Coastal living may come with a longevity bonus, study finds

Coastal proximity (within ~30 miles of oceans or gulfs) is associated with about a year longer life compared to the U.S. average of roughly 79 years.

Living near large inland waters in urban areas shows a slight lifespan decrease, while rural proximity to inland waters may actually increase life expectancy.

Factors like milder temperatures, cleaner air, recreation access, better transport, less drought risk, and higher income likely help explain the coastal advantage.

Could where you live by the water affect how long you live?

A new U.S. study by researchers at Ohio State University suggests yes — but with an interesting twist.

Proximity to coastal waters seems to be linked to longer life expectancy, while living near inland lakes or rivers tells a more mixed story.

“Overall, the coastal residents were expected to live a year or more longer than the 79-year average, and those who lived in more urban areas near inland rivers and lakes were likely to die by about 78 or so. The coastal residents probably live longer due to a variety of intertwined factors,” lead researcher Jianyong “Jamie” Wu said in a news release.

The study

Researchers analyzed data from 66,263 U.S. census tracts, using life expectancy numbers from the CDC’s Small‑Area Life Expectancy Estimates Project.

They compared those who lived within about 30 miles of an ocean or gulf and those near inland water bodies larger than roughly 4 square miles. The study used multiple statistical models to account for differences across states and regions.

They also ran sensitivity checks and a “mutual information” model to identify key environmental and socioeconomic factors distinguishing coastal from inland areas.

The results

The researchers broke down the findings between coastal dwellers and inland residents. Here’s a look at the results:

Coastal areas: Living near coasts correlated with a lifespan about one year longer than the average (~79 years), even after adjustments for other variables.

Inland waters: Urban residents near large lakes/rivers showed a modest decrease in life expectancy (to around age 78), possibly tied to environmental challenges like pollution and flood risks. In contrast, rural residents near inland water fared slightly better than urban counterparts, with a modest lifespan benefit.



“We thought it was possible that any type of ‘blue space’ would offer some beneficial effects, and we were surprised to find such a significant and clear difference between those who live near coastal waters and those who live near inland waters,” said Wu.

“We found a clear difference — in coastal areas, people are living longer.”

The researchers stress these findings don’t prove causation and note limitations like not tracking quality or usage of the water itself. But the results do open a valuable conversation about how built and natural environments shape health, inviting planners and policymakers to think carefully about where and how “blue spaces” fit into healthier communities.