Friday 2025: The best deals you don’t want to miss

You can score the Disney+ + Hulu (with ads) bundle for just $4.99/month for a full year — that’s nearly $100 saved.

HBO Max (Basic, with ads) is just $2.99/month for 12 months via its Black Friday promotion.

Paramount+ is offering its Essential plan or the Premium (with Showtime) plan for $2.99/month for the first two months.

Black Friday isn’t just for tech deals — streaming services are getting in on the action too, and the 2025 promotions are looking sweeter than ever.

Whether you’re trying to binge the latest Marvel series, revisit a childhood favorite on Nickelodeon, or dive into HBO’s blockbuster shows, this is a great time to lock in a deal.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the top streaming service offers for the holiday season — all explained in simple terms so you can pick what’s right for you (or your giftee).

Major Black Friday Streaming Deals (2025)

Disney+ & Hulu Bundle Ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu bundle: $4.99/month for 12 months under the Black Friday offer – that’s about 61% off compared to the usual $12.99/month. Offer is available through Dec 1, 2025.



HBO Max (Basic with Ads) Through its official savings page, the ad-supported plan is $2.99/month for 12 months for new and returning subscribers. After the 12 months, the subscription will renew at the then-current rate (so set a reminder if you want to cancel).



Paramount+ Deals Paramount+ is offering $2.99/month for the first two months on either: The Essential plan (with ads) The Premium plan with Showtime (ad-free)

Use promo codes: BF-ESS for Essential, BF-ADFREE for Premium with Showtime. This offer expires around Dec 2, 2025, and after that, your subscription renews at full price unless you cancel.



Fox One The streamer is offering customers a $2.99/month deal for the first 12 months. This offer is valid through January 4, 2026.



Apple TV+ Black Friday offer: $5.99/month for six months (then returns to $12.99). Available to new and returning subscribers. This offer is valid through December 1, 2025.



YouTube TV Discounted Price: New subscribers can get the YouTube TV Base Plan for $72.99/month for the first three months, saving about $30 off the regular $82.99 rate. NFL Sunday Ticket Option: If you want live football, there’s a deal for YouTube TV + NFL Sunday Ticket also at $72.99/month for the first three months. This offer runs through January 4, 2026. Sunday Ticket Add-On: Separately, YouTube has cut the NFL Sunday Ticket price to $48 (for new users) during this Black Friday window.

