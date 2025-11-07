Thanksgiving deals to be thankful for -- the best Thanksgiving dinner deals

Major national retailers are launching deep-discount Thanksgiving meal bundles ahead of the holiday, aiming to ease food-cost pressure for families.

Deals range from under $4 per person at some stores to full “meal kit” bundles including turkey, sides and pies.

Each offering comes with specific conditions—such as order deadlines, limited delivery slots, membership or first-time user perks, and regional availability.

In the run-up to the 2025 Thanksgiving holiday, a number of national food retailers are rolling out aggressive promotions to entice budget-conscious shoppers. Here are some of the better offers, including all the usual cautions and conditions. Click on the photos for details of each offer. Note that the photos may not portray the actual offerings available at each store.

Walmart

Walmart is offering a one-click “Thanksgiving meal basket” designed to serve 10 people for approximately $39.92 before tax, or around $4 per person — the lowest price since the program began.

The basket includes over 20 national and private-brand favorites (turkey, stuffing, potatoes, gravy, rolls, etc.)

Conditions & limits:

First-time Pickup & Delivery customers get free express delivery using promo code “THANKFUL.”

Valid for service through December 26, giving shoppers the option to use it for Christmas as well.

The basket is available for order online or in-store, but deliverable options may be limited by location.

ALDI

ALDI is offering enough items to build a full Thanksgiving feast for 10 people for just $40, or roughly $4 per person.

The offer covers 21 marked items, including a 14-lb turkey and ingredients for nine traditional sides (mashed potatoes with gravy, sweet potato casserole, mac & cheese, rolls, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie).

Conditions & limits:

Items are purchased individually, not as a pre-packaged kit; each item will be shelf-tagged “Thanksgiving Meal Bundle.”

No membership or coupon required.

Available in-store or via online delivery/curbside partners (Instacart, Uber Eats, DoorDash) from October 15 through December 24.

Availability and pricing may vary by location.

Lidl

Lidl US has announced a bundle price that undercuts competitors: a complete Thanksgiving meal for 10 people for under $36 (less than $3.60 per person).

Key highlights include a turkey priced at $0.25 per pound using the MyLidl app.

Conditions & limits:

The bundle is again not a single-pack kit; items are sold separately so shoppers assemble their own feast.

The deal runs from November 5 through November 26, and items are marked in-store with the promotion.

Requires use of the MyLidl app for the turkey price, and availability may vary by region.

Target

Target’s Thanksgiving meal promotion targets a smaller party: a full holiday meal for a family of four for under $20.

The deal includes turkey priced at about $0.79 per pound, plus sides priced at $4.99 each (like mashed sweet potatoes, vegetable mixes, pies).

Conditions & limits:

Includes options for same-day delivery or scheduled pickup to accommodate last-minute shoppers.

The pricing is a record low for Target’s holiday offering.

Side items beyond the meal deal are sold separately and the full meal must be assembled from the promotion’s included items.

Publix

Publix offers “Order Ahead” holiday meals via its Order Ahead system (through Instacart) that feed anywhere from 2 to 18 people.

Conditions & limits:

Meals come ready-to-heat and require home reheating; packaging includes heating instructions.

Orders need to be placed at least 48 hours ahead of pickup.

The items are not strictly part of a “bundle” in the sense of pre-packaged discount kits, and pickup/online fees may apply.

Amazon

Amazon is using its grocery network — including Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market — to make it easier (and cheaper) for families to prepare a full holiday spread without last-minute store runs. The dinner for five is $25.

Customers can shop the bundle online, in-store, or through Amazon’s Same-Day Delivery service in eligible areas, so the turkey and trimmings can arrive right on time.

Conditions & limits

The bundle is available Nov. 12 through Nov. 27

Dollar General

This holiday season, Dollar General is helping customers stretch their budgets and simplify meal planning with recipe-centric bundle deals, special offers and price reductions across its food aisles. With grocery prices continuing to be a concern for about half of U.S. consumers, Dollar General is delivering value and convenience when and where it’s needed most.

From classic holiday dishes to baking favorites, the retailer is offering bundled savings on ingredients for beloved recipes like sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole and pumpkin pie now through November 29.

Conditions & limits

Does not combine with DG’s $5 off $25 coupon or other spend/save basket offers.

Why these deals are appearing now

Retailers are responding to rising food inflation, especially in the turkey market. The American Farm Bureau Federation reported that turkey prices are up about 40 % year-over-year, driven partly by a 3 % decline in the national flock (estimated at 195 million birds in 2025) and outbreaks of avian disease.



With consumers feeling the squeeze, grocers are using Thanksgiving meal deals as both a service to customers and a promotional hook for the broader holiday season.

What shoppers should be aware of

Stock & regional variation: Many of these deals are limited by store region and availability. For example, the MyLidl turkey deal may vary by location.

Ordering cut-offs: Delivery or pickup slots may fill early, especially for big-meal bundles in high demand.

Delivery/in-store differences: Some offers include free delivery only for new customers or require online ordering; in-store pickup may differ.

Not all items always included: In some bundles (e.g., ALDI, Lidl) you purchase items individually although they are marked as part of a “meal set”.

Extras may cost more: If you want premium upgrades (organic turkey, specialty sides, desserts), the base bundle may not include them—and you’ll pay more.

Check for membership or coupon requirements: While some offers explicitly waive membership (ALDI), others may link special pricing to app use or first-time services (MyLidl, Walmart).



Reheat-at-home vs. cook-at-home: The Publix model is more a ready-to-heat meal than a DIY cooking kit.

Bottom line

For 2025, Thanksgiving meal promotions from major food retailers are offering some of the best value in recent years. With options under $4 per person available from Walmart and Lidl, a $40 full spread at ALDI, and a sub-$20 four-person meal at Target, consumers have strong budget-friendly options.

However, to secure the best deal, shoppers should act early, verify whether delivery or pickup suits their needs, and clarify exactly what’s included (and what’s extra).