Tax Day freebies are back — Here’s how to actually score the best deals

Focus on the highest-value deals: Offers like Krispy Kreme BOGO dozens and Pizza Hut $10 large pizzas deliver the most real savings, especially if you split them or use them to replace a full meal.

Use app-only freebies the smart way: Deals from Wendy’s, QDOBA, and Paris Baguette require small purchases or sign-ups, so only use them on food you were already planning to buy.

Avoid the “spend to save” trap: Discounts from Grubhub, Subway, and Round Table Pizza can be solid, but only if they replace a planned meal — not if they get you to spend extra just to feel like you’re getting a deal.

Tax Day isn’t exactly anyone’s favorite day, but restaurants are doing their part to soften the blow.

This year, major chains are rolling out a mix of BOGO offers, app-based freebies, and creative “tax return” promos that can actually save you some real money if you use them right.

Here’s a breakdown of the best offers, along with how to get the most value out of each one.

Krispy Kreme

This is one of the strongest deals out there. Buy any dozen donuts at regular price and get a dozen Original Glazed free, in-store or drive-thru. If you’re ordering online, use code TAXBREAK to get a free dozen with your purchase.

How to maximize it: Split this with a friend, family member, or coworkers. That’s essentially half-price donuts without doing anything complicated.

Wendy’s

Get a free six-piece nuggets with a $5 purchase, but it’s app-only.

How to maximize it: Pair it with a value menu item or a cheap combo you were already planning to buy. Don’t treat the $5 minimum like “extra” spending.

QDOBA

Their “Guac Relief” promo is a little different. Rewards members can submit a quick entry about paying extra for guacamole elsewhere and receive a $5 reward toward a future entrée. New members also get free queso and chips just for signing up.

How to maximize it: This is more of a delayed win. Stack the $5 reward with another promo later in the week to double-dip your savings.

Pizza Hut

Offering $10 large three-topping pizzas across multiple crust options. No complicated hoops, just a straightforward discount.

How to maximize it: This is one of the best “replace a full meal” deals. Skip delivery fees and do carryout to keep the total low.

Grubhub

Running a “fee return” promo where some users can score $20 in credit by submitting past delivery fee receipts. They’re also offering $10+ off $50 orders and eliminating fees on certain larger orders.

How to maximize it: Only use this if you were already ordering takeout. The savings disappear fast once delivery fees and tips stack up.

Smoothie King

Rewards members get $3 off on April 15 after joining through the app.

How to maximize it: Use it on a higher-priced smoothie where the discount actually moves the needle, not a smaller item.

Paris Baguette

Free pastry with any beverage purchase for rewards members.

How to maximize it: Turn this into a cheap breakfast or snack combo instead of just grabbing a drink by itself.

Kroger

Offering buy one, get one 50% off frozen meals (through April 22nd with a digital coupon).

How to maximize it: This isn’t a one-day freebie, but it’s great for stocking up on easy meals and offsetting future takeout spending.

White Castle

You can save 15% off your next meal at White Castle through April 17th when you use the code WC15OFF.

You'll need to order online, or via their app, to be able to use the coupon code.

Subway

For those who are Subway Sub Club rewards members, you can take advantage of a BOGO deal on select footlong sandwiches.

Enter code FLBOGO at checkout. You must order through the app or online until April 28.

Round Table Pizza

Participating Round Table locations is offering 15% off your order between April 15-19.

Just enter code RTP978 when ordering to get the savings. This offer is valid for dine-in, carryout, or delivery.