A new study updates the connection between cell phones and fertility

In addition to scientists wanting to know if there is still a concern about the connection between cell phones and brain cancer, another group decided to find out if using cell phones or working around radio waves could affect women's pregnancies. They looked at a lot of different studies, but it wasn't easy to get a clear answer.

Some studies suggested that there might be a link between cell phone use and things like babies being born too early or too small.

For example, one study found that women who used their cell phones a lot during pregnancy were more likely to have smaller babies. However, other studies didn't find the same results, leaving it up to moms to roll the dice.

The study said that the problem is this: it's hard to say for sure how much exposure people actually had to these radio waves. Some studies asked people to keep track of their cell phone use, but that's not always accurate. Other studies measured the strength of the radio waves in people's environments, but this can be difficult and expensive. Again, a roll of the dice.

Zero proof? Well, close…

Overall, after looking at all the evidence, the scientists determined that there's no strong proof that cell phone exposure causes problems for pregnant women. While some studies hinted at possible risks, they weren't reliable enough to draw firm conclusions.

One reason for this is that the studies often had limitations. For example, some studies were small, and others didn't follow people for long enough. Additionally, some studies didn't take into account other factors that could affect pregnancy outcomes, such as the mother's age, health, and lifestyle.

So, if you're pregnant, you can probably relax and enjoy your cell phone without worrying too much. But it's always a good idea to talk to your doctor if you have any concerns.

And then there’s guys and cell phones

Scientists also decided to look into whether using cell phones or working around radio waves could mess with guys' ability to have kids. The World Health Organization (WHO) looked at a lot of different studies -- nine to be exact -- but it wasn't easy to get a clear answer.

Some research suggested that there might be a link between cell phone use and things like sperm count, shape of the sperm, and a sperm’s movement. For example, one study found that men who used their cell phones a lot during the day were more likely to have lower sperm counts. However, other studies didn't find the same results.

Guesswork aside, the problem is that it's hard to say for sure how much exposure people actually had to these radio waves. A few of the studies asked men to keep track of their cell phone use just like the women, but that's not always accurate. Other studies measured the strength of the radio waves in people's environments, but that, too, proved to be difficult and expensive.

At the end of the day and after looking at all the evidence, the scientists concluded that there's no strong proof that cell phone or radio wave exposure causes problems for male fertility. While some studies hinted at possible risks, they weren't reliable enough to draw firm conclusions.

Again, more limitations in the studies: too small, didn’t follow the subjects long enough, didn’t take into account the man's age, health, lifestyle, and stress levels.

The takeaway is if you're concerned about your fertility and you use a cell phone or work around radio waves, it's a good idea to talk to your doctor. They can help you assess your risk and recommend any necessary tests.