GLP-1 weight-loss pills: The big questions everyone is asking

GLP-1 weight-loss pills appear to be just as effective as injections, with clinical trials showing similar average weight loss when taken correctly.

The safety profile of GLP-1 pills largely mirrors injectable versions, with mostly manageable gastrointestinal side effects and rare but serious risks that require medical oversight.

How you take the pill matters — following the specific timing and fasting instructions is key to getting the full weight-loss benefit.

Weight-loss medications have been everywhere lately, but until now, most of the conversation has centered on injections. That’s starting to change.

With Novo Nordisk’s launch of a pill version of Wegovy, many people who were hesitant about needles are suddenly wondering whether a daily tablet could offer the same benefits — without the shots.

As interest grows, so do the questions. Are GLP-1 pills actually safe? Do they work as well as injectable versions? How much do they cost, and what happens if you stop taking them?

To help clear up the confusion, ConsumerAffairs interviewed Dr. Manuel Carranza, Medical Advisor for Obesity at Sesame Care, who shared what he hears most often from patients navigating GLP-1 weight-loss pills — along with the biggest misconceptions and knowledge gaps consumers should be aware of before starting treatment.

What are the safety concerns?

When it comes to the GLP-1 weight loss pills, Dr. Carranza says that the top safety concerns are similar to the injections:

Gastrointestinal side effects like nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation and reflux, which can lead to dehydration if not managed

Rarer but serious complications, such as pancreatitis and gallbladder disease; and

The boxed warning regarding thyroid C-cell tumors, meaning the medication should not be used in anyone with a personal or family history of medullary thyroid cancer or MEN2.

“The medical consensus is that most side effects are preventable, predictable, and dose-related, and can often be minimized to completely resolved with gradual titration, hydration, and medical professional support,” Dr. Carranza said. “However, the serious risks, while very uncommon, require patients to know warning symptoms and again have appropriate medical oversight by a medical professional.”

Is there a difference in efficacy?

The short answer to this question: no. Dr. Carranza says that this is one of the biggest misconceptions surrounding the new pill; however, clinical trials indicate that the efficacy is just about even between the injectable and pill form of the drug.

“This is one of things that excites me the most,” he said. “In clinical trials, the new oral semaglutide formulation for obesity produced weight loss in the same general range as injectable semaglutide: in OASIS-4 (oral semaglutide 25 mg daily), average weight loss was roughly in the mid-teens percent at about 64 weeks, which is comparable to the ~15% mean weight loss seen in the STEP-1 trial with injectable semaglutide 2.4 mg weekly.”

Follow the proper directions

When it comes to the efficacy of the Wegovy weight loss pill, Dr. Carranza says that following the directions provided with the medication will yield the best results.

“The pill’s performance is more technique-dependent,” Dr. Carranza said. “This means that it must be taken on an empty stomach with a small amount of water in the morning, and followed by a 30-minute wait before food/other medications.

“So, if patients don’t follow the instructions, the results can look weaker, even though the medication itself is highly effective. Do yourself a favor and make sure to follow instructions – like you would with any medication nowadays.”