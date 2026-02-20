Could nicotine pouches be a less harmful alternative for smokers?

New research offers the first national estimates of nicotine pouch use in U.S. adults.

Pouch use remains rare overall but is most common among adults who recently quit smoking or vaping.

Very few people who never used tobacco products report using pouches.

Nicotine pouches — small, tobacco-free pouches that users place between their lip and gum — have been selling more rapidly as traditional cigarette smoking declines.

Because they deliver nicotine without burning tobacco or producing smoke, some scientists and regulators are watching closely to see whether they could serve as a less harmful alternative for people who already use tobacco products.

In early 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared the first nicotine pouch products for marketing, though they’re not officially approved as quit-smoking aids like patches or gum. That regulatory shift makes understanding who uses pouches — and how — is more important than ever.

“As nicotine pouches gain increased attention in the U.S., many agree that we need to better understand who is using these products and how,” researcher Mary Hrywna said in a news release. “This study offers a snapshot of use patterns that is informative and, at least for now, somewhat reassuring.”

How the Rutgers study worked

A team led by researchers at Rutgers University analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022-2023 Tobacco Use Supplement to the Current Population Survey — a massive household survey of more than 110,000 adults.

Participants answered questions about whether they had ever tried nicotine pouches, whether they were current users, and how often they used them (including daily use). The team also looked at people’s history with other nicotine products like cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and smokeless tobacco to see how use patterns differed across groups.

To make sure the results reflect the U.S. population, the researchers applied statistical techniques that account for how the survey was collected, and analyzed differences by age, gender, region, and racial or ethnic group.

The results

Overall, nicotine pouch use among U.S. adults was quite low:

About 2.65% had ever used pouches

0.42% were current users, and

Only 0.18% used them daily.

Use was much more common among people with a history of tobacco use — especially those who had recently quit cigarettes or other nicotine products. In fact, adults who quit smoking within two to three years of the survey were significantly more likely to be daily pouch users compared with people who never used tobacco.

Men and non-Hispanic White adults also had higher rates of use, while people who never used tobacco products (often called tobacco-naïve) were almost never pouch users.

The study’s design means it can’t prove that pouches cause people to quit cigarettes, but the patterns suggest many users may be turning to them after quitting or reducing smoking or vaping.

““People who have never used tobacco products should not suddenly be using nicotine pouches,” researcher Cristine Delnevo said in a news release. “But for people who smoke or use other nicotine products and don’t want to stop using nicotine, switching completely from the more harmful product and moving down the risk continuum with nicotine pouches is likely good for public health.