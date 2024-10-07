Shopping News

Write a review
July, 2024

Would you pay $2,700 for a purse that cost $57 to make?

Target will stop accepting checks in the checkout line

FDA ban on additive in beverages is effective August 2

The fast food value deals war takes on two more players

A July 4th cookout is a lot more expensive than it was in 2019

Buying jewelry? You need to know what’s going on with gold prices.

June, 2024

A major topping revamp is underway at Pizza Hut

Walgreens is planning to close a significant number of stores

Are dollar stores no longer welcome in rural America?

Threats to U.S. inspectors has paused imports of avocados from Mexico

Grocery and beverage prices up and down for the 4th of July

Google adds shopping features to help consumers find summer sales

Walmart+ Week beats Amazon’s Prime Week to the punch

New data show shrinkflation isn't as big of a problem as people think

The 'spave' you crave could lead you to the grave, financial experts warn

Dollar Tree could be selling the Family Dollar brand of stores

Wendy's introduces new saucy chicken nuggets

Inflation watch: The chicken and the egg price saga continues

Yikes! Inflation pushes orange juice to its highest price ever.

May, 2024

Visa and Mastercard agree to settlement of lawsuit over ATM fees

Kroger and Giant are getting tough on shoplifters

Walgreens will cut prices on 1,300 items to help consumers cope with inflation

Chick-fil-A launches the new Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich

Instacart will now deliver items from The Home Depot

Wendy’s 1-cent burger deal aimed at inflation-weary consumers

Burger King will match McDonald’s $5 meal deal

Chicken promotions soar as meat prices skyrocket

Red Lobster reviewers say Endless Shrimp isn’t the only reason for bankruptcy

Target is lowering the prices of 5,000 frequently bought items

Red Lobster closes 50 restaurants as it tries to avoid bankruptcy

There's a major change to Costco's membership that members might not like

Who makes all those store brands? You might be surprised.

Panera reportedly dropping its ‘Charged’ beverages

Here are the products most affected by 'shrinkflation'

‘Personalized pricing’ means the price isn’t the same for everyone

Could Disney+ be coming to Kroger? Companies hint at streaming partnership.

April, 2024

Facing bankruptcy, Express Clothing will close 100 stores

Congress is about to take on 'shrinkflation'

Wayfair's first brick-and-mortar store to open in Illinois

Pesticide and lead continue to be found in food products

Here are some simple ways to save money on groceries

A major shift for WIC food program in the works

Hidden fees continue to show up at restaurants

Here's how much more you're paying at fast food restaurants

This is why chocolate prices are going through the roof

Here are the most popular alcoholic beverages in every state

Target Circle Week is set to return April 7-13

March, 2024

April Fools’ Day and Eclipse promotions move to the front of the menu

Amazon, CVS share new medication delivery services

A new round of Easter and April sales is starting to explode

In an era of inflation, why are dollar stores struggling?

Goodwill employees share secrets to shop like a pro

Chick-fil-A backs away from its ‘no antibiotics’ pledge

Your next DoorDash delivery could come via drone

Dollar Tree is raising prices again this year

Target imposes 10-item limit on new Express Self-Checkout

ALDI gets even more aggressive, plans 800 new stores

Discount store shoppers will have 970 fewer options

Target takes on Prime and Walmart+ with new membership programs

Avian apocalypse is leading to egg-stravagant prices in some areas

Your St. Patrick’s Day celebration will cost a little more this year

Here's how to counter 'dynamic pricing' at major retailers

February, 2024

Macy’s to close 150 stores

Beyond Meat's plant-based burgers are getting a new look

Here are five things to consider buying in March

Target's two-pronged attack: Dollar deals and designer dreams

Wendy's walks back statement on surge pricing

Family Dollar will pay $41 million penalty for rat-infested warehouse

FTC sues to block merger between Kroger and Albertsons

KFC is introducing 'Chizza' to America

Target launches discount brand dealworthy for inflation-battered consumers

Here's how bad 'shrinkflation' is getting

Valentine's Day can be dangerous for pets

Dollar General believes it can compete on 'freshness'

Burger King invites customers to create a new sandwich

Ordering a Valentine’s gift with 'guaranteed on-time delivery?'

What to expect from Presidents’ Day sales

Missed Applebee’s Date Night Pass? You're getting another chance.

Popular Super Bowl food costs are up 4% over 2023

Are vegans being lied to? It’s possible…

A whole 'new' Amazon you might not even know about

January, 2024

Consumers name their favorite restaurant chains

Ethnic grocers can be cheaper, better, and fresher than chain grocers

Do Stanley cups contain lead? Yes and no.

Did something fishy go on with Applebee’s Date Night Passes?

Just how easy is it to return a dangerous, recalled product?

Panera Bread's ‘Charged Lemonade’ racks up its third lawsuit

CVS' new loyalty program is likely to be more streamlined for consumers

The insulated Stanley cup becomes 2024’s first consumer sensation

December, 2023

Chatbots making you crazy? Maybe this’ll ease your pain a bit.

Target's post-holiday sale boasts 50% off in many departments

What to know about returning holiday gifts this season

Super Saturday: the last big sale day left

Amazon and Google turn up the volume on finding holiday savings

Major shippers release their holiday delivery schedules

Target offers extended holiday store hours, last-minute gift ideas

You can score a holiday meal for four for under $25 at Target

Can’t decide what to buy the kids for the holidays? Here’s what they’re asking for.

November, 2023

Buying a DNA kit for a holiday gift? You might get a headache instead.

Here are the best and worst holiday buys of December

Target drops Cyber Monday deals, plus discounts all December long

Travel Tuesday is becoming a 'real' thing

Here’s your guide to the start of the holiday shopping weekend

Delivery firms and consumers brace for a holiday season of porch piracy

DoorDash is now accepting FSA/HSA payments

This might not be a pleasant conversation, but it’s time to talk turkey

More grocery stores are opening restaurants but charging less

Target the first retailer to offer a $25 Thanksgiving dinner

Who makes the best mattress? Consumers weigh in.

Etsy gets a new competitor focused on original arts and crafts

BJ's members can get a free turkey this Thanksgiving

Shopping sleuth uncovers Chick-fil-A money-saving $ecrets

October, 2023

Have grocery chains finally found their delivery groove?

Kohl’s goes Sale’ing like its life depends on it

Free phones, free Apple TV, and 4 lines for $100? Yep.

Secondhand is quickly becoming the new way to shop and save

Resuming student loan payments? Get a free Domino's pizza.

Halloween candy prices are downright scary

Are cash back programs worth the time and effort?

You can save on Thanksgiving dinner at Walmart and Aldi

Once left for dead, Toys R Us continues its comeback

If you run out of Halloween candy, M&Ms will bail you out

The demise of the restaurant dining room continues

New promo from Domino's can score you a free two-topping pizza

Target prepares for the holidays with toys under $25

Uber will now save you the trip to the Post Office, UPS or FedEx

Target closing nine stores due to crime and shoplifting

Costco membership fees will go up -- just not right now

Here are the best (and worst) states to buy alcohol

Halloween candy is more costly this year. Here's where prices have risen the most.

Which fast food restaurant has sped up its drive-thru lane the most?

October is set to be full of sales, discounts, and freebies

September, 2023

Here’s what you may be wasting money on

Here's where to get a free cup of coffee

Rite Aid reportedly considering closing hundreds of stores

Panera simplifies ordering on its mobile app

Target joins October holiday sales rush with new sale

Walmart adds in-store police station to curb shoplifting

TikTok videos offer shoplifting tips

The move to 'digital' gift cards is starting to escalate

FTC calls out Hey, Dude on refund and shipping promises

Chick-fil-A makes moves to speed customer service

Wendy's launches Pumpkin Spice Frosty

Theft forces retailers to push back in ways you may not like

Hallmark launches new gift card with Venmo

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar latest to attack shoplifting

Two coffees can earn 1,000 Delta SkyMiles

August, 2023

Labor Day sales will be plentiful - and early

Walmart releases 2023 Top Toys List for the holidays

'Fake discounts' – the latest shopping challenge

Getting your food at Wendy's is about to get a lot faster

Dunkin’ introduces ‘spiked’ coffee and tea beverages

Free stuff from Amazon? Yes, and Costco and Target, too.

Consumers can now pay with SNAP benefits on Instacart in all 50 states

What purchases make you the happiest?

Target Drive Up now includes Starbucks

Pumpkin spice is back at 7-Eleven...in August!

Google tries to make shopping for back-to-school deals easier

Overstock launches new Bed Bath & Beyond app and website

July, 2023

Shopping in August? Here are the best deals.

Dollar General's back-to-school sale has hundreds of items available for $1

USDA and state attorneys general are tag-teaming grocery price gougers

Walmart+ memberships are now available at half price for consumers receiving government assistance

Here’s why so many businesses are asking you to tip

In San Francisco, Walgreens padlocks freezers to deter shoplifters

Grocery prices going down? Eggs and meat, yes, but there are lots of aisles where prices are skyrocketing.

Domino's enters into new partnership with Uber Eats, expanding how consumers can order

Walgreens is the latest retailer to join the summer sale frenzy

Kroger is pulling the plug on its Rewards debit card program

'Greedflation' is keeping food and consumer prices high, consumer advocates charge

Walmart and Target announce first back-to-school sales

Restaurants make a major shift in their apps, adding surprises to lure customers

Christmas Tree Shops will liquidate all of its stores

June, 2023

Goodbye, Bed Bath & Beyond? Yes and no.

Say goodbye to membership sharing at Costco

Want to get pizza delivered at the beach? Domino's can now do that.

Target joins the summer sales events with Target Circle Week July 9-15

One more 'junk fee' is hitting customers of 85,000 restaurants and bars

Walmart+ Week is going head to head with Amazon's Prime Day

How to prepare for big 4th of July sales

Do you return a lot of purchases? Better be ready for the pushback.

You may begin to see more retail merchandise behind lock and key

Amazon Prime members can get one free year of a Grubhub+ subscription

Fretting over what to buy on Father’s Day this year? Here are some deals.

Walgreens’ new anti-theft efforts have customers fuming

Panera adds more drive-thrus while the industry moves toward gamification

ALDI and Instacart team up on a new virtual convenience store that delivers within 30 minutes

Instacart has a new AI-powered search feature

May, 2023

Egg prices tumble, but snack prices will make consumers grumble

Have you been considering a Costco membership? This new deal might help you decide.

Toys R Us is coming to an airport near you

Walmart and Kroger offering big discounts on Memorial Day Weekend barbecue essentials

Wendy's is selling $0.01 cheeseburgers for National Burger Month

What shopping sales are worth checking out before May ends?

You may be spending more money on groceries than anything else but there are ways to save money, an expert says

Discount grocers are turning up the heat on the larger ones

Mother's Day brunch is under $2 per serving at Kroger

What do Tuesday Morning and Bed Bath & Beyond’s closures mean for bargain shoppers? An expert shares her advice.

Consumers can now track their Uber Eats orders with Alexa

Rakuten is hosting its biggest cash back sale of the year this month

Walmart moves deeper into health services

Wayfair uses virtual reality to launch Digital Design Studio

Tuesday Morning is closing all of its stores and liquidating its merchandise

Target launches returns with Drive Up in select stores in 21 states

Fast Food restaurants would rather you not come inside

Panera Bread to host ‘MyPanera Week’ with discounts and savings on food and merchandise

April, 2023

Bed Bath & Beyond coupons will be valid at The Container Store and Big Lots for the coming weeks

IKEA announces $2.2 billion investment to reach more consumers in the U.S.

Introducing 'Way Day' – Wayfair’s version of Black Friday

Walmart is celebrating Mother's Day with Walmart+ giveaways

Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy -- but stores and website remain open

Uber Eats will now deliver food for your pets

American Eagle hopes to make secondhand apparel a primary consideration for shoppers

David’s Bridal files for bankruptcy protection

Sam's Club is rolling out the discounts for its 40th birthday celebration

Domino's partnership with Apple CarPlay allows consumers to order pizza from their cars

Taco Bell turns up the heat with another Nacho Fries hot sauce partner

IKEA's new 'as-is' online site will sell discounted used and discontinued items

Starbucks’ Oleato coffee drinks are reportedly causing 'gurgling stomachs, burning throats'

Done your Easter meal shopping yet? Grocers offer last-minute deals

Are Peeps Easter candies safe? It all depends on who you ask

Walmart revamps its website to improve consumers' experience

What fast casual restaurants do diners rate the best? Number one shakes its feathers loudly and proudly

Walmart launches affordable line of private brand mountain bikes

March, 2023

Sam's Club is offering discounts on gift cards from major brands

DoorDash joins forces with several retailers to expand offerings to consumers

FTC wants consumers to be able to ‘click to cancel’ subscriptions

Like a fortune teller, Panera will start reading your palms

A Chick-fil-A fan? You'll have to gather more loyalty points to get free food

BJ's Wholesale Club announces deals to help consumers save money this Easter

Is 'Made in the USA' important to you? Then, don’t be fooled by 'Ships from the USA'

Eggs are so expensive a discount chain will no longer sell them

Are you ready for dynamic pricing and subscriptions at your favorite restaurant?

Blarney! St. Patty's partygoers might have to pay a touch more green this year

Consumers increasingly seek ‘revenge’ for poor customer service, study finds

Walmart rolls out an Easter food package to save consumers money

An online grocery with a completely different twist has moved on the scene

The dollar store food wars are heating up again

Target to roll out Drive Up Returns nationwide this spring

Are you suffering from ‘tipping fatigue?’ Many consumers say they are

Got milk? Oh, yeah – all kinds of it

Why are all the fast food restaurant apps updating non-stop?

Instacart launches Instacart Business to help business owners save time and money

February, 2023

Consumers are focusing on spending on essential purchases, new survey finds

Is plant-based milk really milk? The FDA says it is

Shopping sleuth shares money-saving secrets of big box retailers

Starbucks is putting olive oil in some coffee drinks. Not everyone's a fan

Lent means more seafood for fast food customers

The world’s largest food producer says consumers can expect prices to rise thru '23

Has inflation affected your online shopping habits? For many, it has

Drizly and Gopuff partner for on-demand alcohol delivery

Food prices and availability have changed from last year’s Super Bowl. Will consumers be able to get what they want?

Targeted ads may be more successful at getting consumers to make purchases than Super Bowl commercials

Whole Foods presses suppliers to stop raising prices

January, 2023

MoviePass is baaaaaack! The company is trying a new approach

FTC calls Pyrex maker on the carpet for “Made in America” claims

Warning to grocery shoppers: you can expect prices of some items to go even higher in 2023

Starbucks and DoorDash join forces to get food orders to customers more efficiently

Consumers are planning to spend the same or more on retail in 2023, survey finds

Industry group says detergents meet new environmental standards set by New York

The price of eggs is exploding again, putting restaurateurs and homemakers in a tough position

The rate of inflation when it comes to groceries depends on where you live

Making a big purchase in 2023? Here are some resources to get you started

Have some unwanted gift cards you’d like to get rid of? There are sites that’ll pay you for them

December, 2022

Post-holiday deals are in full swing with up to 85% off on items

All Sears Hometown stores are closing and that means big savings for shoppers

Spoiler alert: If you don’t like your Christmas present, you might have to pay to return it

If you’re planning a holiday dinner at home, be sure to take some extra money to the grocery store

A simple text message can now get you a Walmart order

A grocery shopping expert's study shows where the best prices are

Consumer complaints about ‘deceptive pricing’ are on the rise

FedEx gives the consumer a big time gift – no-box, no-label returns!

Is your online order running later than you were promised? In that case…

Hickory dickory dock, brands want to emulate TikTok

Is Dollar Tree coming to the rescue for cost-conscious grocery shoppers?

Don’t forget – the last big sale of the season happens Monday.

Are you prepared for curbside pickup to go away?

When it comes to takeout, what restaurants rate best with consumers on quality of food?

Restaurants might start charging you more for the lettuce on your sandwich

Green Monday holds the shopper’s last best bet to save

November, 2022

Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday have gone away, are there any bargains still left?

All of a sudden, chicken breasts are a huge bargain

USPS announces deadlines for shipping holiday gifts

Here are five ways to avoid holiday package delivery hassles

What’s cheaper – eating Thanksgiving dinner out or cooking? ConsumerAffairs does the math.

Subway sandwiches may be available everywhere, thanks to 'smart fridges'

Ingredients for Thanksgiving dinner will be available at last year's prices at Walmart

Target is redesigning stores to be larger, more modern

Saks OFF 5th's rolls out new feature that shows guaranteed delivery dates

Rakuten to offer more cash back to prepare for the holiday season

Retailers and name brands offer a big salute to veterans with lots of deals this week

Want to save on Thanksgiving dinner? Grocery chains are lining up to offer low turkey day prices.

Online secondhand store Mercari to host deals this holiday season

Google set to debut new Search features to help shoppers get better deals

Grocery store products are shrinking, but guess what? Prices aren’t.

October, 2022

Walmart's new Netflix Hub set to roll out in over 2,400 stores

Walmart's new digital updates are designed to make holiday shopping easier

Amazon customers will now be able to pay for orders with Venmo

Get your Thanksgiving turkey NOW – or else

Who's got the cheapest eats? A new study lists the top 10 restaurant chains with the best deals

Pumpkin-flavored food items may be considerably more expensive this year because of 'pumpkin spice tax'

PayPal's new rewards program with Honey gives shoppers more ways to save

Toys R Us’ to hold nine days of events, giveaways to celebrate grand opening in Macy’s stores

New Delta-Starbucks partnership gives rewards members more benefits

Target unveils season-long Black Friday deals, plus Deal of the Day

A dollar for a first-class stamp? Don’t be surprised.

What to expect from Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale

Walmart hosting holiday rollback sale October 10-13

Here's why you should do the drive-thru at fast-food restaurants

Thrifting goes virtual with Goodwill's new online store

Retailers are rolling out deals for consumers who want to start holiday shopping now

Kohl's is the latest retailer to announce big holiday savings plans in October

Amazon launches discount shopping hub to help consumers save more money

New FDA guidance seeks to improve baby formula supply in the U.S.

September, 2022

Costco's membership fees aren't going up right now, CFO says

More consumers opting for quality over price, new survey finds

Amazon to hold Prime Early Access Sale for holiday shopping October 11-12

Brace yourself – there’s no such thing as cheap food anymore

When it comes to consumer satisfaction among online retailers, it’s heavens to Etsy

Target and Walmart work to give shoppers more value this holiday season

Groceries at 50% off? Yes, but it’s timing that counts.

Instacart's new technology connects in-person and online shopping

New tech recycling program at Staples rewards consumers with cash

Is the U.S. facing a beer shortage?

Customer satisfaction is nearing its lowest point ever, a new study suggests

Walmart updates virtual try-on with technology that allows shoppers to be their own model

A pending rail strike could make inflation even worse

Kroger introduces new store brand to help consumers save money

Meijer to open new grocery stores that focus on convenience and fresh foods

Oops! Major retailers bought too much and are offering shoppers deals to take it off their hands

Wawa offers extra savings on gas, teachers get free coffee in September

A Thanksgiving turkey will cost more this year, experts say

Movie tickets are just $3 on September 3 for National Cinema Day

Sam’s Club raising its membership fee for the first time in nine years

August, 2022

Fast food prices are going one way – up

Labor Day bargains are plentiful, shopping experts say

Walmart unveils top toys of 2022 ahead of the holiday season

Peloton will now sell products and apparel in U.S. Amazon stores

Walmart+ members now have access to new store rewards program

Lunch meat prices are on the rise in the heart of back-to-school season

The price of chicken wings is back down just in time for football season

Consumers can now get school supplies delivered with Uber Eats

USPS to temporarily raise postage rates for holiday mail

Consumers are seeing higher prices for back-to-school items

Bipartisan legislation aims to lower credit card swipe fees

July, 2022

Back-to-school shoppers are finding bargains despite inflation

Sprite’s iconic green bottle is being retired for clear plastic

Corporate policies are to blame for staff shortages, report finds

More businesses are charging fees for using credit or debit cards

Businesses continue to struggle to find employees

Macy’s to bring Toys 'R' Us to all stores for the holidays

Parents continue to struggle to find infant formula

Intel to reportedly raise CPU prices by as much as 20%

Starbucks responds to rising crime by closing 16 stores

Supply issues, labor costs, and high fuel prices continue driving up food prices

June, 2022

Grocery shoppers are turning to private brands in growing numbers, suggests a new study

Drinking coffee before shopping may make consumers spend more money, study finds

Once a luxury, dining out may be a way to escape food inflation

Grocery prices are rising at a 40-year high rate

Whistleblower claims problems at baby formula plant were known a year before shutdown

FTC launches probe of pharmacy benefit managers

Infant formula plant closed since February restarts operations

May, 2022

FTC wants consumers to weigh in on the impact of the infant formula crisis

Congress introduces $28 million bill to address scarcity of infant formula

Despite shortage, doctors urge parents not to make their own infant formula

Federal agencies look for solutions to infant formula shortage

Consumers detail problems with Planet Fitness cancellation policies

Out-of-stock baby formula issues hit a critical point across the U.S.

April, 2022

Disney is the brand with the strongest emotional bond, survey finds

FDA investigates illnesses reportedly linked to Lucky Charms cereal

Peloton to slash prices on equipment but raise prices on subscriptions

Top reviews influence consumers' buying more than products with high ratings, study finds

Egg prices spike as bird flu continues to wipe out U.S. commercial chicken flocks

March, 2022

U.S. sanctions on Russia are putting the squeeze on the diamond market

Consumers face rising prices and smaller portions at restaurants

Starbucks to remove disposable cups and other single-use plastics

Uber adds surcharge to each ride starting Wednesday

Russia-Ukraine war greatly impacts consumer prices and products

Consumers express frustrations with companies that automate customer service

February, 2022

Russia's invasion of Ukraine may have a big impact on food prices in the U.S.

Target to add Starbucks service to its pickup orders

Family Dollar closes hundreds of stores due to rodent infestation at distribution center

Burger King takes its Whopper off the value meal menu

Avocado imports from Mexico stopped following threat to U.S. official

Peloton to cut thousands of jobs as it replaces its CEO

Fast-food restaurants strengthened consumer bonds during the pandemic

Starbucks will raise prices again to offset rising costs

Beef prices likely to continue their upward trend

FedEx suspends some freight shipment services

January, 2022

Domino’s to start tipping consumers $3 to pick up their own orders

Lowe’s and Petco to launch store-at-store concept

Krispy Kreme offers free donuts to blood donors

Online grocery stores struggle with consistent food labeling, study finds

Peloton to pause production of fitness equipment as part of regrouping effort

Retailers struggle to keep shelves fully stocked

Restaurant industry asks for more federal relief from Congress

Taco Bell launches $10 taco subscription service nationwide

Macy’s to close more stores in 2022

December, 2021

Holiday spending posts largest increase in 17 years

Old Navy earns praise for size inclusion efforts

Retail CEOs ask Congress for help in ending 'smash and grab' crime wave

CVS Health plans to expand its range of health care services

DoorDash looks to speed up service in the delivery game

Target rolls out 10% discount gift card sale this weekend

Dollar General to expand pOpshelf stores following successful trial

Toys ‘R’ Us to open new flagship store after previously suffering bankruptcy

November, 2021

FTC to investigate supply chain issues and how they affect consumers

Dollar Tree to increase prices by 25% starting in 2022

CVS Health to close 900 stores over the next three years

Thanksgiving turkeys cost more and are in shorter supply this year

Tyson Foods is raising meat prices across the board

Bed Bath & Beyond to sell products through Kroger

October, 2021

Whole Foods now charges $9.95 for grocery deliveries

Truck driver shortage puts supply chain at great risk, trucking group says

Package delivery services release shipping dates for 2021 holidays

FTC to crack down on companies using fake reviews and misleading endorsements

AT&T customers report concerns about trade-in and upgrade promotions

Sam's Club pops the cork on wine delivery

Burger King to test Impossible Nuggets as a menu item

Kellogg’s factory workers go on strike over failed contract negotiations

September, 2021

New U.S. Postal Service delivery standards take effect Friday

Dollar Tree to raise its prices as inflation increases

Costco is combating product shortages by reimposing purchase limits

With labor challenges and tightening supplies, meat prices likely to change heading to fall

New report suggests rising COVID cases are thwarting dining recovery again

Albertsons and DoorDash partner to create more synergy in the delivery game

Do warehouse membership clubs really save you money?

Kroger and Instacart team up to offer 30-minute delivery

Consumers feeling the pain of supply-chain bottlenecks

Amazon to launch 'Just Walk Out' Tech at Whole Foods stores

Impossible Foods introduces plant-based chicken

August, 2021

Starbucks employees in Buffalo seek to form a union

Wendy’s re-engineers its fries to stay fresher for longer

Peloton’s update of the recalled Tread+ debuts next week

Biden administration boosts SNAP benefits by 30%

Taco Bell prepares to break ground on its Defy restaurant concept

Wendy’s to open 700 ‘ghost kitchens’ for delivery-only orders

Researchers expect grocery delivery services to grow beyond the pandemic

Kroger to begin offering prepared meals for takeout

Parents are feeling pressure to spend more on back-to-school items, poll finds

Supply chain issues could affect the holiday shopping season

Foot Locker to buy two shoe chains in $1 billion cash deal

July, 2021

Coffee prices to spike as cold weather threatens Brazilian crops

Ulta Beauty will open stores-within-stores at 100 Target locations next month

Taco Bell says food shortages are affecting the availability of some menu items

Buying furniture during the pandemic requires a lot of patience

Preventing impulse buying may be different depending on who you are, researchers say

Grocery shoppers should prepare for a spike in prices

Grubhub will use robots for college campus deliveries

Subway to add new menu items to improve customer experience

June, 2021

Walmart launches less expensive insulin product

Consumers forced to pay higher prices due to the computer chip shortage

FTC offers tips to consumers who shop online

Consumers warned to beware of scammers on Amazon Prime Day

Best Buy begins selling luggage and outdoor products as the pandemic winds down

Verizon customer shocked by mistaken $13,000 phone bill

Consumer prices rose 0.6% last month

Starbucks is resuming its reusable coffee cup policy on June 22

Walmart, Target announce sales events to compete with Amazon’s Prime Day

Major meat processor resumes operations after cyberattack

Etsy to acquire fashion resale marketplace Depop for $1.63 billion

Chili’s enters the chicken sandwich wars, but only for a limited time

May, 2021

Chicken prices spike higher as labor shortage affects the industry

Burger King adds new chicken sandwich to its menu

Honda, Moderna, Chick-fil-A, and SpaceX are top brands with consumers

Consumer prices jump 0.8% in April from March

Consumers should get ready for price hikes on many popular products

Being around kids makes adults more generous, study finds

Product reviews affect consumers' online shopping decisions, study finds

Kroger to start testing drone delivery of bundled grocery items

April, 2021

Americans’ appetite for chicken is creating a shortage

Budweiser offers consumers free beer if they get vaccinated against COVID-19

Retailers and banks deploy new technology to fight friendly fraud

Domino’s launches autonomous pizza delivery in Houston

Fast-food restaurants are disappearing from Walmart

Best Buy rolls out new membership program loaded with perks

Starbucks to offer new reusable cup in eco-friendly trial

Ketchup shortages hit U.S. following bump in takeout orders during the pandemic

Food marketing may not be as effective after consumers lose weight, study finds

March, 2021

Prices for Scott toilet paper, Huggies diapers, and other products are about to go up

The U.S. Postal Service offers plan for slower and more expensive mail to help cut costs

Krispy Kreme to give free doughnuts to customers who show their vaccination record card

Toys ‘R’ Us stores may return to the U.S. in a variety of formats

House passes bill expanding background checks on firearms sales

Target is introducing a new premium food brand

Disney to close 20 percent of its North American stores

February, 2021

Consumers will continue to pay more for delivery during the pandemic, analysts say

Second round of stimulus checks fueled big retail spending increase in January

Supermarket chain Aldi launches major U.S. expansion

Uber buys alcohol delivery service Drizly for $1.1 billion

Toys 'R' Us shutters its last two U.S. stores

January, 2021

Costco finally decides to test curbside service

Bed Bath & Beyond to stop selling My Pillow products

Regulators take notice as high fees for food delivery hit consumers' wallets

Costco to close all photo centers next month

Big retailers increasingly don’t want your returned items

Bed Bath & Beyond to close 43 stores by end of February

Macy’s to reportedly close 45 more stores this year

December, 2020

Dunkin’ Brands rolls out coffee with 20 percent more caffeine

Streamlined menus, clean-label food, and umami top the food prediction list for 2021

This year, retailers are more flexible about returned gifts

Wandering glances while shopping can lead to unplanned purchases

Bankruptcy court approves sale of Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant, and other brands

Restaurants are in economic ‘free-fall,’ industry group warns

UPS asks drivers to halt package pickups from several major retailers

Stein Mart gets rescued from bankruptcy and will return as an online venture

November, 2020

Giving older kids an experience instead of a material gift can lead to more happiness

Here are some of the restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day

Guitar Center declares bankruptcy

Chicken prices continue to rise during the pandemic

Beyond Meat reveals new generation of plant-based burgers to release in 2021

Costco will no longer make exceptions to its mask rule

Toy experts offer advice for holiday shopping

Chipotle to open first ‘digital kitchen’ to cater to coronavirus trends

Pizza Hut rolls out its first plant-based meat pizza

Ulta Beauty to open smaller stores inside U.S. Target locations

Uber ratchets up grocery delivery amid promising early results

Consumers dependence on food carryout and delivery continues to grow

Mall owner, restaurant chain declare bankruptcy

October, 2020

Best Buy begins offering some Black Friday deals

Brands are working as much magic as they can during this pandemic-plagued Halloween season

Online shopping expected to grow 33 percent in November and December

Toys'R'Us reveals its hot toys for the 2020 holidays

Panera Bread adds pizza to its menu

Consumers increasingly turn to convenience stores during the pandemic

Target ups the ante on safety precautions at its stores

Home Depot rolls out Black Friday deals

The turkey industry’s Thanksgiving outlook looks different this year

Instacart partners with ALDI to give SNAP participants access to grocery delivery services

Google, Amazon, and Samsung among the ‘most motivating’ brands

Coke to ‘retire’ its iconic TaB diet drink

Consumers are stressed out by low supplies of fresh food in grocery stores, survey finds

Kroger introduces AI tool to plan meals based on what’s in your fridge

Dollar General to launch new ‘Popshelf’ stores aimed at suburban shoppers

Ruby Tuesday files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Eighty-five percent of consumers are paying more for groceries during COVID-19 pandemic, survey finds

September, 2020

Bed Bath & Beyond launches same-day delivery option ahead of holidays

Colder temperatures this fall and winter may take a toll on restaurants

Mars Food changes Uncle Ben’s brand name to Ben’s Original

Party City to reduce Halloween pop-up stores by 91 percent due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Kroger speeds up its use of AI to counter checkout losses

Spending on cleaning supplies has risen 34 percent in the last six months

Nearly 100,000 restaurants have closed in the last six months

Retail chain Century 21 files for bankruptcy and gets ready to close its doors

Target adds 600 new items to its Good & Gather brand

Macy’s future leans toward smaller stores outside of malls

August, 2020

PayPal rolling out short-term, interest-free payment plan

KFC to stop using ‘It’s Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan during pandemic

Noom auto-renewal charges lead to spike in consumer complaints

USPS issues are forcing the VA to find other ways of shipping medications to vets

Diners are slowly returning to restaurants despite health and safety concerns

Pizza Hut to permanently close 300 restaurants

Pizza restaurants coping with a growing pepperoni shortage

Stein Mart files for bankruptcy and becomes the latest pandemic retail victim

Kroger is expanding its digital footprint by developing a 'marketplace' with 50,000 third-party items

Whole grain food labeling is confusing to many consumers, study finds

The ‘Hot Retailers’ are the ones that best responded to COVID-19

Back-to-school shoppers take new approach to getting school supplies due to COVID-19

DoorDash to enter grocery market with new virtual convenience stores

July, 2020

Bankrupt JCPenney will reportedly merge with Belks

Target to close on Thanksgiving due to coronavirus pandemic

Ann Taylor parent company files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Walgreens and DoorDash join forces to offer home delivery

CVS, Target to require shoppers to wear a mask in stores

New York & Company parent company files for bankruptcy

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 200 more stores

Uber jumps into the crowded grocery delivery field

June, 2020

Macy’s to cut 4,000 jobs due to COVID-19

GNC files for bankruptcy due to COVID-19 and declining sales

Sam’s Club rolls out curbside delivery nationwide

Starbucks is closing 400 stores in the next 18 months

Best Buy is lifting its appointment-only shopping policy

Record number of retailers expected to close this year

May, 2020

Hertz files for bankruptcy protection

Johnson & Johnson to stop selling talc powder products in North America

J.C. Penney files for bankruptcy due to COVID-19

Consumers gain newfound interest in meat alternatives due to food shortages

Wendy’s removes hamburgers from menu in some locations due to meat shortages

April, 2020

Costco will require all shoppers to wear masks in its stores

Tyson Foods Chairman says ‘food supply is breaking’

Walgreens to give first responders 30 percent off on April 25

BJ’s Wholesale Club offering perks for first responders and healthcare workers

Experts call for children's drinks to have clearer labeling

March, 2020

Carvana brings take-out service to car-buying

Consumers feel more immediate happiness after spending money on experiences

February, 2020

7-Eleven is testing a cashierless store in Texas

December, 2019

Dollar General to start selling CBD products at some stores

November, 2019

How accurate are product reviews? A new study says many are woefully inaccurate

A.C. Moore to close all store locations

Target now offers same-day shipping on its app

Nike splits with Amazon to sell its product line on its own online platform

CVS will close another 22 retail pharmacies in early 2020

October, 2019

Spotify is offering subscribers a free Google Home Mini smart speaker

Best Buy to offer free next-day delivery over the holidays

New study finds most consumers prefer experiences over things

Senators ask the FDA to pick up its pace on regulative CBD products

September, 2019

Target releases its list of the top toys for the holiday season

August, 2019

Impossible Burgers now available in grocery stores

July, 2019

Over a quarter of food delivery drivers take a bite of customers’ food

Study finds many brands leave consumers ‘upset and disappointed’

Kroger partnering with Ocado to build high-tech fulfillment centers

Toys ‘R’ Us to open new stores ahead of the holidays

June, 2019

Target to offer teacher discounts on school supplies

Target announces online sale to compete with Amazon’s Prime Day

7-Eleven will now deliver to select public locations

Poor customer service can impact more than just those who experience it

April, 2019

Amazon customers can return purchases at all Kohl’s stores

Burger King offering the Impossible Burger at select locations

March, 2019

San Francisco considering banning cashless businesses, including Amazon Go

Gap to separate into two public companies

February, 2019

A luxury clothing line faces backlash for advertising that its workers are in prison

Toys ‘R’ Us operating under new Tru Kids brand

New consumer loyalty study shows consumers expect more from brands

J.C. Penney to stop selling home appliances

Biodiversity and sustainability are two top food trends for 2019

January, 2019

Research suggests retailers aren’t listening to consumers

December, 2018

Starbucks expands delivery partnership with Uber Eats

Walgreens teaming up with FedEx for new prescription delivery service

The great Christmas tree shortage -- fact or fiction?

Study: Half of online clothing purchases get returned

November, 2018

Target to hold one-day gift card sale this weekend

October, 2018

Barnes & Noble said to be looking for a buyer

Mattress Firm to close 700 stores in an effort to survive

September, 2018

Coca-Cola may partner with cannabis firm to make CBD-infused drinks

August, 2018

Lowe’s is closing all 99 Orchard Supply Hardware stores

Costco now accepts Apple Pay at all of its U.S. locations

Kroger launches free grocery delivery service for orders over $35

July, 2018

Drunk online shopping costs Americans billions, survey finds

Baby formula industry touts product benefits while concerns about lead and heavy metal contamination are overlooked

IHOP teams with DoorDash to begin home delivery

May, 2018

White House renews tariffs on China

Häagen-Dazs offers free ice cream in effort to save bees

April, 2018

Starbucks wants to improve its drive thru strategy

March, 2018

Rural states see dollar signs in Obama-era law that legalized hemp

Toys 'R' Us closing its U.S. stores

February, 2018

Trump supports internet sales tax

Food stamp recipients could see fresh food replaced with boxes

Amazon kicks off acquisition of Whole Foods with free two-hour delivery for Prime members

Arby's completes acquisition of Buffalo Wild Wings

California treasurer proposes marijuana-friendly state bank

Lawsuits allege chicken companies conspired to drive up prices

January, 2018

Kroger moves to implement its own cashless checkout system

Toys 'R' Us to close 180 stores

LG increasing the price of its washing machines in response to new tariff

Walmart is closing 63 Sam's Club locations

California authorities, feds grapple with legal weed and safe driving

Give Back Box helps consumers make donations in old boxes

December, 2017

A counterfeit iPhone charger is a dangerous gift

After-Christmas shopping may yield the best bargains

Holiday gift ideas for every member of the family

November, 2017

Holiday toys not to give based on recent recalls

Study finds Walmart.com closing the price gap with Amazon

Deals on holiday electronics may be thanks to child labor

Picking the best gift card this holiday season

Group finds many consumer products still contain toxic chemicals

Tips for staying safe while making online purchases

Black Friday competition heating up this week

Consumer group claims excessive lead levels in two fidget spinner models

Nix the Black Friday madness or holiday shopping stress

Testing technology’s worst innovations: The UberEats/McDonald’s partnership

Millennials shop healthier, spend more

October, 2017

Consumers less likely to shop retail stores this Black Friday

The best online shopping sites to treat yourself

Holiday shoppers: mark your calendars for these discount dates

Millennial food trends: home cooking, probiotics, and more

Amazon’s top toys for the 2017 holiday season

Small scale solar collectors power growing number of consumer products

September, 2017

How drinking beer can help raise your spirits

Pregnant women and children urged to avoid toxic flame retardants

Consumers rate Amazon highest for online grocery shopping

How 'corpsumers' are changing the way people shop

How 'going green' can help companies attract Millennial customers

Toys "R" Us files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Report finds consumers concerned about 'fake’ food

Broiler chicken producers launch industry-wide welfare standards

Toys"R"Us unveils annual list of must-have toys

August, 2017

Police departments offer places to complete online transactions

Amazon plans big price cuts at Whole Foods Markets

Scientists create smart label that can detect if food has gone bad

Kohl's looks to expand online sales while reformatting its stores

One in three consumers unknowingly enrolled in auto pay

New mechanism helps determine if a product is the real deal or a counterfeit

Pepsi or Coke? Why your answer could affect the happiness of your relationship

ALDI partners with Instacart to bring groceries to customers' doorsteps

Up to 160 Applebee's and IHOP restaurants to close down

Dunkin' Donuts may shorten its name

July, 2017

Beware of counterfeit solar eclipse glasses

Dunkin' Donuts to simplify menu by eliminating many breakfast items

Starbucks to close all Teavana stores

Survey shows that most Americans want origin information back on meat labels

Sears will sell Kenmore products on Amazon

Safeway to pay $3 million to settle drug probe

Critics hit Amazon's Whole Foods takeover

Target retries its hand at curbside pick-up

Gymboree closing 350 stores

Online retailer Brandless offers one-price shopping

QVC to merge with Home Shopping Network in $2.1 billion deal

June, 2017

Egg prices plummet to lowest levels in over a decade

Tips for sidestepping the dangers of flip-flops

Walgreens and Rite Aid abandon merger plans

8 best budget-friendly sunscreens of 2017

Survey shows consumers prefer fast food to full-service restaurants

How much does it cost to feed a teen?

A supermarket's private-label wine could be a good choice

Prepared food moving towards meat-free, environmentally friendly

Rising chicken prices linked to breeding problems

Civility at a fast food restaurant

Jet.com drops Kirkland Signature products after being acquired by Walmart

Best Buy to offer 'try before you buy' rental option

ALDI increases expansion efforts with $3.6 billion investment

Payless announces second wave of store closings

How much should your wedding gift cost?

May, 2017

Graduation spending to reach record high in 2017

Senators introduce bill to make banking easier for marijuana businesses

USDA issues warning to Pittsburgh-area restaurant for serving raw horsemeat

Independent restaurants are beginning to outperform big national chains

Will a new set of golf clubs really help your game?

7-Eleven introduces candy bar-covered donut

It's a mattress in a box, not a collapsing office tower

Wegmans, Publix, Trader Joe's are consumers' favorites, survey finds

Three simple gift ideas for Mother's Day

What to watch out for when buying flowers this Mothers' Day

Where can you go to buy eyeglasses online?

Pizza Hut to invest $130 million to revamp restaurants

Why paying users to write reviews of products is probably a bad idea

Angie's List merging with HomeAdvisor

The return of the milkman

April, 2017

Chipotle's latest crisis: its payment system has been hacked

Study finds seafood mislabeling at six Washington, DC restaurants

CVS pledges to remove harmful chemicals from store brand beauty products

What attributes matter to consumers when buying food products?

hhgregg fails to find buyer, begins liquidating

Payless files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in attempt to reorganize

Supermarkets adapt to meet changing consumer demands

Panera Bread sold to German group

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care settles price-fixing suit

March, 2017

Payless steps towards bankruptcy, reports say

Costco looks towards home delivery under new partnership

German twins Aldi, Lidl shaking up U.S. grocery business

eBay to promise 'Guaranteed Delivery' on 20 million items

Medical or recreational marijuana will be legalized in all states by 2021, firm predicts

J.C. Penney lists 138 stores it will close this spring

Consumer Reports warns of ineffective carbon monoxide detectors

Sticky Fingers gang boosted merchandise in 28 states, sold it online, NY charges

Caribou Coffee cuts artificial ingredients from its products

What Millennials are eating

Bottled water eclipses soda as most bought beverage in U.S.

Staples closing more stores after disappointing earnings

Costco memberships going up by $5

McDonald's latest 'new' idea: hamburgers

Abercrombie & Fitch closing stores as sales decline again

February, 2017

Animal rights groups lose a round in egg label case

Wendy's installing ordering kiosks at 1,000 locations

Is time running out for hhgregg?

Keurig pays $5.8 million for delays in reporting safety defects

Toy Industry Association announces top toys and games of the year

How demand for dog walkers could outstrip demand for teachers in coming years

College student out to disrupt the textbook industry

Poll suggests consumers are forcing businesses to be more political

ALDI announces plan to remodel and upgrade stores to appeal to more shoppers

Domino's now has its own wedding registry

Ivanka Trump brand is shown the exit by Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus may follow

Trouble on Main Street: retailer bankruptcies skyrocket

How much couples are spending to get married in 2017

Study finds toxic material in fast food packages

iSpring agrees to drop 'Made In USA' claims

January, 2017

Walgreens-Rite Aid merger put on hold

What would a 20% import tax on Mexico mean for consumers?

Social media doesn’t influence Millennials’ purchasing choices, study finds

Target announces new policy for removing harmful chemicals in its products

Super Bowl parties don't have to be built around alcohol

TV sets go on sale in advance of the Super Bowl

The most improved and biggest brand busts of 2016

USDA proposes new rule for organic meat products

New wearable helps users monitor their alcohol intake

Consumers 'window shop' on the web too

Shopper store pathway heatmaps identify opportunities

FedEx to open shipping centers in Walgreens stores

Is brick-and-mortar retail going down for the count?

Sears closing 150 more Sears, Kmart stores

MyPillow gets a rude awakening as the Better Business Bureau gives it an F

Smart device turns your stove off if you accidentally leave it on

December, 2016

More store closings for Sears, Kmart

People often think healthy food has to be expensive, study finds

Consumer trends that will be hot in 2017

Target store offers sensory-friendly shopping hours for customers with autism

Whole Foods predicts these foods will be trending in 2017

November, 2016

Deadline for redeeming RadioShack gift cards draws closer

Albertsons bucks supermarket trend by ditching self-service checkout

Is ALDI about to take on Whole Foods?

October, 2016

PBS Kids' new tablet lets parents set screen time limits

Consumers more or less on board with drone deliveries, survey finds

Surprising new food trends expected to make a splash in 2017

Vera Bradley notifies customers it was hacked

Chick-Fil-A's secret of success isn't complicated

September, 2016

Mondelez bringing Milka Oreo bars to the U.S.

How Nordstrom is targeting Millennials

August, 2016

It's not a dream: My Pillow hit for $1.1 million in unpaid NY sales tax

Kids' food choices influenced heavily by advertisements

What 'camping' means to a millennial

July, 2016

Feds examine complaints about WEN by Chaz Dean hair treatments

Retailers with wi-fi hotspots find they need to block porn

Portable AC unit uses gel-filled ice pack to cool small spaces

June, 2016

$400 million on its way to e-book buyers

Whirlpool partners with Innit for its new connected ovens

Millennials are more frugal than you might think

Keurig Kold loses its fizz, goes flat

May, 2016

Chick-fil-A, Subway top fast food poll

Craigslist app's new 'Safe Meeting Places' feature aims to make transactions safer

April, 2016

Flower sharing service aims to help brides save money and reduce floral waste

Sports Authority closing all stores, liquidating

Hills Bros. introduces compostable K-cup coffee

Survey: bloggers now have a bigger influence than celebrities

March, 2016

Whole Foods commits to slow-growing chickens, better living conditions

February, 2016

Starbucks taking a customized approach to complaints

I Do Now I Don't website gives used wedding rings a second chance

January, 2016

Aldi plans to target health-conscious consumers by expanding their organic-food options

Study: consumers spend millions on impulse buys

“Clean” eating may be 2016's biggest food trend

December, 2015

Amazon-UPS ties may be fraying

Seven things to wait until the day after Christmas to buy

Macaccino: the world’s first roasted maca beverage

November, 2015

FDA approves GMO salmon

T-Mobile's Binge On plan has a downside

Panera Bread moving to free-range meat and cage-free eggs

October, 2015

Sales down, debit card fraud up at Walmart

September, 2015

Coke from a Keurig? Yep, it's called Keurig Kold

7-Eleven jumps on the single-cup coffee bandwagon

July, 2015

“As Seen on TV” TeleBrands pays $550,000 to settle fraud complaints

Why food costs could be headed even higher

June, 2015

Dollar Shave Club -- nice close shave or a real skinning?

Congress may repeal country-of-origin food labeling law

May, 2015

Keurig compromises on crass K-cup “copyright” control

5 solar energy companies to help homeowners cut costs without cutting the lights

March, 2015

Eight emerging trends in nutrition bars

February, 2015

Customers boycott Hershey's in retaliation for British chocolate import ban

Ticketmaster agrees to make paperless ticketing restrictions plainer

Cheap chocolate candy? Might not be chocolate after all

Three food trends turning the industry upside down

5 online flower delivery services offering Valentine specials

Guess what? UPS doesn't like you either

GNC, Target, Walmart, Walgreens selling bogus herbal supplements, NY charges

Naked Wines hopes to change the way you buy wine

January, 2015

Real chocolate or compound chocolate? We won't get fooled again

December, 2014

Knowing store policies will make post-Christmas returns easier

Freedom Stores slammed for exploiting military servicemembers

Here's a super-easy way to get around Keurig 2.0 DRM restrictions

November, 2014

Buried in a blizzard? Here's a five-dollar emergency heat source for your car

October, 2014

Paying more doesn't always get you higher quality

How to get more shaves from your razor blades

August, 2014

When is a service dog not a service dog?

Keurig competitors crack company's DRM code

Court rules: Grove Square Coffee pods misled consumers and retailers

Feds say USA Discounters scammed military consumers; refunds pending

Triclosan is becoming the scourge of the month; Colgate defends it

New Jersey sues "As Seen on TV" promoter

Neiman Marcus sued over Last Call

July, 2014

Depend wants you to "Drop Your Pants" to reduce the stigma of incontinence

Rich people don't shop at “rich-people stores”

June, 2014

Non-disparagement clauses: a new way to get nothing for something

Does online grocery shopping threaten supermarkets?

Hobby Lobby misled customers with "sale" prices, NY charges

Walmart's four-card limit: consolidate your gift cards!

May, 2014

Walmart to require three-digit security codes for in-store purchases

April, 2014

Harris-Teeter introduces USDA-certified "very tender" beef

Oatmeal in a Keurig machine? General Mills thinks so

March, 2014

Winn-Dixie wins ruling against Florida discount stores

Sally Beauty customers: beware the latest credit card hacking

Kroger, Safeway nix genetically modified salmon

Keurig 2.0 machines to feature RFID-limited K-cups

February, 2014

Fitbit wearers itching for relief

GPS-assisted grocery shopping: for people too incompetent to be grocery shopping anyway

January, 2014

gDiapers concedes its diapers may not be so green after all

December, 2013

Hot-weather Christmas carols for the southern hemisphere

Slow shipping from the Bradford Exchange?

Missing deliveries plague UPS customers

November, 2013

Fingerhut boots and the Vimes' Boots paradox

Beware of scammy shopping websites

Rent-to-own is an expensive way to do either

October, 2013

Marketing to men by appealing to "manfluencers"

Beware Paula Deen's flaky cookware

Consumers find leather furniture doesn't live up to its billing

How many ounces in a pint of beer?

Family history stays a mystery on Ancestry.com

September, 2013

Gay-rights advocates try to set Barilla pasta straight

Dates stamped on food may not mean what you think

August, 2013

Aloe vera juice -- is it really a good idea?

Don't confuse store brands with generics

Cool and inexpensive items for the dorm room

July, 2013

We take the MicroTouch Max hair trimmer our for a buzz

Survey reveals some of consumers' favorite brands

June, 2013

The WaxVac: We give it a test whirl

May, 2013

Buying jewelry: What you need to know

March, 2013

The little blue box from Tiffany is fine but ...

February, 2013

La-Z-Boy puts Brooke Shields in a delicate situation

December, 2012

McDonald's wants stores open Christmas Day

November, 2012

Ronco Knives: Many Consumers Say They Just Don't Make The Cut

August, 2012

In Search of the Best Fast-Food Fish Sandwich

July, 2012

SodaStream: Does It Really Do That?

Consumers Question Lane Home Furniture's 'Lifetime' Warranty

Access Over Ownership: The New Shopping Trend

Supermarkets vs. Drugstores: Which Is Cheaper?

June, 2012

Buying Eyeglasses Online: Good Idea?

March, 2012

If You Receive Unordered Merchandise, Consider It a Gift

February, 2012

How Long Should You Wait For An Order Or Refund?

November, 2011

Are Automatic Renewals A Deceptive Practice?

What's On Your Mind? Office Depot, Marriott, Wired Plastic

January, 2011

Walmart Shifts Emphasis From Chic to Cheap

December, 2010

Toxic Levels of Lead in Many Thrift, Antique, and Resale Items

November, 2010

Ever Wonder How Those Factory Outlets Work?

April, 2010

Consumer Reports Names the Best & Worst Home Products

March, 2010

Fed Issues New Gift Card Rules

January, 2010

How To Complain and Get Results

How To Tape Customer Service Calls

July, 2009

Consumers Trust Online "Word Of Mouth" Most

April, 2009

Wegmans, Trader Joe's, Publix Top Consumer Reports Supermarket Survey

November, 2008

Obama Eyes Consumer Activists for Agency Posts

June, 2008

Sharper Image Closing All Stores

Wegmans, DeCicco Markets Ditch Cigarettes

February, 2008

Ionic Breeze Suit Drives Sharper Image into Bankruptcy

Don't Take Mattress 'Blowouts' Lying Down

July, 2007

New World Order: Sweatshops R Us

January, 2007

Retailers Fret Over "Swipeless" Credit Cards

October, 2006

How Much Caffeine In That Cup Of Decaf?

September, 2006

Panasonic Offers Replacement Lamps for Some LCD TVs

July, 2006

The Penny's End Is Near

June, 2006

Stanley Tools Settles "Made In USA" Charges

May, 2006

Women Driving Home Improvement Purchases

April, 2006

Rebates: Sample Demand Letter

January, 2006

Mean Girls Work At Victoria's Secret

December, 2005

Rain Checks May Extend Holiday Bargains If You Ask

DSW Settles FTC Charges

July, 2005

Store Brands Offer Competitive Quality, Study Finds

December, 2004

After-Christmas Return Policies Get Stricter

Massachusetts Curbs Online Alcohol Sales

May, 2003

Staples Fined $850,000 for Lying to Its Web Customers About Delivery

