Hide gifts like a pro: Top holiday gift hiding spots that no one will guess

Many of the most popular holiday gift hiding spots — like closets and under beds — are also the most likely to be discovered.

Smart decoys and disguises can make even obvious hiding places far more effective at keeping surprises secret.

A new Holiday Gift Hiding Spot Risk Calculator helps parents gauge how likely their chosen hiding spot is to be found before the big day.

The holidays should be full of joy and surprise — not the panic of a premature gift discovery!

But ask any parent, and you’ll hear stories of curious kids who will start digging around long before Christmas morning. In fact, nearly half of parents report that their child has found a hidden present early, and more than a quarter have had to re-wrap or re-hide gifts because the first spot didn’t hold up.

So what spots work best? Let’s break it down.

How the findings were gathered

To understand which gift hiding spots work best — and which ones fail — Alan’s Factory Outlet surveyed over 1,000 parents across the U.S. about their holiday habits.

Respondents were asked where they typically hide gifts, whether their children have ever found them early, and what steps they’ve taken to keep surprises under wraps.

The survey also explored creative tactics parents use to disguise presents, from decoy boxes to locking storage areas. By comparing how often different hiding spots were discovered, the company was able to identify which locations carry the most risk — and which are more likely to stay secret through the holidays.

Top hiding spots (and how risky they are)

Some places are classics for a reason — but familiarity makes them predictable.

Closets — especially bedroom closets — remain the most common choice, with nearly three-quarters of parents using them to stash gifts.

Attics and basements are great for larger items since kids are less likely to venture there.

Under the bed can work if you disguise the gift in a storage container or cover it with other items.

Garage shelves and trunks of cars are popular for bulky gifts when you can keep them out of sight.

Locked drawers or off-limits rooms add a layer of security — especially with older kids.

But beware: the more often a place gets checked, the less hidden your present really is.

Creative decoys that work

Good hiding isn’t just where you hide — it’s what you pretend it is:

Empty boxes labeled something boring (think “old manuals” or “charity donations”).

Nesting gifts — put the real present inside another innocuous box.

T ravel bags or suitcases tucked away on a high shelf.

Disguised in plain sight — like on a bookshelf among everyday items.

Old appliance boxes or mislabeled bins no one bothers to open.

Parents have even taken things further by adding locks or cameras around secret stashes — especially for high-value items.

Whether you’re a seasoned hide-and-seek champion or trying to stay one step ahead of your youngster, these tips can help make this holiday season's surprises truly surprising.