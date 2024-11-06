Clif Bar agrees to $12 million settlement

Clif Bar has agreed to pay $12 million to settle a class-action lawsuit alleging that their product labels misled consumers by suggesting the bars were healthier than they are, due to high added sugar content.

The lawsuit claimed that labels with phrases like "Nutrition for Sustained Energy" and "No High Fructose Corn Syrup" misrepresented the nutritional value of Clif Bars and Clif Kid ZBars.

Clif Bar denied any wrongdoing but agreed to the $12 million settlement to resolve the claims.

What to do

If you purchased any eligible products between April 19, 2014, and March 31, 2023, in California or New York, or if you purchased the products in another U.S. state between March 31, 2019, and March 31, 2023, you may be eligible for payment.

See the settlement website for more information. The deadline to submit a claim is Nov. 25, 2024.

About energy bars

Are energy bars healthful? Health authorities say they can be when used properly. They're designed to provide a quick, convenient source of calories, especially for people on the go or involved in athletic activities.

However, their impact on health depends largely on their ingredients, nutrient profile, and how often they're consumed. Here are some health consequences—both potential benefits and concerns—of consuming energy bars like Clif Bars:

Potential Health Benefits

Convenient Energy Source: Clif Bars are packed with carbohydrates, protein, and sometimes fats, providing a quick energy boost, especially for athletes and active individuals. High in Essential Nutrients: Many bars include added vitamins and minerals, which can help support a balanced diet, especially if you're missing nutrients. Protein for Muscle Repair: The protein in Clif Bars can help with muscle recovery after workouts. Source of Fiber: Some energy bars contain fiber, which can aid digestion and help you feel full for longer.

Potential Health Concerns

High Sugar Content: Many energy bars, including some Clif Bars, contain high levels of added sugar to enhance flavor, which can contribute to weight gain, blood sugar spikes, and increase the risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease if consumed regularly. Calorie Dense: Energy bars can be calorie-dense relative to their size, making it easy to overconsume calories. This is especially a concern if used as snacks outside of high-activity contexts. Processed Ingredients: Some energy bars contain additives, preservatives, and highly processed ingredients, which may have fewer nutrients than whole foods and could contribute to inflammation or other metabolic issues over time. Not Always a Balanced Meal: While energy bars contain carbs, protein, and fat, they may lack other food groups like fresh vegetables and fruits, which provide vital micronutrients and fiber. Relying on them as meal replacements can lead to nutrient deficiencies. Impact on Digestive Health: Some people find energy bars hard to digest, especially those high in fiber, protein, or artificial sweeteners. This could lead to gastrointestinal issues like bloating or discomfort.

Recommendations for Consumption

If you enjoy Clif Bars or other energy bars, consider them a supplement rather than a staple in your diet. Choosing bars with lower sugar content and natural ingredients, and eating them in appropriate situations—like before a workout or during a long day with limited food access—can help you get the benefits without as many downsides.