California tries to snuff highly intoxicating hemp products

California is declaring war on "killer hemp." Gov. Gavin Newsom today issued emergency regulations to rein in the manufacture and sale of illegal hemp products that contain intoxicating cannabinoids such as THC.

The new rules are a response “to increasing health incidents related to illegal hemp products, which state regulators have found sold across the state, especially beverages and food products," Newsom said in a statement. "Children are particularly at risk should they consume these products.”

“We will not sit on our hands as drug peddlers target our children with dangerous and unregulated hemp products containing THC at our retail stores. We’re taking action to close loopholes and increase enforcement to prevent children from accessing these dangerous hemp and cannabis products,” Newsom said.

California became the first state to allow medicinal cannabis use when voters passed the Compassionate Use Act in 1996, and then in 2016, voters legalized the recreational use of cannabis.

Intoxicating hemp products come in various forms including vaping cartridges or oils, edibles and beverages and products that can be smoked like joints.While some states have regulated certain hemp products, there there are no specific federal laws.

"Strictly regulated"

California’s cannabis industry is strictly regulated to ensure that businesses operate safely, products are labeled and tested to be free of contaminants, and that children are prevented from accessing cannabis products. However, without stronger laws and regulations, hemp manufacturers can skirt the law to produce and market hemp products that contain THC, according to Tomás Aragón, California Department of Public Health Director.

The new regulations ban any detectable quantity of THC from consumable hemp products such as beverages, food, and dietary products to protect youth and mitigate the risk of adverse health effects.

Newsom said manufacturers have been exploring loopholes to sell “intoxicating hemp,” consumable goods with heavily inebriating effects. The products have become widely available at some smoke shops, gas stations and other retailers in recent years.