Health News

October, 2024

Cancer wrecks consumers' finances for years

Some hospitals are delaying surgeries to cope with IV fluid shortage

Compounding pharmacies can keep making Mounjaro and Zepbound copies

Construction workers often use opioids to manage pain from workplace injuries

Adult cyclists need to wear helmets but too many don't

RSV gets no respect although it is a common virus and can be severe

A new crop of anti-snoring innovations are cropping up to save the day (er, night)!

TD Bank facing $3 billion in penalties

Should men and women eat the same breakfast?

Survey: Most Americans don't want injectable weight-loss drugs

Is your blood pressure being recorded properly?

Unlicensed 'dental veneer techs' are putting people's health at risk

Texas sues drug companies and pharmacy benefit managers over insulin prices

Mountjaro, Zepbound removed from FDA's shortage list

Refunds being issued to LASIK customers

Could we see an end to medical bill harassment?

September, 2024

Dengue fever, long associated with the tropics, is expanding its footprint in the U.S.

Why are prescription drugs so much more expensive in the US?

All Boar’s Head plants reportedly under a federal probe

Kourtney's gummies vs. Ozempic: Separating hype from reality in the weight loss world

FDA to test for more dangerous mold in food

Tainted Boar’s Head meat claims a 10th life

Losing teeth happens more in these U.S. states

Blue-light glasses cost more but do they work?

FDA finds that some 'dairy-free' chocolates aren’t

FTC alleges Caremark Rx, Express Scripts, Optum Rx inflated insulin prices

The battle of the weight loss injectables has a clear winner

Generic Ozempic could sell for less than $100. What's stopping its sale?

Atrial fibrillation three times more common than previously thought

New Gilead drug reduced HIV infections by 96% in trial

Recall of arsenic-laced apple juice expanded

Feds report nine of the recalled Diamond Shruumz treats contained psychoactive compound

Counterfeit vodka circulating in Scotland

Stricter management needed to control 'Superbugs' in aged care

Congress urged to investigate the Boar’s Head listeria outbreak

August, 2024

Wegovy and Ozempic for $25 or less? The company says it's possible.

Encephalitis outbreak in Northeast blamed on mosquitoes

Five more deaths have been linked to tainted deli meat

Eli Lilly is offering weight loss drugs at a lower price point

'Alarming' amounts of microplastics found in human brains

U.S. hospitals show a decline in the number of 5-star reviews and a rise in 1-star ratings

Eli Lilly says its new diabetes drug was 94% effective in clinical trials

Salmonella hitting nearly half the country and you won't believe what's behind it

New nasal spray provides emergency relief to life-threatening allergic reactions

Feds say illnesses from tainted cucumbers were widespread

FDA approves first nasal spray for serious allergic reactions

New study finds many online pharmacies are illegally selling weight loss drugs

That toothpaste you’re using might be a heartbreaker, if it has Xylitol

New study finds different types of dark chocolate contain lead, other heavy metals

Toxic lead is in this recalled ground cinnamon. Here’s how it gets there.

July, 2024

Diamond Shruumz's hallucinogenic edibles are deadly. See the stores that sold them.

How much booze is too much? New data, new advice.

USDA seeks tighter ban on Salmonella in raw chicken

FDA issues updated warning on lead in cinnamon products

Injuries have surged, along with e-scooter use

Got acid reflux? Maybe you’re drinking the wrong kind of coffee.

Triderma isn't safely testing skincare products, FDA says

Hydration can be a serious problem if you're taking weight loss meds

Listeria outbreak linked to deli meat. CDC suggests caution.

Feds go after companies selling snacks laced with THC

Can Mark Cuban’s CostPlus Drugs really bring down drug costs?

FTC report says pharmacy benefit managers keep drug prices high

USDA tests confirm that pasteurization kills the bird flu virus in milk

June, 2024

Have we finally found the best cure for snoring?

CDC identifies drug-resistant flu variant in the U.S.

The food many of us hated as kids is making an impressive comeback

FDA warns consumers about paralytic shellfish poisoning in some contaminated shellfish

Gallup survey finds global ‘loneliness epidemic’

White House: Medical debt can no longer be used on credit reports

Recalled cucumbers may be linked to nationwide Salmonella outbreak

Nearly 250 drugs are in short supply and causing a spike in prices

May, 2024

Hearing study reveals new perspectives on tinnitus including help from an Apple Watch

Second case of bird flu in humans confirmed in Michigan

Ozempic craze sweeps the nation: What's the role of 'cultural norms?'

Apricot Power refuses to recall toxic apricot seeds

Mapped: U.S. states that want Ozempic the most

Do you live in one of the worst places for summer allergies?

Hy-Vee cream cheese recall for salmonella risk has been expanded

Wegovy users keep the weight off after four years, study finds

New evidence links acid reflux medication to migraine headaches

Does Ozempic make birth control pills less effective?

Bird flu is spreading to another farm animal

April, 2024

Bird flu impacts dairy products in nine states

USDA orders flu testing for dairy cows to avoid spreading bird flu

More food products are being recalled for undeclared allergens

'Forever chemicals' are now found in most fruit and vegetables

Novo Nordisk is ending insulin product sales in the U.S. Three senators are not happy.

CDC is investigating counterfeit Botox injections

Diabetes patients find it harder to fill prescriptions for insulin

How to watch this month’s total solar eclipse

March, 2024

Study finds Ozempic can be made for $5. U.S. consumers pay nearly $1000.

A visit with your doctor could carry a hefty ‘facility fee’

Here are the 10 worst cities for allergy sufferers

Should you be concerned about pesticides in breakfast cereal?

February, 2024

Guess where you'll find more bacteria than your toilet

Magic slimming meds or risky gamble? The truth about the new weight loss drugs.

January, 2024

Bottles of ADHD medication may actually contain allergy pills

Using a weight loss drug? Here's what you need to know.

Hear ye, hear ye! Getting hearing aids could add years to your life.

December, 2023

FDA issues new warning about counterfeit Ozempic

Holiday accidents don’t end on Christmas Day

Weight loss drugs have led to surge in calls to poison control centers

November, 2023

FDA bans potentially harmful additive used in beverages

October, 2023

Over two dozen eye drops pulled from shelves after FDA warning

CVS pulls a number of cough, cold, and allergy meds off its shelves

Weight loss drugs may come with serious digestive risks

Should you consider an adjustable-rate mortgage?

September, 2023

FDA warns companies selling unapproved eye products

FDA may pull popular allergy drugs off the market

August, 2023

Fake Ozempic flooding the market, company says

Are major insurers trying to lower your drug costs?

July, 2023

Kroger and Mark Cuban join forces to spread the availability of low cost prescription drugs

FDA approves the first non-prescription contraceptive

March, 2023

Finally, an online hearing test that takes the subjectivity out of self-assessment

August, 2022

USDA to declare salmonella an adulterant in some food products

July, 2022

Staying socially and physically active lowers risk of dementia, study finds

Hypothyroidism may increase risk of dementia, study finds

June, 2022

Holiday fireworks accidents are increasing

May, 2022

Alcohol may create significant heart health risks, study finds

How safe are your groceries? A new study says it depends on where you shop

April, 2022

Children's opioid prescriptions after surgery have decreased in the last five years

March, 2022

Molds commonly found in daycares may increase kids' risk of asthma and allergies

August, 2021

Increase in cardiac arrests may be linked to opioid use, study finds

Only 10% of children with ADHD outgrow the condition, researchers say

June, 2021

FDA approves new prescription weight loss drug

March, 2021

FDA recalls blood pressure medication for potentially fatal overdose risk

November, 2020

Opioid overdoses from multiple substances have spiked among young people, study finds

October, 2020

Cannabis could have short-term benefits for OCD symptoms, study finds

Apathy could be an indicator of dementia, study finds

September, 2020

Loneliness could be an indicator of late-onset type 2 diabetes

A short massage and a little rest helps the body fight stress, study finds

July, 2020

Fruits, vegetables, and whole grains significantly reduce risk of diabetes, study finds

February, 2020

Handwashing could be the key to slowing the rapid spread of germs

Consuming less protein could improve cardiovascular health

December, 2019

Doctors warn pregnant women of risks associated with marijuana

October, 2019

U.S. spending to combat dangerous superbugs is too low, experts say

July, 2019

Intermittent fasting could help prevent diabetes

June, 2019

Many pesticides banned around the world are still being used in the U.S.

May, 2019

Many hospital infections spread due to human contact

CDC offers safety tips for summer

Sunscreen ingredients absorbed into the blood may be cause for concern

April, 2019

Consumers' risk of cardiovascular disease increases if they have a stress-related disorder

FDA taking steps to drive down the cost of insulin

March, 2019

Allergies could be getting worse because of climate change

Tracking food could be the key to losing weight

January, 2019

Positive personality traits found to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes

November, 2018

American women are 50 percent more likely to die from pregnancy than their mothers were

Back pain in older women could be a fatal red flag

October, 2018

How to get your hospital shut down: the bizarre, slow downfall of the most expensive hospital in Texas

September, 2018

Concussion symptoms in young children last three times longer than older teens and adults, study finds

August, 2018

Opioid deaths hit record high in 2017

July, 2018

A soap empire, Burning Man, and Bitcoin riches: MDMA’s unlikely shot at legalization

The human tragedy of poorly regulated medical devices gets the spotlight in a Netflix film

FDA has 'no questions' about the safety of the Impossible Burger

May, 2018

CDC report warns of the dangers of hotel swimming pools

FDA shames companies accused of blocking generic drug development

April, 2018

Goldman Sachs warns biotech clients that curing patients may not be ‘sustainable’

February, 2018

Turning the south green: the improbable journey to legal weed in Arkansas

January, 2018

California weed researcher explains why we know so little about marijuana health claims

Study cautions against taking acetaminophen while pregnant

December, 2017

Relax and unwind after the holidays

The maternal death crisis facing women in America

October, 2017

CPSC bans five types of phthalates from children’s products

August, 2017

Why the opioid epidemic has reached a 'new level of crisis'

June, 2017

Trump may issue executive order to lower drug prices

May, 2017

What humans can learn from research on turtles exposed to plastics and birth control

March, 2017

United Nations report accuses pesticide, seed industry of human rights violations

New drug approved to reduce excessive nighttime bathroom visits

SoulCycle class left woman hanging from bike frame, lawsuit claims

Subway angrily responds to report that its chicken strips are mostly soy

January, 2017

Microsoft employees claim PTSD from previewing porn sites

December, 2016

Lawsuit charges Minnesota slaughterhouse abuses pigs

Baby Boomers the fastest-growing marijuana users

November, 2016

After FDA suspends testing for pesticide in food, nonprofits release their own report

FDA accuses Chinese drug company of hiding ingredients, blocking inspectors

October, 2016

After years of criticism, FDA tries to step up oversight of medical devices

August, 2016

EpiPen consumers vs. Senatorial courtesy -- who wins?

June, 2016

Feds issue warning on aspirin in heartburn products

April, 2016

British researchers claim toothpaste breakthrough

February, 2016

Weighted blankets can help relieve anxiety and insomnia, studies show

Long-term problem: Honey Maid graham crackers smell bad, consumers say

EOS class-action suit reportedly settled

January, 2016

Too much lead in Nabisco Ginger Snaps, California alleges

September, 2015

New hope for people with tinnitus

Complaints about rapidly rising drug prices getting louder

August, 2015

Dartmouth develops device that allows football players to practice at full contact without risk of injury

July, 2015

Teens and young children are most at risk for developing internet addiction

April, 2015

My pharmacist says he needs "prior authorization" -- what's that all about?

March, 2015

You find pills in your child's room -- what should you do?

February, 2015

How effective is calorie information on fast food menus?

January, 2015

Mandatory labels on foods containing DNA? 80% of Americans support that

December, 2014

Study: less than half of Dr. Oz's recommendations are actually supported by evidence

As you decorate, guard against Christmas tree syndrome

August, 2014

Remind me again: Who wants GMO labeling?

Nickel allergies are on the rise, just like all the others

June, 2014

Op-Ed: Organic purists condemn millions to death

Truvia sweetener kills the sugar craving. Also bugs

May, 2014

Coca-Cola to remove “flame retardant” from American drinks

January, 2014

Having shingles may indicate higher stroke risk

September, 2013

Colgate Optic White: Hurts too much to use?

Study debunks copper, magnetic arthritis "cures"

August, 2013

Judge orders FDA to pick up the pace on food safety

June, 2013

How worrying affects our health and everything else

April, 2013

Fact and fiction about poison ivy

March, 2013

How to tell if a restaurant is clean or not

August, 2012

Court Arguments Equate Cell Phones to Tobacco, Asbestos

July, 2012

The Best Veggie Burgers and Dogs for Summer Eating

January, 2011

Study: We Communicate Better With Strangers Than Friends, Spouses

February, 2010

ConsumerAffairs.com's Martin Bosworth Dies

August, 2009

Nothing Simple about Food Dating, Expiration Dates or 'Use-By' Dates

January, 2008

Appeals Court Upholds Q-Ray Verdict

March, 2007

Fourth Peanut Butter Death Reported

January, 2007

Rep. Frank Promises Hearings On Credit Bureaus

March, 2006

Two More RU-486 Deaths Reported

April, 2005

Allergy Myths

November, 2004

FDA Estimates Vioxx Caused 27,785 Deaths

June, 2004

Hearing Aids Becoming Easier & Cheaper to Buy

