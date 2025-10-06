The last Rite Aid stores shut their doors

After nearly six decades in business, the final Rite Aid stores have officially shuttered, marking the end of what was once one of America’s largest pharmacy chains.

The company’s decline was driven by a combination of mounting debt, legal liabilities (particularly tied to the opioid crisis), shrinking margins in the pharmacy business, and inability to keep pace with shifts in retail and health delivery.

As its store footprint dwindled over recent years, Rite Aid undertook repeated bankruptcy reorganizations and asset sales, but ultimately could not stave off a full liquidation.

It was two short sentences at the bottom of Rite Aid’s webpage, announcing the end to a proud company: “All Rite Aid stores have now closed. We thank our loyal customers for their many years of support.”

In reality, Rite Aid suffered a slow demise due to a number of factors, after more than 60 years in business.

Rite Aid began in 1962 in Scranton, Pa., originally under the name Thrif D Discount Center. The company rebranded as Rite Aid in 1968, and over subsequent decades expanded rapidly, hrough organic growth and acquisitions, growing into a fixture of American retail and healthcare services.

In the 2000s, Rite Aid made bold moves, acquiring large regional chains such as Eckerd and Brooks Pharmacy and absorbing their footprint into its own. At its peak, the company operated thousands of stores across the country, often serving as a local go-to for prescriptions, basic health services, over-the-counter goods, and everyday essentials.

However, the seeds of decline had already been sown long before the final closure. Over time, Rite Aid’s business model came under strain, and the company faced increasing pressure from multiple fronts.

The challenges

1. Heavy debt burden and weak cash flow



Rite Aid’s expansion and acquisitions left it with a substantial debt load. As operating margins in pharmacy products remained slim and front-end non-pharmacy sales were challenged by competition from big-box and online retailers, the company struggled to generate enough free cash flow to service its debt. Even after restructuring, it still carried large liabilities.

2. Legal and regulatory liabilities, especially tied to opioids

Rite Aid was one of many pharmacy chains swept into litigation over alleged overprescribing or failure to monitor “red flags” for opioid prescriptions. Federal and state lawsuits piled on, adding uncertainty and financial exposure.

The U.S. Department of Justice had specifically accused Rite Aid of dispensing opioids improperly. Settling or resolving these claims required capital and diverted attention from core operations.

3. Structural shifts in retail and healthcare

The pharmacy business has become increasingly challenging: reimbursement rates from insurers and Medicare/Medicaid have been squeezed, margins are thin, and competition from large retailers, grocery chains, and online drug dispensers has intensified.

Meanwhile, Rite Aid lagged in adapting to omnichannel retailing, delivery, and integrating new models of care (for instance, clinical services, telehealth) efficiently.

4. Repeated restructuring and erosion of scale

Rite Aid first filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October 2023, attempting to reduce debt, close underperforming stores, and stabilize operations. Over the following months, it shuttered hundreds of locations.

In 2025, less than a year after emerging from that restructuring, Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy a second time and opted for full liquidation. A U.S. bankruptcy court approved a “fire sale” of its remaining pharmacy assets in May 2025, transferring prescription files to other chains such as CVS, Walgreens, Albertsons, and Kroger.

As stores closed and assets were sold off, Rite Aid’s presence shrank dramatically. At the time of its final closures in late September 2025, only 89 stores remained in operation before all were removed.

The final chapter

On or around September 29, 2025, the last Rite Aid stores – two locations in Bainbridge Island, Washington, and Bend, Oregon – closed their doors. CVS agreed to take over those locations and their prescription services.

With the liquidation of its tangible retail stores complete, Rite Aid’s website now directs former customers to locate alternative pharmacies and request pharmacy records, such as prescription and immunization histories.

The closure leaves gaps in many communities that once relied on localized pharmacy access, particularly in underserved or rural areas. In those markets, customers may now face longer travel times or reduced convenience for obtaining medications and related health services.