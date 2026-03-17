Shingles infection may raise the risk of cognitive decline in older adults

New research suggests shingles infections may increase the risk of cognitive decline in older adults.

Scientists believe inflammation and damage to blood vessels caused by the virus may affect the brain.

Studies also show that preventing shingles with vaccination may lower the risk of dementia later in life.

A case of shingles is already unpleasant, causing painful nerve inflammation and blistering skin rashes. But new research suggests the condition may have longer-term consequences that extend beyond the skin.

Several recent studies indicate that shingles infections could increase the risk of cognitive decline in older adults, adding another potential reason for people over 50 to consider vaccination.

Shingles, also known as herpes zoster, develops when the varicella-zoster virus — the same virus that causes chickenpox — reactivates years or even decades after the original infection. While the illness is best known for its painful rash, scientists are increasingly studying how the virus may affect the brain.

Possible link to memory problems

Research suggests that older adults who have had shingles may be more likely to experience problems with memory, concentration, and other cognitive functions in the years following infection.

Some studies estimate the risk of long-term cognitive decline may be about 20% higher among people who have had shingles compared with those who have not.

Researchers stress that shingles does not necessarily cause dementia directly. However, the infection may trigger biological changes that increase vulnerability to cognitive problems later in life.

Inflammation may play a role

One leading theory involves inflammation. When the virus reactivates, it can trigger widespread inflammatory responses throughout the body and nervous system.

In some cases, the virus may travel along nerve pathways and affect blood vessels in the brain, causing a condition known as viral vasculopathy. This inflammation can potentially increase the risk of stroke or other vascular damage that is linked to dementia.

Researchers also believe infections may activate immune responses that accelerate age-related brain changes. Since older adults already face an increased risk of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, viral infections like shingles could compound those risks.

Vaccination may reduce dementia risk

Evidence supporting the connection also comes from research on shingles vaccination.

Several large population studies have found that people who receive shingles vaccines appear less likely to develop dementia later in life. Scientists say preventing the virus from reactivating may reduce inflammation or other processes that affect brain health.

While researchers are still studying the exact mechanisms, the findings suggest vaccination may have benefits beyond preventing the painful symptoms of shingles.

Risk increases with age

Shingles is relatively common in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that about one in three Americans will develop shingles during their lifetime, with risk rising sharply after age 50 as immune systems weaken.

Because of this, health experts say prevention is important not only to avoid the immediate discomfort of shingles but also to help protect overall health.

The CDC recommends that adults ages 50 and older receive the shingles vaccine.

Scientists say more research is needed to fully understand how shingles may influence brain health. But growing evidence linking viral infections and cognitive decline is prompting researchers to look more closely at whether preventing infections could help reduce dementia risk in aging populations.