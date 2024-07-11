Health News

FDA proposes removing popular decongestant found in cold meds
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is proposing to officially remove a popular ingredient in many cold and allergy medications – oral phenylephrine. …
California recently seized more than $1 million worth of flavored tobacco products, the latest crackdown in the state's struggle to enforce its ban on flav…
With Hurricanes Helene and Milton hitting Florida in quick succession, health experts are warning consumers about the potential for getting infected by fle…
The United States has an obesity crisis and a new survey shed some light on a possible reason. The average American consumes about 80 pounds of sugar a yea…
Cancer wrecks consumers' finances for years
Some hospitals are delaying surgeries to cope with IV fluid shortage
Compounding pharmacies can keep making Mounjaro and Zepbound copies
Construction workers often use opioids to manage pain from workplace injuries
Adult cyclists need to wear helmets but too many don't
RSV gets no respect although it is a common virus and can be severe
A new crop of anti-snoring innovations are cropping up to save the day (er, night)!
TD Bank facing $3 billion in penalties
Should men and women eat the same breakfast?
Survey: Most Americans don't want injectable weight-loss drugs
Is your blood pressure being recorded properly?
Unlicensed 'dental veneer techs' are putting people's health at risk
Texas sues drug companies and pharmacy benefit managers over insulin prices
Mountjaro, Zepbound removed from FDA's shortage list
Refunds being issued to LASIK customers
Dengue fever, long associated with the tropics, is expanding its footprint in the U.S.
Why are prescription drugs so much more expensive in the US?
All Boar’s Head plants reportedly under a federal probe
Kourtney's gummies vs. Ozempic: Separating hype from reality in the weight loss world
FDA to test for more dangerous mold in food
Tainted Boar’s Head meat claims a 10th life
Losing teeth happens more in these U.S. states
Blue-light glasses cost more but do they work?
FDA finds that some 'dairy-free' chocolates aren’t
FTC alleges Caremark Rx, Express Scripts, Optum Rx inflated insulin prices
The battle of the weight loss injectables has a clear winner
Generic Ozempic could sell for less than $100. What's stopping its sale?
Atrial fibrillation three times more common than previously thought
New Gilead drug reduced HIV infections by 96% in trial
Recall of arsenic-laced apple juice expanded
Feds report nine of the recalled Diamond Shruumz treats contained psychoactive compound
Counterfeit vodka circulating in Scotland
Stricter management needed to control 'Superbugs' in aged care
Congress urged to investigate the Boar’s Head listeria outbreak
Wegovy and Ozempic for $25 or less? The company says it's possible.
Encephalitis outbreak in Northeast blamed on mosquitoes
Five more deaths have been linked to tainted deli meat
Eli Lilly is offering weight loss drugs at a lower price point
'Alarming' amounts of microplastics found in human brains
U.S. hospitals show a decline in the number of 5-star reviews and a rise in 1-star ratings
Eli Lilly says its new diabetes drug was 94% effective in clinical trials
Salmonella hitting nearly half the country and you won't believe what's behind it
New nasal spray provides emergency relief to life-threatening allergic reactions
Feds say illnesses from tainted cucumbers were widespread
FDA approves first nasal spray for serious allergic reactions
New study finds many online pharmacies are illegally selling weight loss drugs
That toothpaste you’re using might be a heartbreaker, if it has Xylitol
New study finds different types of dark chocolate contain lead, other heavy metals
Toxic lead is in this recalled ground cinnamon. Here’s how it gets there.
Diamond Shruumz's hallucinogenic edibles are deadly. See the stores that sold them.
How much booze is too much? New data, new advice.
USDA seeks tighter ban on Salmonella in raw chicken
FDA issues updated warning on lead in cinnamon products
Injuries have surged, along with e-scooter use
Got acid reflux? Maybe you’re drinking the wrong kind of coffee.
Triderma isn't safely testing skincare products, FDA says
Hydration can be a serious problem if you're taking weight loss meds
Listeria outbreak linked to deli meat. CDC suggests caution.
Feds go after companies selling snacks laced with THC
Can Mark Cuban’s CostPlus Drugs really bring down drug costs?
FTC report says pharmacy benefit managers keep drug prices high
USDA tests confirm that pasteurization kills the bird flu virus in milk
Have we finally found the best cure for snoring?
CDC identifies drug-resistant flu variant in the U.S.
The food many of us hated as kids is making an impressive comeback
FDA warns consumers about paralytic shellfish poisoning in some contaminated shellfish
Gallup survey finds global ‘loneliness epidemic’
White House: Medical debt can no longer be used on credit reports
Recalled cucumbers may be linked to nationwide Salmonella outbreak
Nearly 250 drugs are in short supply and causing a spike in prices
Hearing study reveals new perspectives on tinnitus including help from an Apple Watch
Second case of bird flu in humans confirmed in Michigan
Ozempic craze sweeps the nation: What's the role of 'cultural norms?'
Apricot Power refuses to recall toxic apricot seeds
Mapped: U.S. states that want Ozempic the most
Do you live in one of the worst places for summer allergies?
Hy-Vee cream cheese recall for salmonella risk has been expanded
Wegovy users keep the weight off after four years, study finds
New evidence links acid reflux medication to migraine headaches
Does Ozempic make birth control pills less effective?
Bird flu impacts dairy products in nine states
USDA orders flu testing for dairy cows to avoid spreading bird flu
More food products are being recalled for undeclared allergens
'Forever chemicals' are now found in most fruit and vegetables
Novo Nordisk is ending insulin product sales in the U.S. Three senators are not happy.
CDC is investigating counterfeit Botox injections
Diabetes patients find it harder to fill prescriptions for insulin
Study finds Ozempic can be made for $5. U.S. consumers pay nearly $1000.
A visit with your doctor could carry a hefty ‘facility fee’
Here are the 10 worst cities for allergy sufferers
Should you be concerned about pesticides in breakfast cereal?
Guess where you'll find more bacteria than your toilet
Magic slimming meds or risky gamble? The truth about the new weight loss drugs.
Bottles of ADHD medication may actually contain allergy pills
Using a weight loss drug? Here's what you need to know.
Hear ye, hear ye! Getting hearing aids could add years to your life.
FDA issues new warning about counterfeit Ozempic
Holiday accidents don’t end on Christmas Day
Weight loss drugs have led to surge in calls to poison control centers
Over two dozen eye drops pulled from shelves after FDA warning
CVS pulls a number of cough, cold, and allergy meds off its shelves
Weight loss drugs may come with serious digestive risks
FDA warns companies selling unapproved eye products
Fake Ozempic flooding the market, company says
Kroger and Mark Cuban join forces to spread the availability of low cost prescription drugs
Finally, an online hearing test that takes the subjectivity out of self-assessment
USDA to declare salmonella an adulterant in some food products
Staying socially and physically active lowers risk of dementia, study finds
Alcohol may create significant heart health risks, study finds
How safe are your groceries? A new study says it depends on where you shop
Children's opioid prescriptions after surgery have decreased in the last five years
Molds commonly found in daycares may increase kids' risk of asthma and allergies
Increase in cardiac arrests may be linked to opioid use, study finds
Only 10% of children with ADHD outgrow the condition, researchers say
FDA recalls blood pressure medication for potentially fatal overdose risk
Opioid overdoses from multiple substances have spiked among young people, study finds
Cannabis could have short-term benefits for OCD symptoms, study finds
Loneliness could be an indicator of late-onset type 2 diabetes
A short massage and a little rest helps the body fight stress, study finds
Fruits, vegetables, and whole grains significantly reduce risk of diabetes, study finds
Handwashing could be the key to slowing the rapid spread of germs
Doctors warn pregnant women of risks associated with marijuana
U.S. spending to combat dangerous superbugs is too low, experts say
Many pesticides banned around the world are still being used in the U.S.
Many hospital infections spread due to human contact
CDC offers safety tips for summer
Sunscreen ingredients absorbed into the blood may be cause for concern
Consumers' risk of cardiovascular disease increases if they have a stress-related disorder
Allergies could be getting worse because of climate change
Positive personality traits found to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes
American women are 50 percent more likely to die from pregnancy than their mothers were
How to get your hospital shut down: the bizarre, slow downfall of the most expensive hospital in Texas
Concussion symptoms in young children last three times longer than older teens and adults, study finds
A soap empire, Burning Man, and Bitcoin riches: MDMA’s unlikely shot at legalization
The human tragedy of poorly regulated medical devices gets the spotlight in a Netflix film
FDA has 'no questions' about the safety of the Impossible Burger
CDC report warns of the dangers of hotel swimming pools
FDA shames companies accused of blocking generic drug development
Goldman Sachs warns biotech clients that curing patients may not be ‘sustainable’
Turning the south green: the improbable journey to legal weed in Arkansas
California weed researcher explains why we know so little about marijuana health claims
Relax and unwind after the holidays
What humans can learn from research on turtles exposed to plastics and birth control
United Nations report accuses pesticide, seed industry of human rights violations
New drug approved to reduce excessive nighttime bathroom visits
SoulCycle class left woman hanging from bike frame, lawsuit claims
Subway angrily responds to report that its chicken strips are mostly soy
Lawsuit charges Minnesota slaughterhouse abuses pigs
After FDA suspends testing for pesticide in food, nonprofits release their own report
FDA accuses Chinese drug company of hiding ingredients, blocking inspectors
After years of criticism, FDA tries to step up oversight of medical devices
Weighted blankets can help relieve anxiety and insomnia, studies show
Long-term problem: Honey Maid graham crackers smell bad, consumers say
New hope for people with tinnitus
Dartmouth develops device that allows football players to practice at full contact without risk of injury
Teens and young children are most at risk for developing internet addiction
My pharmacist says he needs "prior authorization" -- what's that all about?
Mandatory labels on foods containing DNA? 80% of Americans support that
Study: less than half of Dr. Oz's recommendations are actually supported by evidence
Remind me again: Who wants GMO labeling?
Op-Ed: Organic purists condemn millions to death
Colgate Optic White: Hurts too much to use?
Study: We Communicate Better With Strangers Than Friends, Spouses
Nothing Simple about Food Dating, Expiration Dates or 'Use-By' Dates
