Shopping News

These restaurant chains rule in customer satisfaction
Anyone who’s eaten out – either at a sit-down restaurant or picked up a quick meal up at a fast food drive-thru – knows how high prices have gotten. McDona…
All types of businesses are tightening their belts these days and, as a result, consumers are losing some of the services they’ve grown accustomed to.T…
In a move to address antitrust concerns surrounding their proposed $24.6 billion merger, Kroger and Albertsons have made public a detailed list of assets s…
With a summer full of sales, Target is helping consumers prepare for the busy back-to-school season. Whether kids need dorm room essentials or a restoc…
Would you pay $2,700 for a purse that cost $57 to make?
Target will stop accepting checks in the checkout line
FDA ban on additive in beverages is effective August 2
The fast food value deals war takes on two more players
A July 4th cookout is a lot more expensive than it was in 2019
Buying jewelry? You need to know what’s going on with gold prices.
A major topping revamp is underway at Pizza Hut
Walgreens is planning to close a significant number of stores
Are dollar stores no longer welcome in rural America?
Threats to U.S. inspectors has paused imports of avocados from Mexico
Grocery and beverage prices up and down for the 4th of July
Google adds shopping features to help consumers find summer sales
Walmart+ Week beats Amazon’s Prime Week to the punch
New data show shrinkflation isn't as big of a problem as people think
The 'spave' you crave could lead you to the grave, financial experts warn
Dollar Tree could be selling the Family Dollar brand of stores
Wendy's introduces new saucy chicken nuggets
Inflation watch: The chicken and the egg price saga continues
Yikes! Inflation pushes orange juice to its highest price ever.
Visa and Mastercard agree to settlement of lawsuit over ATM fees
Kroger and Giant are getting tough on shoplifters
Walgreens will cut prices on 1,300 items to help consumers cope with inflation
Chick-fil-A launches the new Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich
Instacart will now deliver items from The Home Depot
Wendy’s 1-cent burger deal aimed at inflation-weary consumers
Burger King will match McDonald’s $5 meal deal
Chicken promotions soar as meat prices skyrocket
Red Lobster reviewers say Endless Shrimp isn’t the only reason for bankruptcy
Target is lowering the prices of 5,000 frequently bought items
Red Lobster closes 50 restaurants as it tries to avoid bankruptcy
There's a major change to Costco's membership that members might not like
Who makes all those store brands? You might be surprised.
Panera reportedly dropping its ‘Charged’ beverages
Here are the products most affected by 'shrinkflation'
‘Personalized pricing’ means the price isn’t the same for everyone
Could Disney+ be coming to Kroger? Companies hint at streaming partnership.
Facing bankruptcy, Express Clothing will close 100 stores
Congress is about to take on 'shrinkflation'
Wayfair's first brick-and-mortar store to open in Illinois
Pesticide and lead continue to be found in food products
Here are some simple ways to save money on groceries
A major shift for WIC food program in the works
Hidden fees continue to show up at restaurants
Here's how much more you're paying at fast food restaurants
This is why chocolate prices are going through the roof
Here are the most popular alcoholic beverages in every state
April Fools’ Day and Eclipse promotions move to the front of the menu
Amazon, CVS share new medication delivery services
A new round of Easter and April sales is starting to explode
In an era of inflation, why are dollar stores struggling?
Goodwill employees share secrets to shop like a pro
Chick-fil-A backs away from its ‘no antibiotics’ pledge
Your next DoorDash delivery could come via drone
Dollar Tree is raising prices again this year
Target imposes 10-item limit on new Express Self-Checkout
ALDI gets even more aggressive, plans 800 new stores
Discount store shoppers will have 970 fewer options
Target takes on Prime and Walmart+ with new membership programs
Avian apocalypse is leading to egg-stravagant prices in some areas
Your St. Patrick’s Day celebration will cost a little more this year
Beyond Meat's plant-based burgers are getting a new look
Here are five things to consider buying in March
Target's two-pronged attack: Dollar deals and designer dreams
Wendy's walks back statement on surge pricing
Family Dollar will pay $41 million penalty for rat-infested warehouse
FTC sues to block merger between Kroger and Albertsons
KFC is introducing 'Chizza' to America
Target launches discount brand dealworthy for inflation-battered consumers
Here's how bad 'shrinkflation' is getting
Valentine's Day can be dangerous for pets
Dollar General believes it can compete on 'freshness'
Burger King invites customers to create a new sandwich
Ordering a Valentine’s gift with 'guaranteed on-time delivery?'
What to expect from Presidents’ Day sales
Missed Applebee’s Date Night Pass? You're getting another chance.
Popular Super Bowl food costs are up 4% over 2023
Are vegans being lied to? It’s possible…
Consumers name their favorite restaurant chains
Ethnic grocers can be cheaper, better, and fresher than chain grocers
Do Stanley cups contain lead? Yes and no.
Did something fishy go on with Applebee’s Date Night Passes?
Just how easy is it to return a dangerous, recalled product?
Panera Bread's ‘Charged Lemonade’ racks up its third lawsuit
CVS' new loyalty program is likely to be more streamlined for consumers
The insulated Stanley cup becomes 2024’s first consumer sensation
Chatbots making you crazy? Maybe this’ll ease your pain a bit.
Target's post-holiday sale boasts 50% off in many departments
What to know about returning holiday gifts this season
Super Saturday: the last big sale day left
Amazon and Google turn up the volume on finding holiday savings
Major shippers release their holiday delivery schedules
Target offers extended holiday store hours, last-minute gift ideas
You can score a holiday meal for four for under $25 at Target
Can’t decide what to buy the kids for the holidays? Here’s what they’re asking for.
Buying a DNA kit for a holiday gift? You might get a headache instead.
Here are the best and worst holiday buys of December
Target drops Cyber Monday deals, plus discounts all December long
Travel Tuesday is becoming a 'real' thing
Here’s your guide to the start of the holiday shopping weekend
Delivery firms and consumers brace for a holiday season of porch piracy
DoorDash is now accepting FSA/HSA payments
This might not be a pleasant conversation, but it’s time to talk turkey
More grocery stores are opening restaurants but charging less
Target the first retailer to offer a $25 Thanksgiving dinner
Who makes the best mattress? Consumers weigh in.
Etsy gets a new competitor focused on original arts and crafts
BJ's members can get a free turkey this Thanksgiving
Have grocery chains finally found their delivery groove?
Kohl’s goes Sale’ing like its life depends on it
Free phones, free Apple TV, and 4 lines for $100? Yep.
Secondhand is quickly becoming the new way to shop and save
Resuming student loan payments? Get a free Domino's pizza.
Halloween candy prices are downright scary
Are cash back programs worth the time and effort?
You can save on Thanksgiving dinner at Walmart and Aldi
Once left for dead, Toys R Us continues its comeback
If you run out of Halloween candy, M&Ms will bail you out
The demise of the restaurant dining room continues
New promo from Domino's can score you a free two-topping pizza
Target prepares for the holidays with toys under $25
Uber will now save you the trip to the Post Office, UPS or FedEx
Target closing nine stores due to crime and shoplifting
Costco membership fees will go up -- just not right now
Here are the best (and worst) states to buy alcohol
Halloween candy is more costly this year. Here's where prices have risen the most.
Which fast food restaurant has sped up its drive-thru lane the most?
Here’s what you may be wasting money on
Here's where to get a free cup of coffee
Rite Aid reportedly considering closing hundreds of stores
Panera simplifies ordering on its mobile app
Target joins October holiday sales rush with new sale
Walmart adds in-store police station to curb shoplifting
TikTok videos offer shoplifting tips
The move to 'digital' gift cards is starting to escalate
FTC calls out Hey, Dude on refund and shipping promises
Chick-fil-A makes moves to speed customer service
Wendy's launches Pumpkin Spice Frosty
Theft forces retailers to push back in ways you may not like
Hallmark launches new gift card with Venmo
Dollar Tree and Family Dollar latest to attack shoplifting
Labor Day sales will be plentiful - and early
Walmart releases 2023 Top Toys List for the holidays
'Fake discounts' – the latest shopping challenge
Getting your food at Wendy's is about to get a lot faster
Dunkin’ introduces ‘spiked’ coffee and tea beverages
Free stuff from Amazon? Yes, and Costco and Target, too.
Consumers can now pay with SNAP benefits on Instacart in all 50 states
What purchases make you the happiest?
Target Drive Up now includes Starbucks
Pumpkin spice is back at 7-Eleven...in August!
Google tries to make shopping for back-to-school deals easier
Shopping in August? Here are the best deals.
Dollar General's back-to-school sale has hundreds of items available for $1
USDA and state attorneys general are tag-teaming grocery price gougers
Walmart+ memberships are now available at half price for consumers receiving government assistance
Here’s why so many businesses are asking you to tip
In San Francisco, Walgreens padlocks freezers to deter shoplifters
Grocery prices going down? Eggs and meat, yes, but there are lots of aisles where prices are skyrocketing.
Domino's enters into new partnership with Uber Eats, expanding how consumers can order
Walgreens is the latest retailer to join the summer sale frenzy
Kroger is pulling the plug on its Rewards debit card program
'Greedflation' is keeping food and consumer prices high, consumer advocates charge
Walmart and Target announce first back-to-school sales
Restaurants make a major shift in their apps, adding surprises to lure customers
Goodbye, Bed Bath & Beyond? Yes and no.
Say goodbye to membership sharing at Costco
Want to get pizza delivered at the beach? Domino's can now do that.
Target joins the summer sales events with Target Circle Week July 9-15
One more 'junk fee' is hitting customers of 85,000 restaurants and bars
Walmart+ Week is going head to head with Amazon's Prime Day
How to prepare for big 4th of July sales
Do you return a lot of purchases? Better be ready for the pushback.
You may begin to see more retail merchandise behind lock and key
Amazon Prime members can get one free year of a Grubhub+ subscription
Fretting over what to buy on Father’s Day this year? Here are some deals.
Walgreens’ new anti-theft efforts have customers fuming
Panera adds more drive-thrus while the industry moves toward gamification
ALDI and Instacart team up on a new virtual convenience store that delivers within 30 minutes
Egg prices tumble, but snack prices will make consumers grumble
Have you been considering a Costco membership? This new deal might help you decide.
Toys R Us is coming to an airport near you
Walmart and Kroger offering big discounts on Memorial Day Weekend barbecue essentials
Wendy's is selling $0.01 cheeseburgers for National Burger Month
What shopping sales are worth checking out before May ends?
You may be spending more money on groceries than anything else but there are ways to save money, an expert says
Discount grocers are turning up the heat on the larger ones
Mother's Day brunch is under $2 per serving at Kroger
What do Tuesday Morning and Bed Bath & Beyond’s closures mean for bargain shoppers? An expert shares her advice.
Consumers can now track their Uber Eats orders with Alexa
Rakuten is hosting its biggest cash back sale of the year this month
Walmart moves deeper into health services
Wayfair uses virtual reality to launch Digital Design Studio
Tuesday Morning is closing all of its stores and liquidating its merchandise
Target launches returns with Drive Up in select stores in 21 states
Fast Food restaurants would rather you not come inside
Panera Bread to host ‘MyPanera Week’ with discounts and savings on food and merchandise
Bed Bath & Beyond coupons will be valid at The Container Store and Big Lots for the coming weeks
IKEA announces $2.2 billion investment to reach more consumers in the U.S.
Introducing 'Way Day' – Wayfair’s version of Black Friday
Walmart is celebrating Mother's Day with Walmart+ giveaways
Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy -- but stores and website remain open
Uber Eats will now deliver food for your pets
American Eagle hopes to make secondhand apparel a primary consideration for shoppers
David’s Bridal files for bankruptcy protection
Sam's Club is rolling out the discounts for its 40th birthday celebration
Domino's partnership with Apple CarPlay allows consumers to order pizza from their cars
Taco Bell turns up the heat with another Nacho Fries hot sauce partner
IKEA's new 'as-is' online site will sell discounted used and discontinued items
Starbucks’ Oleato coffee drinks are reportedly causing 'gurgling stomachs, burning throats'
Done your Easter meal shopping yet? Grocers offer last-minute deals
Are Peeps Easter candies safe? It all depends on who you ask
Walmart revamps its website to improve consumers' experience
What fast casual restaurants do diners rate the best? Number one shakes its feathers loudly and proudly
Walmart launches affordable line of private brand mountain bikes
Sam's Club is offering discounts on gift cards from major brands
DoorDash joins forces with several retailers to expand offerings to consumers
FTC wants consumers to be able to ‘click to cancel’ subscriptions
Like a fortune teller, Panera will start reading your palms
A Chick-fil-A fan? You'll have to gather more loyalty points to get free food
BJ's Wholesale Club announces deals to help consumers save money this Easter
Is 'Made in the USA' important to you? Then, don’t be fooled by 'Ships from the USA'
Eggs are so expensive a discount chain will no longer sell them
Are you ready for dynamic pricing and subscriptions at your favorite restaurant?
Blarney! St. Patty's partygoers might have to pay a touch more green this year
Consumers increasingly seek ‘revenge’ for poor customer service, study finds
Walmart rolls out an Easter food package to save consumers money
An online grocery with a completely different twist has moved on the scene
The dollar store food wars are heating up again
Target to roll out Drive Up Returns nationwide this spring
Are you suffering from ‘tipping fatigue?’ Many consumers say they are
Got milk? Oh, yeah – all kinds of it
Why are all the fast food restaurant apps updating non-stop?
Instacart launches Instacart Business to help business owners save time and money
Consumers are focusing on spending on essential purchases, new survey finds
Is plant-based milk really milk? The FDA says it is
Shopping sleuth shares money-saving secrets of big box retailers
Starbucks is putting olive oil in some coffee drinks. Not everyone's a fan
Lent means more seafood for fast food customers
The world’s largest food producer says consumers can expect prices to rise thru '23
Has inflation affected your online shopping habits? For many, it has
Drizly and Gopuff partner for on-demand alcohol delivery
Food prices and availability have changed from last year’s Super Bowl. Will consumers be able to get what they want?
Targeted ads may be more successful at getting consumers to make purchases than Super Bowl commercials
MoviePass is baaaaaack! The company is trying a new approach
FTC calls Pyrex maker on the carpet for “Made in America” claims
Warning to grocery shoppers: you can expect prices of some items to go even higher in 2023
Starbucks and DoorDash join forces to get food orders to customers more efficiently
Consumers are planning to spend the same or more on retail in 2023, survey finds
Industry group says detergents meet new environmental standards set by New York
The price of eggs is exploding again, putting restaurateurs and homemakers in a tough position
The rate of inflation when it comes to groceries depends on where you live
Making a big purchase in 2023? Here are some resources to get you started
Have some unwanted gift cards you’d like to get rid of? There are sites that’ll pay you for them
Post-holiday deals are in full swing with up to 85% off on items
All Sears Hometown stores are closing and that means big savings for shoppers
Spoiler alert: If you don’t like your Christmas present, you might have to pay to return it
If you’re planning a holiday dinner at home, be sure to take some extra money to the grocery store
A simple text message can now get you a Walmart order
A grocery shopping expert's study shows where the best prices are
Consumer complaints about ‘deceptive pricing’ are on the rise
FedEx gives the consumer a big time gift – no-box, no-label returns!
Is your online order running later than you were promised? In that case…
Hickory dickory dock, brands want to emulate TikTok
Is Dollar Tree coming to the rescue for cost-conscious grocery shoppers?
Don’t forget – the last big sale of the season happens Monday.
Are you prepared for curbside pickup to go away?
When it comes to takeout, what restaurants rate best with consumers on quality of food?
Restaurants might start charging you more for the lettuce on your sandwich
Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday have gone away, are there any bargains still left?
All of a sudden, chicken breasts are a huge bargain
USPS announces deadlines for shipping holiday gifts
Here are five ways to avoid holiday package delivery hassles
What’s cheaper – eating Thanksgiving dinner out or cooking? ConsumerAffairs does the math.
Subway sandwiches may be available everywhere, thanks to 'smart fridges'
Ingredients for Thanksgiving dinner will be available at last year's prices at Walmart
Target is redesigning stores to be larger, more modern
Saks OFF 5th's rolls out new feature that shows guaranteed delivery dates
Rakuten to offer more cash back to prepare for the holiday season
Retailers and name brands offer a big salute to veterans with lots of deals this week
Want to save on Thanksgiving dinner? Grocery chains are lining up to offer low turkey day prices.
Online secondhand store Mercari to host deals this holiday season
Google set to debut new Search features to help shoppers get better deals
Grocery store products are shrinking, but guess what? Prices aren’t.
Walmart's new Netflix Hub set to roll out in over 2,400 stores
Walmart's new digital updates are designed to make holiday shopping easier
Amazon customers will now be able to pay for orders with Venmo
Get your Thanksgiving turkey NOW – or else
Who's got the cheapest eats? A new study lists the top 10 restaurant chains with the best deals
Pumpkin-flavored food items may be considerably more expensive this year because of 'pumpkin spice tax'
PayPal's new rewards program with Honey gives shoppers more ways to save
Toys R Us’ to hold nine days of events, giveaways to celebrate grand opening in Macy’s stores
New Delta-Starbucks partnership gives rewards members more benefits
Target unveils season-long Black Friday deals, plus Deal of the Day
A dollar for a first-class stamp? Don’t be surprised.
What to expect from Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Walmart hosting holiday rollback sale October 10-13
Here's why you should do the drive-thru at fast-food restaurants
Thrifting goes virtual with Goodwill's new online store
Retailers are rolling out deals for consumers who want to start holiday shopping now
Kohl's is the latest retailer to announce big holiday savings plans in October
Amazon launches discount shopping hub to help consumers save more money
New FDA guidance seeks to improve baby formula supply in the U.S.
Costco's membership fees aren't going up right now, CFO says
More consumers opting for quality over price, new survey finds
Amazon to hold Prime Early Access Sale for holiday shopping October 11-12
Brace yourself – there’s no such thing as cheap food anymore
When it comes to consumer satisfaction among online retailers, it’s heavens to Etsy
Target and Walmart work to give shoppers more value this holiday season
Groceries at 50% off? Yes, but it’s timing that counts.
Instacart's new technology connects in-person and online shopping
New tech recycling program at Staples rewards consumers with cash
Is the U.S. facing a beer shortage?
Customer satisfaction is nearing its lowest point ever, a new study suggests
Walmart updates virtual try-on with technology that allows shoppers to be their own model
A pending rail strike could make inflation even worse
Kroger introduces new store brand to help consumers save money
Meijer to open new grocery stores that focus on convenience and fresh foods
Oops! Major retailers bought too much and are offering shoppers deals to take it off their hands
Wawa offers extra savings on gas, teachers get free coffee in September
A Thanksgiving turkey will cost more this year, experts say
Movie tickets are just $3 on September 3 for National Cinema Day
Sam’s Club raising its membership fee for the first time in nine years
Fast food prices are going one way – up
Labor Day bargains are plentiful, shopping experts say
Walmart unveils top toys of 2022 ahead of the holiday season
Peloton will now sell products and apparel in U.S. Amazon stores
Walmart+ members now have access to new store rewards program
Lunch meat prices are on the rise in the heart of back-to-school season
The price of chicken wings is back down just in time for football season
Consumers can now get school supplies delivered with Uber Eats
USPS to temporarily raise postage rates for holiday mail
Consumers are seeing higher prices for back-to-school items
Back-to-school shoppers are finding bargains despite inflation
Sprite’s iconic green bottle is being retired for clear plastic
Corporate policies are to blame for staff shortages, report finds
More businesses are charging fees for using credit or debit cards
Businesses continue to struggle to find employees
Macy’s to bring Toys 'R' Us to all stores for the holidays
Parents continue to struggle to find infant formula
Intel to reportedly raise CPU prices by as much as 20%
Starbucks responds to rising crime by closing 16 stores
Supply issues, labor costs, and high fuel prices continue driving up food prices
Grocery shoppers are turning to private brands in growing numbers, suggests a new study
Drinking coffee before shopping may make consumers spend more money, study finds
Once a luxury, dining out may be a way to escape food inflation
Grocery prices are rising at a 40-year high rate
Whistleblower claims problems at baby formula plant were known a year before shutdown
FTC launches probe of pharmacy benefit managers
Infant formula plant closed since February restarts operations
FTC wants consumers to weigh in on the impact of the infant formula crisis
Congress introduces $28 million bill to address scarcity of infant formula
Despite shortage, doctors urge parents not to make their own infant formula
Federal agencies look for solutions to infant formula shortage
Consumers detail problems with Planet Fitness cancellation policies
Out-of-stock baby formula issues hit a critical point across the U.S.
Disney is the brand with the strongest emotional bond, survey finds
FDA investigates illnesses reportedly linked to Lucky Charms cereal
Peloton to slash prices on equipment but raise prices on subscriptions
Top reviews influence consumers' buying more than products with high ratings, study finds
Egg prices spike as bird flu continues to wipe out U.S. commercial chicken flocks
U.S. sanctions on Russia are putting the squeeze on the diamond market
Consumers face rising prices and smaller portions at restaurants
Starbucks to remove disposable cups and other single-use plastics
Uber adds surcharge to each ride starting Wednesday
Russia-Ukraine war greatly impacts consumer prices and products
Consumers express frustrations with companies that automate customer service
Russia's invasion of Ukraine may have a big impact on food prices in the U.S.
Target to add Starbucks service to its pickup orders
Family Dollar closes hundreds of stores due to rodent infestation at distribution center
Burger King takes its Whopper off the value meal menu
Avocado imports from Mexico stopped following threat to U.S. official
Peloton to cut thousands of jobs as it replaces its CEO
Fast-food restaurants strengthened consumer bonds during the pandemic
Starbucks will raise prices again to offset rising costs
Beef prices likely to continue their upward trend
Domino’s to start tipping consumers $3 to pick up their own orders
Lowe’s and Petco to launch store-at-store concept
Krispy Kreme offers free donuts to blood donors
Online grocery stores struggle with consistent food labeling, study finds
Peloton to pause production of fitness equipment as part of regrouping effort
Retailers struggle to keep shelves fully stocked
Restaurant industry asks for more federal relief from Congress
Taco Bell launches $10 taco subscription service nationwide
Holiday spending posts largest increase in 17 years
Old Navy earns praise for size inclusion efforts
Retail CEOs ask Congress for help in ending 'smash and grab' crime wave
CVS Health plans to expand its range of health care services
DoorDash looks to speed up service in the delivery game
Target rolls out 10% discount gift card sale this weekend
Dollar General to expand pOpshelf stores following successful trial
Toys ‘R’ Us to open new flagship store after previously suffering bankruptcy
FTC to investigate supply chain issues and how they affect consumers
Dollar Tree to increase prices by 25% starting in 2022
CVS Health to close 900 stores over the next three years
Thanksgiving turkeys cost more and are in shorter supply this year
Tyson Foods is raising meat prices across the board
Whole Foods now charges $9.95 for grocery deliveries
Truck driver shortage puts supply chain at great risk, trucking group says
Package delivery services release shipping dates for 2021 holidays
FTC to crack down on companies using fake reviews and misleading endorsements
AT&T customers report concerns about trade-in and upgrade promotions
Sam's Club pops the cork on wine delivery
Burger King to test Impossible Nuggets as a menu item
Kellogg’s factory workers go on strike over failed contract negotiations
New U.S. Postal Service delivery standards take effect Friday
Dollar Tree to raise its prices as inflation increases
Costco is combating product shortages by reimposing purchase limits
With labor challenges and tightening supplies, meat prices likely to change heading to fall
New report suggests rising COVID cases are thwarting dining recovery again
Albertsons and DoorDash partner to create more synergy in the delivery game
Do warehouse membership clubs really save you money?
Kroger and Instacart team up to offer 30-minute delivery
Consumers feeling the pain of supply-chain bottlenecks
Amazon to launch 'Just Walk Out' Tech at Whole Foods stores
Starbucks employees in Buffalo seek to form a union
Wendy’s re-engineers its fries to stay fresher for longer
Peloton’s update of the recalled Tread+ debuts next week
Biden administration boosts SNAP benefits by 30%
Taco Bell prepares to break ground on its Defy restaurant concept
Wendy’s to open 700 ‘ghost kitchens’ for delivery-only orders
Researchers expect grocery delivery services to grow beyond the pandemic
Kroger to begin offering prepared meals for takeout
Parents are feeling pressure to spend more on back-to-school items, poll finds
Supply chain issues could affect the holiday shopping season
Coffee prices to spike as cold weather threatens Brazilian crops
Ulta Beauty will open stores-within-stores at 100 Target locations next month
Taco Bell says food shortages are affecting the availability of some menu items
Buying furniture during the pandemic requires a lot of patience
Preventing impulse buying may be different depending on who you are, researchers say
Grocery shoppers should prepare for a spike in prices
Grubhub will use robots for college campus deliveries
Walmart launches less expensive insulin product
Consumers forced to pay higher prices due to the computer chip shortage
FTC offers tips to consumers who shop online
Consumers warned to beware of scammers on Amazon Prime Day
Best Buy begins selling luggage and outdoor products as the pandemic winds down
Verizon customer shocked by mistaken $13,000 phone bill
Consumer prices rose 0.6% last month
Starbucks is resuming its reusable coffee cup policy on June 22
Walmart, Target announce sales events to compete with Amazon’s Prime Day
Major meat processor resumes operations after cyberattack
Etsy to acquire fashion resale marketplace Depop for $1.63 billion
Chili’s enters the chicken sandwich wars, but only for a limited time
Chicken prices spike higher as labor shortage affects the industry
Burger King adds new chicken sandwich to its menu
Honda, Moderna, Chick-fil-A, and SpaceX are top brands with consumers
Consumer prices jump 0.8% in April from March
Consumers should get ready for price hikes on many popular products
Being around kids makes adults more generous, study finds
Product reviews affect consumers' online shopping decisions, study finds
Kroger to start testing drone delivery of bundled grocery items
Americans’ appetite for chicken is creating a shortage
Budweiser offers consumers free beer if they get vaccinated against COVID-19
Retailers and banks deploy new technology to fight friendly fraud
Domino’s launches autonomous pizza delivery in Houston
Fast-food restaurants are disappearing from Walmart
Best Buy rolls out new membership program loaded with perks
Starbucks to offer new reusable cup in eco-friendly trial
Ketchup shortages hit U.S. following bump in takeout orders during the pandemic
Food marketing may not be as effective after consumers lose weight, study finds
Prices for Scott toilet paper, Huggies diapers, and other products are about to go up
The U.S. Postal Service offers plan for slower and more expensive mail to help cut costs
Krispy Kreme to give free doughnuts to customers who show their vaccination record card
Toys ‘R’ Us stores may return to the U.S. in a variety of formats
House passes bill expanding background checks on firearms sales
Target is introducing a new premium food brand
Consumers will continue to pay more for delivery during the pandemic, analysts say
Second round of stimulus checks fueled big retail spending increase in January
Supermarket chain Aldi launches major U.S. expansion
Uber buys alcohol delivery service Drizly for $1.1 billion
Costco finally decides to test curbside service
Bed Bath & Beyond to stop selling My Pillow products
Regulators take notice as high fees for food delivery hit consumers' wallets
Costco to close all photo centers next month
Big retailers increasingly don’t want your returned items
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 43 stores by end of February
Dunkin’ Brands rolls out coffee with 20 percent more caffeine
Streamlined menus, clean-label food, and umami top the food prediction list for 2021
This year, retailers are more flexible about returned gifts
Wandering glances while shopping can lead to unplanned purchases
Bankruptcy court approves sale of Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant, and other brands
Restaurants are in economic ‘free-fall,’ industry group warns
UPS asks drivers to halt package pickups from several major retailers
Stein Mart gets rescued from bankruptcy and will return as an online venture
Giving older kids an experience instead of a material gift can lead to more happiness
Here are some of the restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day
Guitar Center declares bankruptcy
Chicken prices continue to rise during the pandemic
Beyond Meat reveals new generation of plant-based burgers to release in 2021
Costco will no longer make exceptions to its mask rule
Toy experts offer advice for holiday shopping
Chipotle to open first ‘digital kitchen’ to cater to coronavirus trends
Pizza Hut rolls out its first plant-based meat pizza
Ulta Beauty to open smaller stores inside U.S. Target locations
Uber ratchets up grocery delivery amid promising early results
Consumers dependence on food carryout and delivery continues to grow
Best Buy begins offering some Black Friday deals
Brands are working as much magic as they can during this pandemic-plagued Halloween season
Online shopping expected to grow 33 percent in November and December
Toys'R'Us reveals its hot toys for the 2020 holidays
Panera Bread adds pizza to its menu
Consumers increasingly turn to convenience stores during the pandemic
Target ups the ante on safety precautions at its stores
Home Depot rolls out Black Friday deals
The turkey industry’s Thanksgiving outlook looks different this year
Instacart partners with ALDI to give SNAP participants access to grocery delivery services
Google, Amazon, and Samsung among the ‘most motivating’ brands
Coke to ‘retire’ its iconic TaB diet drink
Consumers are stressed out by low supplies of fresh food in grocery stores, survey finds
Kroger introduces AI tool to plan meals based on what’s in your fridge
Dollar General to launch new ‘Popshelf’ stores aimed at suburban shoppers
Ruby Tuesday files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Eighty-five percent of consumers are paying more for groceries during COVID-19 pandemic, survey finds
Bed Bath & Beyond launches same-day delivery option ahead of holidays
Colder temperatures this fall and winter may take a toll on restaurants
Mars Food changes Uncle Ben’s brand name to Ben’s Original
Party City to reduce Halloween pop-up stores by 91 percent due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Kroger speeds up its use of AI to counter checkout losses
Spending on cleaning supplies has risen 34 percent in the last six months
Nearly 100,000 restaurants have closed in the last six months
Retail chain Century 21 files for bankruptcy and gets ready to close its doors
Target adds 600 new items to its Good & Gather brand
PayPal rolling out short-term, interest-free payment plan
KFC to stop using ‘It’s Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan during pandemic
Noom auto-renewal charges lead to spike in consumer complaints
USPS issues are forcing the VA to find other ways of shipping medications to vets
Diners are slowly returning to restaurants despite health and safety concerns
Pizza Hut to permanently close 300 restaurants
Pizza restaurants coping with a growing pepperoni shortage
Stein Mart files for bankruptcy and becomes the latest pandemic retail victim
Kroger is expanding its digital footprint by developing a 'marketplace' with 50,000 third-party items
Whole grain food labeling is confusing to many consumers, study finds
The ‘Hot Retailers’ are the ones that best responded to COVID-19
Back-to-school shoppers take new approach to getting school supplies due to COVID-19
DoorDash to enter grocery market with new virtual convenience stores
Bankrupt JCPenney will reportedly merge with Belks
Target to close on Thanksgiving due to coronavirus pandemic
Ann Taylor parent company files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Walgreens and DoorDash join forces to offer home delivery
CVS, Target to require shoppers to wear a mask in stores
New York & Company parent company files for bankruptcy
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 200 more stores
Macy’s to cut 4,000 jobs due to COVID-19
GNC files for bankruptcy due to COVID-19 and declining sales
Sam’s Club rolls out curbside delivery nationwide
Starbucks is closing 400 stores in the next 18 months
Best Buy is lifting its appointment-only shopping policy
Hertz files for bankruptcy protection
Johnson & Johnson to stop selling talc powder products in North America
J.C. Penney files for bankruptcy due to COVID-19
Consumers gain newfound interest in meat alternatives due to food shortages
Wendy’s removes hamburgers from menu in some locations due to meat shortages
Costco will require all shoppers to wear masks in its stores
Tyson Foods Chairman says ‘food supply is breaking’
Walgreens to give first responders 30 percent off on April 25
BJ’s Wholesale Club offering perks for first responders and healthcare workers
Carvana brings take-out service to car-buying
Consumers feel more immediate happiness after spending money on experiences
How accurate are product reviews? A new study says many are woefully inaccurate
A.C. Moore to close all store locations
Target now offers same-day shipping on its app
Nike splits with Amazon to sell its product line on its own online platform
Spotify is offering subscribers a free Google Home Mini smart speaker
Best Buy to offer free next-day delivery over the holidays
New study finds most consumers prefer experiences over things
Senators ask the FDA to pick up its pace on regulative CBD products
Target releases its list of the top toys for the holiday season
Over a quarter of food delivery drivers take a bite of customers’ food
Study finds many brands leave consumers ‘upset and disappointed’
Kroger partnering with Ocado to build high-tech fulfillment centers
Target to offer teacher discounts on school supplies
Target announces online sale to compete with Amazon’s Prime Day
7-Eleven will now deliver to select public locations
Poor customer service can impact more than just those who experience it
Amazon customers can return purchases at all Kohl’s stores
Burger King offering the Impossible Burger at select locations
San Francisco considering banning cashless businesses, including Amazon Go
A luxury clothing line faces backlash for advertising that its workers are in prison
Toys ‘R’ Us operating under new Tru Kids brand
New consumer loyalty study shows consumers expect more from brands
J.C. Penney to stop selling home appliances
Biodiversity and sustainability are two top food trends for 2019
Starbucks expands delivery partnership with Uber Eats
Walgreens teaming up with FedEx for new prescription delivery service
The great Christmas tree shortage -- fact or fiction?
Barnes & Noble said to be looking for a buyer
Coca-Cola may partner with cannabis firm to make CBD-infused drinks
Lowe’s is closing all 99 Orchard Supply Hardware stores
Costco now accepts Apple Pay at all of its U.S. locations
Kroger launches free grocery delivery service for orders over $35
Drunk online shopping costs Americans billions, survey finds
Baby formula industry touts product benefits while concerns about lead and heavy metal contamination are overlooked
White House renews tariffs on China
Rural states see dollar signs in Obama-era law that legalized hemp
Trump supports internet sales tax
Food stamp recipients could see fresh food replaced with boxes
Amazon kicks off acquisition of Whole Foods with free two-hour delivery for Prime members
Arby's completes acquisition of Buffalo Wild Wings
California treasurer proposes marijuana-friendly state bank
Lawsuits allege chicken companies conspired to drive up prices
Kroger moves to implement its own cashless checkout system
Toys 'R' Us to close 180 stores
LG increasing the price of its washing machines in response to new tariff
Walmart is closing 63 Sam's Club locations
California authorities, feds grapple with legal weed and safe driving
A counterfeit iPhone charger is a dangerous gift
After-Christmas shopping may yield the best bargains
Holiday toys not to give based on recent recalls
Study finds Walmart.com closing the price gap with Amazon
Deals on holiday electronics may be thanks to child labor
Picking the best gift card this holiday season
Group finds many consumer products still contain toxic chemicals
Tips for staying safe while making online purchases
Black Friday competition heating up this week
Consumer group claims excessive lead levels in two fidget spinner models
Nix the Black Friday madness or holiday shopping stress
Testing technology’s worst innovations: The UberEats/McDonald’s partnership
Consumers less likely to shop retail stores this Black Friday
The best online shopping sites to treat yourself
Holiday shoppers: mark your calendars for these discount dates
Millennial food trends: home cooking, probiotics, and more
Amazon’s top toys for the 2017 holiday season
Small scale solar collectors power growing number of consumer products
How drinking beer can help raise your spirits
Pregnant women and children urged to avoid toxic flame retardants
Consumers rate Amazon highest for online grocery shopping
How 'corpsumers' are changing the way people shop
How 'going green' can help companies attract Millennial customers
Toys "R" Us files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Report finds consumers concerned about 'fake’ food
Broiler chicken producers launch industry-wide welfare standards
Police departments offer places to complete online transactions
Amazon plans big price cuts at Whole Foods Markets
Scientists create smart label that can detect if food has gone bad
Kohl's looks to expand online sales while reformatting its stores
One in three consumers unknowingly enrolled in auto pay
New mechanism helps determine if a product is the real deal or a counterfeit
Pepsi or Coke? Why your answer could affect the happiness of your relationship
ALDI partners with Instacart to bring groceries to customers' doorsteps
Up to 160 Applebee's and IHOP restaurants to close down
Beware of counterfeit solar eclipse glasses
Dunkin' Donuts to simplify menu by eliminating many breakfast items
Starbucks to close all Teavana stores
Survey shows that most Americans want origin information back on meat labels
Sears will sell Kenmore products on Amazon
Safeway to pay $3 million to settle drug probe
Critics hit Amazon's Whole Foods takeover
Target retries its hand at curbside pick-up
Online retailer Brandless offers one-price shopping
QVC to merge with Home Shopping Network in $2.1 billion deal
Egg prices plummet to lowest levels in over a decade
Tips for sidestepping the dangers of flip-flops
Walgreens and Rite Aid abandon merger plans
8 best budget-friendly sunscreens of 2017
Survey shows consumers prefer fast food to full-service restaurants
How much does it cost to feed a teen?
A supermarket's private-label wine could be a good choice
Prepared food moving towards meat-free, environmentally friendly
Rising chicken prices linked to breeding problems
Civility at a fast food restaurant
Jet.com drops Kirkland Signature products after being acquired by Walmart
Best Buy to offer 'try before you buy' rental option
ALDI increases expansion efforts with $3.6 billion investment
Payless announces second wave of store closings
Graduation spending to reach record high in 2017
Senators introduce bill to make banking easier for marijuana businesses
USDA issues warning to Pittsburgh-area restaurant for serving raw horsemeat
Independent restaurants are beginning to outperform big national chains
Will a new set of golf clubs really help your game?
7-Eleven introduces candy bar-covered donut
It's a mattress in a box, not a collapsing office tower
Wegmans, Publix, Trader Joe's are consumers' favorites, survey finds
Three simple gift ideas for Mother's Day
What to watch out for when buying flowers this Mothers' Day
Where can you go to buy eyeglasses online?
Pizza Hut to invest $130 million to revamp restaurants
Why paying users to write reviews of products is probably a bad idea
Angie's List merging with HomeAdvisor
Chipotle's latest crisis: its payment system has been hacked
Study finds seafood mislabeling at six Washington, DC restaurants
CVS pledges to remove harmful chemicals from store brand beauty products
What attributes matter to consumers when buying food products?
hhgregg fails to find buyer, begins liquidating
Payless files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in attempt to reorganize
Supermarkets adapt to meet changing consumer demands
Panera Bread sold to German group
Payless steps towards bankruptcy, reports say
Costco looks towards home delivery under new partnership
German twins Aldi, Lidl shaking up U.S. grocery business
eBay to promise 'Guaranteed Delivery' on 20 million items
Medical or recreational marijuana will be legalized in all states by 2021, firm predicts
J.C. Penney lists 138 stores it will close this spring
Consumer Reports warns of ineffective carbon monoxide detectors
Sticky Fingers gang boosted merchandise in 28 states, sold it online, NY charges
Caribou Coffee cuts artificial ingredients from its products
Bottled water eclipses soda as most bought beverage in U.S.
Staples closing more stores after disappointing earnings
Costco memberships going up by $5
McDonald's latest 'new' idea: hamburgers
Animal rights groups lose a round in egg label case
Wendy's installing ordering kiosks at 1,000 locations
Is time running out for hhgregg?
Keurig pays $5.8 million for delays in reporting safety defects
Toy Industry Association announces top toys and games of the year
How demand for dog walkers could outstrip demand for teachers in coming years
College student out to disrupt the textbook industry
Poll suggests consumers are forcing businesses to be more political
ALDI announces plan to remodel and upgrade stores to appeal to more shoppers
Domino's now has its own wedding registry
Ivanka Trump brand is shown the exit by Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus may follow
Trouble on Main Street: retailer bankruptcies skyrocket
How much couples are spending to get married in 2017
Study finds toxic material in fast food packages
Walgreens-Rite Aid merger put on hold
What would a 20% import tax on Mexico mean for consumers?
Social media doesn’t influence Millennials’ purchasing choices, study finds
Target announces new policy for removing harmful chemicals in its products
Super Bowl parties don't have to be built around alcohol
TV sets go on sale in advance of the Super Bowl
The most improved and biggest brand busts of 2016
USDA proposes new rule for organic meat products
New wearable helps users monitor their alcohol intake
Consumers 'window shop' on the web too
Shopper store pathway heatmaps identify opportunities
FedEx to open shipping centers in Walgreens stores
Is brick-and-mortar retail going down for the count?
Sears closing 150 more Sears, Kmart stores
MyPillow gets a rude awakening as the Better Business Bureau gives it an F
Smart device turns your stove off if you accidentally leave it on
More store closings for Sears, Kmart
People often think healthy food has to be expensive, study finds
Consumer trends that will be hot in 2017
Target store offers sensory-friendly shopping hours for customers with autism
Deadline for redeeming RadioShack gift cards draws closer
Albertsons bucks supermarket trend by ditching self-service checkout
PBS Kids' new tablet lets parents set screen time limits
Consumers more or less on board with drone deliveries, survey finds
Surprising new food trends expected to make a splash in 2017
Vera Bradley notifies customers it was hacked
Mondelez bringing Milka Oreo bars to the U.S.
It's not a dream: My Pillow hit for $1.1 million in unpaid NY sales tax
Kids' food choices influenced heavily by advertisements
Feds examine complaints about WEN by Chaz Dean hair treatments
Retailers with wi-fi hotspots find they need to block porn
Portable AC unit uses gel-filled ice pack to cool small spaces
$400 million on its way to e-book buyers
Whirlpool partners with Innit for its new connected ovens
Millennials are more frugal than you might think
Chick-fil-A, Subway top fast food poll
Craigslist app's new 'Safe Meeting Places' feature aims to make transactions safer
Flower sharing service aims to help brides save money and reduce floral waste
Sports Authority closing all stores, liquidating
Hills Bros. introduces compostable K-cup coffee
Survey: bloggers now have a bigger influence than celebrities
Whole Foods commits to slow-growing chickens, better living conditions
Starbucks taking a customized approach to complaints
I Do Now I Don't website gives used wedding rings a second chance
Aldi plans to target health-conscious consumers by expanding their organic-food options
Study: consumers spend millions on impulse buys
Amazon-UPS ties may be fraying
Seven things to wait until the day after Christmas to buy
T-Mobile's Binge On plan has a downside
Coke from a Keurig? Yep, it's called Keurig Kold
“As Seen on TV” TeleBrands pays $550,000 to settle fraud complaints
Dollar Shave Club -- nice close shave or a real skinning?
Keurig compromises on crass K-cup “copyright” control
5 solar energy companies to help homeowners cut costs without cutting the lights
Customers boycott Hershey's in retaliation for British chocolate import ban
Ticketmaster agrees to make paperless ticketing restrictions plainer
Cheap chocolate candy? Might not be chocolate after all
Three food trends turning the industry upside down
5 online flower delivery services offering Valentine specials
Guess what? UPS doesn't like you either
GNC, Target, Walmart, Walgreens selling bogus herbal supplements, NY charges
Real chocolate or compound chocolate? We won't get fooled again
Knowing store policies will make post-Christmas returns easier
Freedom Stores slammed for exploiting military servicemembers
Here's a super-easy way to get around Keurig 2.0 DRM restrictions
Buried in a blizzard? Here's a five-dollar emergency heat source for your car
Paying more doesn't always get you higher quality
When is a service dog not a service dog?
Keurig competitors crack company's DRM code
Court rules: Grove Square Coffee pods misled consumers and retailers
Feds say USA Discounters scammed military consumers; refunds pending
Triclosan is becoming the scourge of the month; Colgate defends it
New Jersey sues "As Seen on TV" promoter
Depend wants you to "Drop Your Pants" to reduce the stigma of incontinence
Non-disparagement clauses: a new way to get nothing for something
Does online grocery shopping threaten supermarkets?
Hobby Lobby misled customers with "sale" prices, NY charges
Walmart to require three-digit security codes for in-store purchases
Harris-Teeter introduces USDA-certified "very tender" beef
Winn-Dixie wins ruling against Florida discount stores
Sally Beauty customers: beware the latest credit card hacking
Kroger, Safeway nix genetically modified salmon
Fitbit wearers itching for relief
GPS-assisted grocery shopping: for people too incompetent to be grocery shopping anyway
Hot-weather Christmas carols for the southern hemisphere
Slow shipping from the Bradford Exchange?
Fingerhut boots and the Vimes' Boots paradox
Beware of scammy shopping websites
Marketing to men by appealing to "manfluencers"
Beware Paula Deen's flaky cookware
Consumers find leather furniture doesn't live up to its billing
How many ounces in a pint of beer?
Gay-rights advocates try to set Barilla pasta straight
Aloe vera juice -- is it really a good idea?
Don't confuse store brands with generics
We take the MicroTouch Max hair trimmer our for a buzz
Ronco Knives: Many Consumers Say They Just Don't Make The Cut
SodaStream: Does It Really Do That?
Consumers Question Lane Home Furniture's 'Lifetime' Warranty
Access Over Ownership: The New Shopping Trend
Are Automatic Renewals A Deceptive Practice?
Toxic Levels of Lead in Many Thrift, Antique, and Resale Items
How To Complain and Get Results
Wegmans, Trader Joe's, Publix Top Consumer Reports Supermarket Survey
Sharper Image Closing All Stores
Ionic Breeze Suit Drives Sharper Image into Bankruptcy
Rain Checks May Extend Holiday Bargains If You Ask
After-Christmas Return Policies Get Stricter
Staples Fined $850,000 for Lying to Its Web Customers About Delivery
