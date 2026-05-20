EWG’s new sunscreen guide finds progress — but some gaps remain

EWG reviewed 2,784 SPF products for its 20th annual sunscreen guide.

The group says 550 products met its standards for ingredient safety and UV protection.

Researchers found improvements in the market, but say many sunscreens still fall short on UVA protection.

For many shoppers, sunscreen labels can feel impossible to decode. SPF numbers, ingredient lists, and “broad spectrum” claims often leave consumers guessing about what actually offers good protection.

That’s why the Environmental Working Group (EWG) releases an annual sunscreen guide aimed at helping consumers sort through the crowded market.

One of the biggest takeaways from this year’s guide: the sunscreen industry is improving overall.

“The market has improved. The number of harmful ingredients like oxybenzone has nosedived, the percentage of products that are mineral sunscreens has nearly tripled, and consumers are more informed than ever,” David Andrews, Ph.D., chief science officer at EWG, said in a news release.

“But the fundamental problem remains unsolved: Most American sunscreens fail to deliver adequate UVA protection, critical for reducing skin cancer risk, including melanoma. That is not a marketing problem but a failure of sunscreen companies to develop the data showing their ingredients are safe.”.

A look into the 2026 sunscreen guide

This year marks the organization’s 20th annual report, and the EWG says it found signs of progress in the sunscreen industry.

According to the guide, 550 out of 2,784 sunscreen products reviewed met the group’s standards for both ingredient safety and balanced UVA and UVB protection.

The organization also noted growth in products carrying its “EWG Verified” label, which is given to sunscreens that meet the following guidelines:

Meet EWG’s highest standards for safety and ingredient transparency

Satisfy EWG’s standard for ultraviolet A, or UVA, and ultraviolet B, or UVB protection

Surpass both U.S. and European requirements for UVA protection

“Wearing any sunscreen at all is key to reducing health concerns about excess UV exposure,” said Dr. Andrews.

“But not all sunscreens are created equal. EWG’s guide is a trusted, science-based resource that consumers can turn to every year to find the sunscreens that offer the strongest broad-spectrum protection without concerning ingredients.”

The work that still needs to be done

At the same time, the report says many products still fail to deliver balanced protection against UVA rays, which are associated with skin aging and can contribute to skin cancer risk. The EWG says SPF ratings mainly measure protection from UVB rays, the rays most closely linked to sunburns, while UVA protection can vary significantly between products.

The organization also cautioned consumers not to assume that extremely high SPF numbers automatically mean much better protection. According to the guide, SPF values above 50 may provide only marginally more protection from sunburn compared to SPF 30 products.

The guide also highlights ingredients that EWG recommends consumers avoid, including oxybenzone and retinyl palmitate. Shoppers looking for mineral sunscreens may want to look for products made with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, especially for children and people with sensitive skin.

The EWG additionally recommends choosing products labeled “broad spectrum” and reapplying sunscreen regularly, particularly after swimming or sweating.

Picking the right sunscreen

The EWG has a few tips for consumers who are in the market for sunscreen this summer: