Nostalgia is trending and it’s about to tax your holiday budget

Nostalgia = a “viral tax.” It’s not just cute, it’s designed to make you rebuy the whole vibe

Who’s spending: Millennials are driving it, and TikTok is basically the checkout lane

Don’t overpay: Buy one anchor item, wait 24 hours on TikTok finds, and thrift/resale the rest

Nostalgia isn’t just about “clever” holiday gifts anymore, it’s an actual sales strategy. You’ve probably seen them all over your social media feeds. The new toys made to look vintage, the retro sweaters, and the cozy throwback Christmas décor. RetailMeNot’s latest survey shows exactly how and who is being pulled into the nostalgia trend.

What RetailMeNot found about holiday shopping in 2025

Nostalgia and viral trends are influencing purchases. RetailMeNot surveyed 1,169 U.S. adults and found that 40% of shoppers say nostalgic or viral holiday trends are helping to shape their buying decisions this year.

This change in shopping behavior shows this is more than just some clever inspiration on your feeds, consumers are actually starting to buy this stuff in record numbers.

Millennials are driving the throwback spending. RetailMeNot reports 58% of Millennials have purchased (or plan to purchase) based on these cozy nostalgic trends. Think things like “Ralph Lauren Christmas,” classic plaid, ’90s holiday nostalgia, and retro gaming systems from the 80’s.

Gen Z is split: buying some, saving a lot. Among Gen Z, RetailMeNot found 37% are buying based on these trends, while 35% are simply saving ideas and building dream décor boards. Even when Gen Z isn’t buying, they’re still feeding the trend because “saving” stuff and ideas still helps to boost what goes viral.

Nostalgic décor is beating modern/minimal. When it comes to decorating style, RetailMeNot found:

29% choosing classic & nostalgic décor

21% choosing modern & minimal

19% choosing fun & festive

Translation: shoppers are clearly more into traditional and classic styles, and retailers are taking notice of this trend and stocking up.

TikTok has become a shopping funnel. RetailMeNot found that a whopping 49% of consumers say TikTok influences at least some of their holiday purchases these days.

Gen Z leads the pack with almost half saying 25% of their buys come from TikTok, and 31% say half or more of their shopping lists start there.

Millennials aren’t far behind this trend, with 21% saying most of their holiday purchases come from TikTok trends. It’s clear that the TikTok Shop has become a checkout lane this holiday season.

Some traditions are getting cut. RetailMeNot also found shoppers are ready to ditch a few overdone holiday staples:

Matching family pajamas (42%)

White Elephant exchanges (41%)

Fruitcakes (39%)

Work Secret Santa (36%)

Elf on the Shelf (24%)

Translation: people still want those cozy and meaningful décor and gift ideas, but they seem to be cutting what feels expensive, forced, or slightly annoying.

Tips to get the same vibe without paying the viral tax

Use the “One Anchor Rule.” Pick one nostalgic item that does the heavy lifting. Everything else is optional.

Smart anchors include a statement wreath, one set of retro ornaments, a plaid throw, or one “movie Christmas” sweater you’ll re-wear next year.

Remember that the algorithm wants you to redecorate your entire house with this stuff. But keep in mind that one anchor gets you 80% of the look you want for 20% of the cost.

Treat TikTok products like a recommendation only. Before you buy, try this simple strategy:

Save it (don’t add it your cart)

Wait 24 hours

Re-shop it in three places: resale, a non-viral dupe, or the brand’s site with a better promo

If you still want it tomorrow, fine. If you don’t, you just avoided an emotional checkout.

Shop nostalgic categories where “old” is the point: Vintage-inspired décor is one of the easiest things to buy secondhand, because it’s supposed to look classic.

To this end, always check resale spots first:

Best spots: Facebook Marketplace for bundles/lots, thrift stores for one-offs, and resale apps for branded throwbacks.

Clever trick: try searching by vibe words like “plaid Christmas,” “retro ornaments,” “Christmas village,” or “90s toys,” not just something simple like “holiday decor.”

Bottom line: Nostalgia is fun, but it’s also a shortcut retailers use to turn your warm and fuzzy feelings into spending. If you love the throwback look, keep it simple and buy one anchor item, try to buy the rest from the resale market, and take a 24-hour pause for TikTok finds.