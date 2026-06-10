Just how many food additives are you consuming each day?

A joint investigation by Consumer Reports and the food-scanning app Yuka found that one in four popular packaged foods contained additive levels that exceeded safety thresholds established by experts.

Researchers tested 40 widely consumed products and found elevated levels of controversial additives and contaminants in snacks, drinks, and other processed foods.

Health experts say consumers can reduce exposure by choosing less-processed foods, reading ingredient labels, and using product-scanning tools to identify additives of concern.

When Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., became Secretary of Health and Human Services, federal regulators began to take a closer look at the health of the U.S. food supply. Among the first steps the agency took was to target certain food dyes.

However, a new investigation by Consumer Reports and Yuka is suggesting that there is a lot more work to do. The results are drawing attention to the sheer number of additives found in the U.S. food supply and raising concerns about whether current regulations adequately protect consumers.

The investigation examined 40 popular packaged food products sold in the United States and measured levels of eight controversial food additives. Researchers found that approximately 25% of the products contained additive levels that exceeded what experts consider safe daily intake levels over a lifetime. When contaminants were included, more than one-third of the products exceeded recommended thresholds.

A wide range of food products

Among the products cited in the investigation were popular snacks, candies, flavored drinks, and processed foods marketed to both adults and children. Investigators reported finding elevated levels of additives such as synthetic food dyes, preservatives, and other ingredients that have been linked in scientific studies to potential health concerns, including behavioral effects in children, DNA damage, and increased cancer risk.

The findings align with longstanding concerns among food safety advocates about differences between U.S. regulations and those in other countries. Many additives permitted in American foods face stricter limits overseas, while some ingredients allowed in the United States have been banned or heavily restricted in Europe.

Yuka's broader analysis of more than one million food products found that foods sold in the United States contain significantly more additives, on average, than comparable products sold in several other developed countries. The company attributes the disparity to a regulatory system that often allows manufacturers considerable discretion in the use of additives.

Consumer advocates have also criticized the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA's) Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) framework, which allows some ingredients to enter the food supply without formal FDA approval if manufacturers determine they are safe under intended conditions of use.

Food manufacturers and industry groups maintain that approved additives are safe when used within regulatory limits and that additives play important roles in preserving food quality, extending shelf life, and ensuring product consistency.

How consumers can reduce their exposure

While nutritionists emphasize that consumers do not need to eliminate all processed foods from their diets, they recommend several practical steps to reduce exposure to additives:

Choose whole and minimally processed foods. Fresh fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains, nuts, and unprocessed meats typically contain few or no added chemicals.

Read ingredient labels. Products with shorter ingredient lists often contain fewer additives. Consumers can look for foods that avoid artificial colors, preservatives, and sweeteners when possible.

Limit highly processed snacks and beverages. Many of the products identified in the investigation fall into the ultra-processed category, which has been associated with poorer health outcomes in multiple studies.

Diversify food choices. Regularly rotating foods can help reduce repeated exposure to any single additive or contaminant.

The findings arrive amid growing public scrutiny of food additives and increasing pressure on regulators to revisit decades-old safety assessments. Several states have already moved to restrict certain food dyes and additives, while the FDA has announced efforts to phase out several petroleum-based synthetic food dyes from the U.S. food supply.

For consumers, the investigation serves as a reminder that the most effective way to reduce exposure to additives may be the simplest: building more meals around whole foods and relying less on heavily processed products.