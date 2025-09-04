RAWR raw cat food recalled after link to H5N1 bird flu case

FDA finds H5N1 bird flu virus in certain lots of RAWR Raw Cat Food Chicken Eats

A San Francisco cat that ate the food became sick and was euthanized

Pet owners urged to check packaging, discard recalled products, and monitor pets for illness

The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers to stop feeding their pets certain lots of RAWR Raw Cat Food Chicken Eats after tests confirmed the presence of the H5N1 avian influenza virus, also known as bird flu.

The alert follows the illness and euthanasia of a cat in San Francisco that had eaten the product. Laboratory testing showed the same strain of H5N1 in both the cat and the food.

Recalled lots

The recall applies to:

Lot CCS 25 077 – Sell By date: Sept. 18, 2026

Lot CCS 25 093 – Sell By date: Oct. 03, 2026

The food is sold frozen in 2.5-pound resealable yellow and white bags with black lettering, each containing 40 one-ounce sliders. Products are available in stores nationwide and online.

Risk to pets and people

The H5N1 virus is highly pathogenic in birds and has also caused illness and death in mammals including domestic cats, big cats such as panthers and bobcats, and, in rare cases, dogs. Very young, elderly, or immunocompromised pets are especially at risk.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, symptoms in cats and dogs may include fever, lethargy, loss of appetite, inflamed or runny eyes, breathing difficulties, or neurological signs such as tremors or seizures. Pet owners should seek veterinary care immediately if animals show these signs.

The FDA stressed that while no human cases linked to raw pet food have been reported, people can contract H5N1 if active virus enters the eyes, nose, or mouth. Consumers are urged to wash hands thoroughly and sanitize surfaces after handling any pet food.

What to do

Do not feed recalled food to pets.

Dispose of products safely in a sealed bag in the trash.

Clean and disinfect any containers, surfaces, or utensils that came into contact with the food.

Watch pets closely for signs of illness and consult a veterinarian if symptoms appear.

The USDA has confirmed the H5N1 virus found in the recalled lots is genotype B3.13, the same type linked to previous raw poultry-based pet food outbreaks that sickened or killed cats.

For more information, visit the FDA’s recall page or contact RAWR directly.

What you need to know