Kraft Heinz pulls Lunchables from school lunchroom menus

Just a year after pitching its pre-packaged Lunchables to school cafeterias, Kraft Heinz has taken the item off the menu. The company says it will not offer Lunchables to schools this year.

The announcement comes one week after Donald Trump was elected president and has indicated he plans to give Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., a large role in overseeing health policy in his new administration. Kennedy has been a harsh critic of the food industry and ultra-processed food.

Last year the company reformulated its turkey-and-cheese and pizza Lunchables to meet federal guidelines for the National School Lunch program, but that didn’t satisfy many child nutrition advocates who said there are many healthier choices.

Tests performed by some consumer advocacy organizations reported finding lead and unhealthy levels of sodium in some Lunchables.

Not enough demand

But Kraft Heinz says the decision was based on business rather than criticism. In its announcement, the company said there was insufficient demand for the product from school districts around the nation.

According to the Wall Street Journal, sales of Lunchables at grocery stores have also taken a hit over the last year.

Kraft Heinz said it has not given up on offering Lunchables to schools. It may renew the pitch in the future.

In the meantime, the company points out that it has added whole grains to the crackers, reduced saturated fats and added protein to make the product healthier.