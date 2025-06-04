New bill targets processed foods in California school meals

California lawmakers have introduced new legislation that would phase out ultra-processed foods from school meals across the state.

If passed, schools in California would be totally free from ultra-processed foods by 2032.

The bill outlines specific guidelines that state scientists would be required to uphold when determining what foods end up in school meals.

California legislator Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino) has introduced a bill that would ban the use of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) in public school meals.

The goal is to phase out “particularly harmful” ultra-processed foods in schools across the state by 2032.

“Our public schools should not be serving students ultra-processed food products filled with chemical additives that can harm their physical and mental health and interfere with their ability to learn,” Assemblymember Gabriel, said in a news release.

“In California, Democrats and Republicans are joining forces to prioritize the health and safety of our children and we are proud to be leading the nation with a bipartisan, science-based approach. This new legislation will ensure that schools are serving our students the healthy, nutritious meals they need and deserve.”

What does this mean?

Assembly Bill (AB) 1264 will create a specific definition of ultra-processed foods. Then, state scientists will determine whether specific foods fall under this classification.

Here’s a look at the factors to be included:

Whether the product includes additives that are banned, restricted, or subject to warnings in other jurisdictions;

Whether, based upon scientific research, the product or ingredients in the product are linked to cancer, cardiovascular disease, metabolic disease, developmental harms, reproductive harms, obesity, type 2 diabetes, or other health harms;

Whether the product or ingredients in the product contribute to food addiction;

Whether the product is high in fat, sugar, or salt.

The news release explains that California is estimated to serve over 1 billion school meals this year alone. Passing this bill would limit access to foods that come with a long list of warning labels and long-term health risks.

“Processed food can be part of a healthy diet, but Americans, especially our kids, are eating too many ultra-processed foods, leading to higher rates of cancer, cardiovascular disease and diabetes,” Scott Faber, senior vice president of government affairs, Environmental Working Group, said in a news release.

“By identifying and phasing out the most harmful UPF from California’s school food, AB 1264 will send the right signal to the companies selling food to our schools. EWG applauds Assemblymember Gabriel for once again making the health of California’s kids his top priority.”