FDA approves first at-home nasal spray flu vaccine for the 2-49 age range

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a nasal spray flu vaccine, FluMist, that consumers aged 2 to 49 will be able to administer themselves at home.

FluMist was originally approved by the FDA in 2003 to protect against the flu in consumers aged 5-49. In 2007, that approval was expanded to include children as young as 2 years old.

Now, the FDA has approved the use of FluMist in consumers aged 2-49, and it marks the first flu shot that doesn’t require a health care provider – or a trip to your local pharmacy.

“Today’s approval of the first influenza vaccine for self- or caregiver-administration provides a new option for receiving a safe and effective seasonal influenza vaccine potentially with greater convenience, flexibility and accessibility for individuals and families,” said Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

“Getting vaccinated each year is the best way to prevent influenza, which causes illness in a substantial proportion of the U.S. population every year and may result in serious complications, including hospitalization and death. This approval adds another option for vaccination against influenza disease and demonstrates the FDA’s commitment to advancing public health.”

What should consumers know?

For starters, FluMist won’t be available for consumers in time for this upcoming flu season. The nasal spray, which is manufactured by AstraZeneca, will be available for purchase through a third-party online pharmacy as early as next flu season.

Consumers, whether interested in the vaccine for themselves or someone they care for, must first complete an eligibility assessment on the pharmacy’s website. If all goes well, the pharmacy will fill the prescription for FluMist and ship it out.

When consumers receive FluMist, they will also receive an instruction booklet, including how the spray should be stored, administered, and disposed, and everything they need to successfully complete the process.

How does it work?

The nasal spray contains weakened strains of the live influenza virus. According to the FluMist website, the viruses in the vaccine stimulate the immune system in the lining of the nose and throat. This process helps the immune system build up immunity to the virus without sparking infection.

It’s also important to note that while there is a wide range of consumers eligible for FluMist, some consumers should consider a traditional flu shot. This includes: