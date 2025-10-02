Dollar General to host pre-holiday sale October 5-11

Dollar General is joining the pre-holiday sales event race.

Shoppers can expect daily deals on exclusive items across the Dollar General suite of products.

Starting October 30, Dollar General will host weekly three-day sales events from Thursday to Saturday to help shoppers further prepare for the holidays.

With Amazon, Target, and Walmart hosting pre-holiday sales events in the coming days, Dollar General is the latest retailer to jump on board.

The discount chain announced its “Jolly Good Deals” sale, which will run from October 5-11.

“Our goal is to show up in meaningful ways with even more value, everyday solutions and a little holiday magic,” Emily Taylor, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said in a news release.

“We know the holidays can be stressful, and we’re here to help make them more affordable, joyful and memorable through fantastic finds and hidden gems that meet our customers’ budgets.”

What can shoppers expect?

During the week-long Jolly Good Deals sale, shoppers can expect exclusive savings with daily, one-day only deals.

Some discounts shoppers can expect include:

Craig Bluetooth Speaker – regularly $20.50, on sale for $8

Smithfield Roll Sausage – regularly $4.95, on sale 2 for $6

Buy One, Get One Free offers on: Betty Crocker Blueberry Muffin Mix True Living Bakeware Lily’s Toaster Grills Fisher Boy Fish Sticks Dial assorted varieties



Season-long savings

In addition to this anticipated sale, Dollar General will also be hosting weekly three-day sales events every Thursday through Saturday. This officially kicks off on October 30, and will run throughout the holiday season.

The retailer has highlighted some deals to expect during those sales: