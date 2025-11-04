The Amazon Prime perks you either forgot about or never knew existed

Prime is way more than free shipping: you get sneaky high-value extras like unlimited photo storage, RxPass ($5 for multiple generics), and free Grubhub+ delivery

A bunch of perks are “claim it or lose it” including Prime Gaming, Prime Premiere screenings, and even Buy with Prime on brand sites, they only work if you go turn them on

The real savings come from using several of these at once (photos + RxPass + food delivery) so you’re actually getting your money’s worth from the membership

If you think Prime is just fast shipping and the occasional Prime Video binge, you’re clearly leaving money on the table. Prime has morphed into a bundle of small perks that, when you actually use them, can save you cash, time, and a few headaches. Here’s the no-nonsense tour including what each perk is, why it’s useful, and exactly how to put it to work today.

1. Unlimited photo storage

What it is: Via Amazon Photos, Prime members get unlimited full-res photo storage as well as 5GB storage for videos. If you’re a Prime member and are tired of getting those “You’ve reached your storage limit” messages on your smartphone, Amazon Photos is a must use.

Why it’s great: It’s essentially a set-and-forget backup for your entire camera roll. Think vacation pics, kids’ art, receipts, everything, without ever downscaling the quality like some cloud services.

How to use it: Just install the Amazon Photos app on your phone and turn on the Auto-Save feature. You can also create really cool family albums and share links so relatives can view or add photos without cluttering your phone.

Pro tip: I personally like to use it as a digital filing cabinet. I’ll snap photos of appliance serial numbers, insurance cards, and receipts that I need to keep. I’ll tag them something like “warranty” or “taxes” so I can easily search them later and quickly pull up what I need.

2. RxPass: $5 a month for common generics (with delivery)

What it is: Amazon RxPass is a slick Prime perk that makes you eligible for over 50 popular prescription meds, delivered straight to your door, and you only pay a flat $5 monthly fee. It does not matter how many meds you take, you only pay $5 a month.

Why it’s great: If you (or anyone in your household) takes multiple generic medications, this service can cover them all instead of paying separate copays for each.

How to use it: If you’re a Prime member, check this list of all the current RxPass medications. Then enroll in the program if it’ll save you money compared to what you typically pay. Your plan will then ship monthly with no extra delivery fee.

Pro tip: Even if a med isn’t on RxPass, check the Prime Rx savings card price at your local pharmacy as sometimes the cash price beats your insurance copay.

3. Free Grubhub+ with Prime

What it is: If you’re a Prime member, forget about ever using Uber Eats to get food delivered. Many Prime members are unaware that you actually get Grubhub+ for free with your membership. This gets you unlimited $0 delivery fees as well as recurring promos.

The promos are pretty solid too. Right now, they have one for $5 off your $15 or more Subway order, valid every Thursday.

Why it’s great: Other than the obvious money saving aspect, you don’t have to remember a separate food delivery subscription. Once you link your Amazon account to Grubhub, you’re done and your savings apply every time you order.

How to use it: Activate Grubhub+ from your Prime benefits page, then you’ll sign in with the same account in the Grubhub app.

Pro tip: Be sure to also use your Grubhub+ account when your picking-up food from the restaurant as you’ll score 5% back on all pickup orders.

4. Prime Premiere: free early movie/series tickets

What it is: When Amazon does an early theatrical screening for one of their upcoming original movies, Prime members can often reserve up to two free tickets (first come, first served).

Why it’s great: It’s a fun, no-cost night out, and screenings sometimes include free little extras for Prime members.

How to use it: Simply watch for Prime Premiere announcements in your Prime benefits hub or email. Then you can simply pick your city/theater and reserve your tickets quickly.

Pro tip: I highly recommend setting calendar alerts on announcement days as these seats go fast, and locations can be a bit limited.

5. Buy with Prime (off-Amazon checkout)

What it is: More and more brand websites let you check out using your Prime benefits. This is super convenient feature that most Prime members are unaware of. You get the same fast, free delivery and easy returns, without ever visiting Amazon.com.

The following retailers currently participate:

Adidas - Now supports Buy with Prime on its site/app for US Prime members.

bareMinerals - Cosmetics brand highlighted by Amazon’s own Buy with Prime case studies.

Shokz - Open-ear headphones brand using Buy with Prime.

HEYDUDE - Footwear brand using Buy with Prime to grow their direct sales.

Wyze – They sell smart-home gear like security cams and sensors. They have a dedicated “Buy with Prime” collection on their site.

Why it’s great: You get a bigger selection shopping directly with the brand and you get the shipping and returns “muscle” from Amazon that you’re used to.

How to use it: Look for the Buy with Prime badge on a brand’s site, then you’ll just sign-in with your Amazon account during checkout.

Pro tip: Price-check the same item on Amazon vs. the brand’s site. Sometimes the brand site offers a new customer code that you can stack with Buy with Prime’s shipping perks.

6. Prime Gaming

What it is: With Prime Gaming, Prime members get a monthly rotating lineup of free PC games to keep and one free Twitch channel subscription per month.

Why it’s great: The free games add up, even if you’re a casual gamer. Some of the games are newer indie games and some older big-name titles like the Fallout series.

How to use it: Visit Prime Gaming, claim the current games that you want, and be sure to link your gaming accounts. You claim the games you want and you get to keep them permanently, even after they leave the Prime Gaming platform.

Pro tip: Set a monthly reminder to claim any new games and be sure to switch your Twitch subscriptions as unclaimed perks don’t roll over every month.