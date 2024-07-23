Write a review
McDonald’s $5 deal gets another life

McDonald's corporate says its $5 meal deal will live on for at least another month - ConsumerAffairs

Will its competitors do the same thing? Keep your fingers crossed.

McDonald’s likes the action it’s getting on its $5 value meal so much that it’s decided to keep it going.

In a systemwide memorandum McDonald’s sent out and obtained by CNBC, company brass said that nearly 100% of its restaurant operators (93%) voted to extend the promotion past its original end date of July 31 to the last day of August, or plan to vote on whether to do so. 

The chain put the $5 value meal on its menu on June 25, offering a McDouble or McChicken, fries, four-piece chicken nuggets, and a drink. Reportedly, Coca-Cola threw in some marketing bucks to make the promotion more enticing for franchisees.

“Our message is resonating with our millions of customers,” Myra Doria, national field president, and Tariq Hassan, U.S. chief marketing and customer experience officer, said in the memo. “When our customers are ordering the $5 Meal Deal, they aren’t visiting the competition, and early performance shows this deal is meeting the objective of driving guests back to our restaurants.” 

Now, will Wendy's, others follow suit?

To boost profits, other fast food conglomerates have also added value deals after McDonald’s did. Now, we’ll just have to wait and see who raises their hand and says, “Me, too!"

