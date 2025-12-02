New study finds missing the first mammogram could cost lives

Women who skip their first mammogram are 40% more likely to die of breast cancer over 25 years than those who attend.

The study, based on nearly 433,000 Swedish women, found that skipping the first screening is linked to more advanced-stage diagnoses later on.

Among those who skipped the first screening, nearly one-third never returned for future mammograms — compounding the risk.

It’s easy to think — “I’ll skip that first mammogram, maybe go next time.”

However, a new long-term study argues that this decision isn’t harmless.

Researchers from the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden tracked women invited to their first mammogram — and discovered that skipping this initial screening can ripple into serious health consequences decades down the line.

The message? That first scan may be more important than many realize.

"Skipping the first mammogram is a strong indicator of who is at risk of late detection and higher mortality. Our results show that missing the first mammogram is not just a one-time choice, but often marks the beginning of a long-term pattern of not attending check-ups," researcher Ziyan Ma said in a news release.

The study

For this analysis, researchers looked at nearly 433,000 women in Stockholm, invited to their first mammography screening between 1991 and 2020. They followed their health records for as long as 25 years, combining screening program data with national cancer- and death-registries.

When they dove into the data, they compared outcomes — including when and if women developed breast cancer, whether the cancer was caught early or late, and who died from the disease.

The aim? To see how much skipping that first screening mattered over time.

What they found — and why it matters

Some of the most striking findings: 32% of women invited to their first screening never showed up. And those who skipped were far less likely to show up for later checks, too — meaning a missed first test often marked the beginning of a long-term pattern of non-attendance.

Among women who eventually developed breast cancer, those who skipped the first mammogram were more likely to get a diagnosis at an advanced stage: about 1.5 times more likely to have stage III disease, and up to 3.6 times more likely to have stage IV.

Over 25 years, almost 1% of the women who skipped their first screening died of breast cancer — compared to 0.7% of those who attended. That translates to roughly 40% higher long-term risk of dying from breast cancer.

Importantly, the researchers note that the overall number of breast cancer cases was similar between both groups (around 7.7%). That suggests the extra deaths didn’t come from more cancers, but from cancers being detected too late, when they were harder to treat.

What this means for you (and why that first mammogram matters)

This study doesn’t just offer statistics — it offers a clear public-health message. That first invitation to a mammogram isn’t optional fluff, it might truly make a difference in survival.

Skipping it can set off a chain reaction: fewer follow-up calls, fewer screenings, and — tragically — higher odds of an advanced diagnosis and death decades later.