Fruits and vegetables are good for you -- if they're clean

Fad diets, low-fat, high-protein, fiber, water filters, GMO-free foods, there are all kinds of ways consumers try to, as the saying has it, eat well to stay fit. But while some health risks — like "forever chemicals" — are long-term and somewhat theoretical, there are plenty of other things that will make you very sick, very quickly. Germs, for example.

If you want a fancier title, you can call it foodborne pathogen contamination, but whatever you call it, it's a constant danger and a common problem whether you pick produce from your garden or buy it at the supermarket. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently recalled branded cucumber slices and tomatoes because of salmonella, and enoki mushrooms due to listeria monocytogenes.

Leafy greens such as lettuce and spinach are among the selections most susceptible to food safety incidents, said Matt Taylor, senior manager of food safety consulting and technical solutions at NSF, an Ann Arbor, Mich.-based provider of testing, inspection, certification, and advisory services, in a Supermarket News report.

“These items are often consumed raw and have structures that can make thorough washing difficult,” he said. “They also grow close to the ground, increasing vulnerability to contamination from soil or water.”

The soft skin and high moisture content of berries also create an ideal environment for bacterial growth while the warm and humid growing conditions for sprouts can lead to bacterial proliferation, Taylor said. Pre-cut fruits and vegetables face greater contamination risks as well from substandard cutting and handling processes, he said.

There are rigorous safety rules that are supposed to be followed by retailers and growers but things can and do go awry, so it's up to consumer to be the chief safety officer in their kitchens.

Fruits and vegetables can carry bacteria, pesticides, dirt, or other residues from the farm, transport, or store. Proper washing doesn’t sterilize produce completely, but it significantly reduces harmful microbes such as E. coli, Salmonella, or Listeria.

Best practices for washing produce

1. Start with clean hands and tools

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds before and after handling produce.

Make sure knives, cutting boards, and countertops are clean to prevent cross-contamination.

2. Use running water only

Rinse produce under cold running water. Do not soak in standing water, as bacteria can spread.

There’s no need for soap, detergent, or bleach — they can leave harmful residues.

3. Scrub or rub produce

Firm produce (like melons, cucumbers, or potatoes): Use a clean vegetable brush to scrub the surface.

Soft produce (like tomatoes, peaches, or grapes): Gently rub with your hands under running water.

4. Dry with a clean towel

Pat dry with a paper towel or clean cloth. Drying removes additional bacteria that might remain after rinsing.

Special considerations

Leafy greens: Remove outer leaves, rinse each leaf under running water, and use a salad spinner or clean towel to dry.

Berries and delicate fruits: Rinse right before eating to prevent mold growth. Gently pat dry with paper towels.

Melons and avocados: Even though you don’t eat the peel, scrub them before cutting so bacteria aren’t transferred inside.

Pre-washed produce: If labeled “pre-washed” or “ready-to-eat,” you can use it directly without re-washing, unless you want to wash it again for personal preference.

Extra tips

Vinegar or baking soda rinses: Some studies show that soaking in a 1:3 vinegar-to-water solution for a few minutes may reduce bacteria more than water alone. Rinse afterward with plain water to remove the vinegar taste.

Refrigeration: Store washed produce properly. Most fruits and vegetables last longer in the refrigerator, but keep them separate from raw meat, poultry, or seafood.

✅ Bottom line: Clean hands, running water, scrubbing or rubbing, and drying are the most effective ways to reduce contamination risk at home.