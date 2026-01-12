Walmart is lowering prices on thousands of health and wellness products

New Better Care Services bring easier access to health care support and nutrition guidance.

Price rollbacks on 1,000+ wellness products help stretch your budget on items that support your health.

Extra tools and resources help you make smarter, more personalized health and food choices.

If one of your New Year’s resolutions was to feel better — physically and mentally — Walmart just made that a whole lot easier.

The retail giant recently introduced Better Care Services, a new digital hub designed to centralize a range of health and wellness support in one place. It’s part of Walmart’s effort to make health care and everyday wellness less confusing and more affordable for shoppers.

“We know that when health care feels hard, many people don’t get the care they need. We can fix that,” Kevin Host, senior vice president, health and wellness, pharmacy, said in a news release.

“Better Care Services is about making wellness simple and affordable to fit into your life; we’re removing barriers so more people can get the care they deserve, right when they need it.”

Getting the care you need

With Better Care Services, customers can connect instantly to a network of third-party providers for urgent care and behavioral health support, and even tap into LillyDirect services for managing conditions like diabetes and migraines.

After a same-day consultation, Walmart’s pickup and delivery options — including free delivery for Walmart+ members — make it simple to get prescriptions and over-the-counter products quickly. There’s also a limited-time $15 discount on select telehealth consultations making it an especially welcome launch for anyone watching their budget.

But Walmart didn’t stop at consultations. Because wellness is more than doctors and meds, the new hub also includes an AI-powered Nutrition Hub that offers personalized food recommendations and recipe ideas to help you eat smarter — without spending more.

Big savings on wellness must-haves

Speaking of budgets, Walmart also rolled back prices on over a thousand wellness-focused products. The discounts cover a wide range of items, from healthy foods and supplements to fitness gear and over-the-counter essentials.

Shoppers can find deals on popular brands like Lemme vitamins, high-protein snacks, and even Oura wellness rings — plus expanded affordable recipe options for specialty diets like keto, gluten-free, and high-protein eating plans.

Walmart also continues to expand its own private-label offerings with chef-inspired products under its bettergoods brand — many items priced under $5 — and has announced plans to phase out certain artificial ingredients in its store brands by next year.

Tips for shoppers: Make wellness work for you

Whether you’re new to wellness goals or just want to shop smarter, here are a few ways to take advantage of Walmart’s expanded health offerings:

Start with the digital tools: Explore Better Care Services early if you need health care support or ideas for healthier eating — especially while the telehealth discount is available.

Watch for price rollbacks: Plan your shopping list around the wellness items with reduced prices to get the most value for your budget.

Try the Nutrition Hub: Use the AI-powered recommendations to find affordable, nutritious meals tailored to your goals.

With these new services and savings, Walmart is making it easier than ever to turn health goals into habits without overcomplicating your life.