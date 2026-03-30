Babies exposed to more ‘forever chemicals’ before birth than previously known

Babies may be exposed to far more PFAS chemicals in the womb than previously measured.

In a recent study, researchers identified 42 different PFAS compounds using advanced testing methods.

Traditional testing captures only a small fraction of total prenatal exposure.

“Forever chemicals,” or PFAS, are everywhere — from food packaging to stain-resistant fabrics — and they don’t break down easily in the environment or the human body. That persistence is part of what makes them concerning, especially during pregnancy.

A new study from Mount Sinai suggests that babies may be exposed to a much broader range of these chemicals before birth than scientists previously understood. Earlier research had already linked prenatal PFAS exposure to outcomes like low birth weight and changes in immune response, but measuring the full scope of exposure has been a challenge.

“Our findings suggest that how we measure PFAS really matters,” researcher Shelley H. Liu, Ph.D. said in a news release.

“When we look more comprehensively, we see that babies are exposed to far more PFAS chemicals before birth than we previously realized — and some of the patterns we thought we understood may change.”

The study

To better understand prenatal exposure, researchers analyzed stored umbilical cord blood samples from 120 babies. These samples came from a long-running pregnancy study conducted in Cincinnati and were originally collected between 2003 and 2006.

What sets this study apart is the method used. Instead of relying solely on traditional “targeted” testing — which looks for a limited set of known PFAS — scientists also used a more expansive, data-driven approach called nontargeted analysis. This method scans for a much wider array of chemicals, including ones not routinely measured.

By combining both approaches, researchers were able to compare what standard testing detects versus what might otherwise go unnoticed.

What the study found

The results revealed a much more complex picture of prenatal exposure. While traditional methods typically identify a small number of PFAS, the broader analysis detected 42 different compounds in umbilical cord blood.

Notably, only a handful of those chemicals would have been captured using standard testing alone. That means previous estimates of exposure may have significantly underestimated how many PFAS babies encounter before birth.

The findings also highlight that PFAS exposure isn’t just about one or two well-known chemicals — it’s a mixture of many substances, some of which are not yet fully understood. Researchers say this more complete picture could help improve how exposure is measured in the future and may eventually inform clinical care, though PFAS testing is not currently part of routine medical practice.

Overall, the study underscores that prenatal exposure to PFAS is more widespread and complex than previously recognized — an insight that could shape future research and public health efforts.

“Our study helps show that prenatal PFAS exposure is more complex and widespread than earlier studies suggested,” Dr. Liu said. “Understanding the full picture is essential if we want to protect child health and reduce preventable environmental risks.”