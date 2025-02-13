Target is adding thousands of new affordably-priced beauty products

Last month, Target shared its commitment to health and wellness for the new year.

Now, in addition to those new products, the retailer is announcing the introduction of over 2,000 new affordably-priced beauty products – the large majority of which will run consumers under $20.

“We know consumers love shopping beauty at Target because it’s Tarzhay at its best: the combination of amazing products and prices you can’t find anywhere else,” Amanda Nusz, Target’s senior vice president of essentials and beauty, said in a news release.

“That’s why our team is incredibly excited to add more than 2,000 new items to our assortment — including science-focused skin care, hair care, nail care, cosmetics and fragrance. We can’t wait for shoppers to see the products and the prices — with items starting at just $1.29.”

What can shoppers expect?

The new products will span 50 new brands, and the primary goal is for shoppers to be able to stay within their budgets while also stocking up on their favorite products.

Here are some of the brands Target will be highlighting with their new releases:

New released from Bubble Skincare, Clean Skin Club, and DAISE

Dermatologist-backed products from Curology, Avene, and Prequel

Hair care from Being Frenshe, Kristin Ess, and NEQI

Textured hair care from Alodia and Camille Rose

Nail care from Dashing Diva and Olive & June

Color cosmetics from Black Opal, ColourPop, e.l.f., and NYX

New fragrances from Fine’ry and MIX:BAR

K-beauty from Beauty of Joseon, Round Lab, SKIN1004, Torriden, MEDIHEAL, and ma:nayo

Target has also updated its in-store and online beauty offerings. When shopping online, consumers can utilize the online Beauty Studio, which gives shoppers the opportunity to: