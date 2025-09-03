Researchers find a simple way to reduce dementia risk

New UC Davis research links sense of purpose to lower dementia risk.

Adults with strong purpose in life were 28% less likely to develop cognitive decline.

Findings suggest purpose may protect the brain even in those with genetic risk factors.

For years, research into the so-called Blue Zones, regions of the world where people live unusually long lives, has suggested that a strong sense of purpose is tied to longevity. Now, scientists at University of California Davis have found that purpose may offer another critical advantage: protecting the brain from dementia.

The new study, published in The American Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry, tracked more than 13,000 adults aged 45 and older for up to 15 years. Researchers discovered that those who reported a greater sense of purpose were about 28% less likely to develop cognitive impairment, including both mild cognitive impairment and dementia.

“Our findings show that having a sense of purpose helps the brain stay resilient with age,” said Dr. Aliza Wingo, senior author and professor in the UC Davis Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences.

The protective effect held true across racial and ethnic groups and remained significant even when accounting for education level, depression, and the APOE4 gene—a well-known genetic risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease.

Purpose appeared to delay the onset of decline as well. On average, adults with higher levels of purpose experienced symptoms about 1.4 months later over an eight-year period than those with lower levels. While modest, researchers emphasized the finding is meaningful when compared to pharmaceutical treatments.

“While medications like lecanemab and donanemab can modestly delay symptoms of cognitive impairment in Alzheimer’s disease, they come with risks and costs,” said lead author Nicholas Howard, a UC Davis public health researcher. “Purpose in life is free, safe and accessible. It’s something people can build through relationships, goals and meaningful activities.”

Where do you get it?

Participants weren’t asked about specific sources of purpose, but past research shows older adults find meaning in many ways, whether through relationships, volunteering, spirituality, hobbies, caregiving, or personal goals. In Japanese culture, the concept is often described as ikigai, or “a reason for being.”

To assess purpose, researchers used a seven-item survey from the Ryff Measures of Psychological Well-being. Participants responded to statements such as “I have a sense of direction and purpose in my life” on a scale from strongly agree to strongly disagree. Their cognitive health was then tracked every two years using telephone-based tests.

The study’s large, nationally representative sample is a strength, but researchers caution that the findings show an association rather than direct proof that purpose causes lower dementia risk. Still, the results add weight to a growing body of evidence that psychological well-being influences brain health.

“What’s exciting about this study is that people may be able to ‘think’ themselves into better health,” said Dr. Thomas Wingo, co-author and neurologist at UC Davis Health. “Purpose in life is something we can nurture. It’s never too early – or too late – to start thinking about what gives your life meaning.”