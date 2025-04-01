Public health alert issued for chicken chili imported from Canada

Consumers who have ready-to-eat white chicken chili imported from Canada in their freezer should check the label. The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert for the product that was distributed to select Costco stores in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.

The product, “Allen FAMILY FOODS WHITE CHICKEN CHILI with Bell Peppers, Corn & White Beans,” did not undergo the required FSIS import reinspection.

The chili is not subject to a recall because it is no longer being sold in the U.S. However, FSIS is concerned that consumers may still have the affected chili in their homes.

The affected product comes in 7 lbs. 2 oz. cartons containing eight, 14.3-oz. plastic tubs, bearing the Canadian establishment seal “7011.” Specific lot codes identified in the alert are E225077, E225079, E225080, E225081, and E225083, with “best before by dates” ranging from March 18, 2026, to March 24, 2026.

The issue was discovered during routine FSIS inspection procedures, revealing that the chicken chili had not been presented for the mandatory import reinspection.

What to do

FSIS officials are urging anyone who purchased the “Allen FAMILY FOODS WHITE CHICKEN CHILI” with the specified lot codes and best-by dates to either discard the product or return it to the point of purchase.

While no adverse reactions have been reported to date, consumers who experience any health concerns after consuming the chili are advised to contact their healthcare provider immediately.

For inquiries regarding the public health alert, consumers and media can contact Billy Allen, Director of Operations at Allen Family Foods, at 1-877-813-1884.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send an email to [email address removed]. To report a problem with meat, poultry, or egg products, consumers can access the Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System online at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

