November 11, 2024
Who thinks of sustainability when ordering meat?
Safety agency opens probe of 1.4 million Honda engines that may fail
The deadline for filing a Cash App settlement claim is days away
Nearly 5,000 pounds of ready-to-eat meat recalled for listeria risk
BMW recalls 3,300 vehicles with structural issues
Recall issued for turkey sandwiches with listeria-tainted Brie
November 8, 2024
American Airlines, JetBlue lose appeal to revive alliance coordinating flights, sharing profits
Volkswagen recalls more than 100,000 Beetles, Passats over exploding airbag
Senators want Albertsons investigated for possible price gouging
Compounded Ozempic, Wegovy may be dangerous
Motorcyle parts seller Dennis Kirk suffers data breach exposing millions of records
California warns against intoxicating hemp food, beverages appealing to children
Hyundai paying $145 million to settle claims that some of its cars were easy to steal
Buyers of Sobrenix 'anti-alcohol' supplement getting refunds, FTC says
American Freight puts all of its furniture on sale as it shuts down
Consumers are generally happier with professional-monitored security systems
Tala North America recalls battery-powered lamps due to fire hazard
Honda recalls more than 18,000 motorcycles for crash risk
November 7, 2024
FDA proposes removing popular decongestant found in cold meds
Fed cuts interest rates but sorry, it probably won't lower mortgage rates
Trump's election likely to bring big changes to energy, environmental policy
FTC says Sitejabber gives misleading reviews and ratings
Mortgage rates continue to rise
California court rules lemon law doesn't apply to some used cars
Amazon's AI shopping assistant Rufus is often wrong
Navy Federal Credit Union ordered to refund more than $80 million
Five minutes of exercise per day means a lot, study finds
Something fishy about Seattle salmon
These states and cities have the highest mobile phone bills
Dietary supplement recalled due to undeclared drugs
New study reveals the exercise patterns that could lower the risk of mild dementia
Wolf Appliance recalls 44,000 ranges that can cause fires
More than 500,000 space heaters recalled due to fire hazard
Guava Family recalls strollers due to fall and injury hazards
November 6, 2024
More retailers are sharing deals for Thanksgiving meals
Here’s why the election results have taken financial markets on a wild ride
Pfizer paying $35 million to settle class action over Lipitor pricing
Clif Bar agrees to $12 million settlement
Renters grew three times faster than home buyers in the third quarter
Banking app Dave lied about cash advances and charged hidden fees, FTC alleges
Got a TGI Fridays gift card? It might be smart to use it soon
Consumer group claims big insurance savings for California residents
Winnebago recalls RVs because of door problems
November 5, 2024
Debt collectors sue Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over medical debt rules
Younger Americans likelier to use recalled products in 2024, survey finds
Ultra-processed food speeds up aging, Italian researchers find
Home price growth cooled further in September
Nursing homes aggressively pursue family members over unpaid bills, report finds
Why are so many restaurants in financial trouble?
As home prices rise, buyers are older and wealthier
AAA study puts cost of owning and operating a car at $12,297
New DoorDash/Lyft partnership comes with perks for consumers
Kroger finalizes $1.37 billion settlement for selling opioids improperly
Yogurt for breakfast may help lower type 2 diabetes risk
More than 411,000 Ford vehicles have engines that may fail
New chemical may prevent E. Coli, Salmonella in food
November 4, 2024
Volkswagen hits speed bumps in its race to an all-electric future
More than $17 million going to users of cash advance app Brigit, FTC says
Berry-flavored vapes may be hazardous to your health
Vitamin Shoppe’s parent company declares bankruptcy
Arizona now provides home delivery of cannabis
Debt collector tricked consumers into paying more than $7.6 million in bogus debt: FTC
Generac class action claims the generators are prone to fail during emergencies
Nearly half of recent homebuyers have a mortgage rate below 5%
Class action suit filed against Colsen Fire Pits
Walking pneumonia is on the rise among children
Seafood salad recalled due to undeclared soy allergen
TGI Fridays declares bankruptcy
Retirement account limits will increase in 2025
November 2, 2024
November 1, 2024
Search engines galore: ChatGPT is the latest entrant
Review bombing not all bad, study finds
Red meat battle brewing as feds ponder new dietary guidelines
Wendy's is closing 140 restaurants
The economy added just 12,000 jobs in October
A Tu Gusto recalls more than 7,000 pounds of uninspected meat
