Past Articles

November 11, 2024

Who thinks of sustainability when ordering meat?

Safety agency opens probe of 1.4 million Honda engines that may fail

The deadline for filing a Cash App settlement claim is days away

Nearly 5,000 pounds of ready-to-eat meat recalled for listeria risk

BMW recalls 3,300 vehicles with structural issues

Recall issued for turkey sandwiches with listeria-tainted Brie

November 8, 2024

American Airlines, JetBlue lose appeal to revive alliance coordinating flights, sharing profits

Volkswagen recalls more than 100,000 Beetles, Passats over exploding airbag

Senators want Albertsons investigated for possible price gouging

Compounded Ozempic, Wegovy may be dangerous

Motorcyle parts seller Dennis Kirk suffers data breach exposing millions of records

California warns against intoxicating hemp food, beverages appealing to children

Hyundai paying $145 million to settle claims that some of its cars were easy to steal

Buyers of Sobrenix 'anti-alcohol' supplement getting refunds, FTC says

American Freight puts all of its furniture on sale as it shuts down

Consumers are generally happier with professional-monitored security systems

Tala North America recalls battery-powered lamps due to fire hazard

Honda recalls more than 18,000 motorcycles for crash risk

Babcock Dairy recalls mislabeled ice cream

November 7, 2024

FDA proposes removing popular decongestant found in cold meds

Fed cuts interest rates but sorry, it probably won't lower mortgage rates

Trump's election likely to bring big changes to energy, environmental policy

FTC says Sitejabber gives misleading reviews and ratings

Mortgage rates continue to rise

California court rules lemon law doesn't apply to some used cars

Amazon's AI shopping assistant Rufus is often wrong

Navy Federal Credit Union ordered to refund more than $80 million

Five minutes of exercise per day means a lot, study finds

Something fishy about Seattle salmon

These states and cities have the highest mobile phone bills

Dietary supplement recalled due to undeclared drugs

New study reveals the exercise patterns that could lower the risk of mild dementia

Wolf Appliance recalls 44,000 ranges that can cause fires

More than 500,000 space heaters recalled due to fire hazard

Guava Family recalls strollers due to fall and injury hazards

November 6, 2024

More retailers are sharing deals for Thanksgiving meals

Here’s why the election results have taken financial markets on a wild ride

Pfizer paying $35 million to settle class action over Lipitor pricing

Clif Bar agrees to $12 million settlement

Renters grew three times faster than home buyers in the third quarter

Banking app Dave lied about cash advances and charged hidden fees, FTC alleges

Got a TGI Fridays gift card? It might be smart to use it soon

Consumer group claims big insurance savings for California residents

Winnebago recalls RVs because of door problems

Mazda issues two recalls affecting over 70,000 vehicles

November 5, 2024

Debt collectors sue Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over medical debt rules

Younger Americans likelier to use recalled products in 2024, survey finds

Ultra-processed food speeds up aging, Italian researchers find

Home price growth cooled further in September

Nursing homes aggressively pursue family members over unpaid bills, report finds

Why are so many restaurants in financial trouble?

As home prices rise, buyers are older and wealthier

AAA study puts cost of owning and operating a car at $12,297

New DoorDash/Lyft partnership comes with perks for consumers

Kroger finalizes $1.37 billion settlement for selling opioids improperly

Yogurt for breakfast may help lower type 2 diabetes risk

More than 411,000 Ford vehicles have engines that may fail

New chemical may prevent E. Coli, Salmonella in food

Savencia Cheese recalls soft cheeses due to listeria risk

November 4, 2024

Volkswagen hits speed bumps in its race to an all-electric future

More than $17 million going to users of cash advance app Brigit, FTC says

Berry-flavored vapes may be hazardous to your health

Vitamin Shoppe’s parent company declares bankruptcy

Arizona now provides home delivery of cannabis

Debt collector tricked consumers into paying more than $7.6 million in bogus debt: FTC

Generac class action claims the generators are prone to fail during emergencies

Nearly half of recent homebuyers have a mortgage rate below 5%

Class action suit filed against Colsen Fire Pits

Walking pneumonia is on the rise among children

Seafood salad recalled due to undeclared soy allergen

TGI Fridays declares bankruptcy

Retirement account limits will increase in 2025

Capital One says it could face a federal enforcement action

November 2, 2024

Chatbots not the best source of election information

November 1, 2024

Search engines galore: ChatGPT is the latest entrant

Review bombing not all bad, study finds

Red meat battle brewing as feds ponder new dietary guidelines

Wendy's is closing 140 restaurants

The economy added just 12,000 jobs in October

A Tu Gusto recalls more than 7,000 pounds of uninspected meat

Ford recalls 6,212 Mustangs for instrument panel failure

