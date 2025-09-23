Following the Mediterranean may benefit your gums, study finds

A study of 200 people found those who ate more Mediterranean-style diets had healthier gums.

Diets rich in fruits, veggies, legumes, and olive oil were tied to less inflammation.

Frequent red meat intake was linked to worse gum outcomes.

Most of us know gum health depends on brushing, flossing, and regular dentist visits. But new research from King’s College London shows that what’s on your plate may also play a big role.

A Mediterranean-style diet — rich in vegetables, fruits, legumes, and olive oil — may help lower inflammation and support healthier gums.

“Our findings suggest that a balanced, Mediterranean-type diet could potentially reduce gum disease and systemic inflammation,” researcher Dr. Giuseppe Mainas said in a news release.

“We observed that there may be a connection between periodontal disease severity, diet, and inflammation. These aspects should be holistically considered when assessing the treatment for periodontitis in patients. Our research offers an important starting point that can lead to more research to better understand the relationship between food intake and gum disease.”

The study

Researchers studied 200 patients from King’s College London’s Oral, Dental and Craniofacial Biobank. They looked at:

Dental exams to measure gum disease severity

Blood samples to check inflammation markers

Diet questionnaires to measure how closely diets followed the Mediterranean pattern and how often people ate red meat



By linking these three measures, the researchers could see if diet was connected to gum health.

The results

The study revealed clear patterns:

People who followed a Mediterranean diet more closely had less severe gum disease.

Those same people also had lower levels of inflammation markers.

Diets heavier in red meat and further from Mediterranean eating patterns were tied to worse gum health.



“There is emerging evidence about the role that a balanced diet might have in maintaining a periodontal healthy status,” researcher Professor Luigi Nibali said in the news release.

“Our research shows the potential effect that a nutrient-dense, plant-rich diet could play in improving the nation’s gum health. Nevertheless, more investigation is needed to develop personalized approaches to help people manage their gum health.”

Putting it into practice: Easy tips for a Mediterranean-style diet

You don’t have to overhaul your entire eating routine to start moving toward a more gum-friendly Mediterranean style. Small shifts can make a difference:

Add more plants to your plate . Think colorful vegetables, leafy greens, and fresh fruit.

Swap your cooking oils. Use olive oil instead of butter or margarine.

Lean on legumes and grains . Beans, lentils, and whole grains make hearty, nutrient-rich bases for meals.

Cut back on red mea t. Try chicken, fish, or plant-based proteins more often.

Snack smarter. Nuts, seeds, and fresh fruit are Mediterranean staples.



Making these adjustments isn’t a replacement for brushing or flossing, but it may be a delicious way to give your gums an extra layer of support.