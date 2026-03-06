CVS unveils AI-powered ‘Health 100’ platform to simplify managing your health

CVS is launching Health 100, a new AI-powered platform designed to help people manage their health in real time.

The tool is being built through a strategic partnership with Google Cloud, using artificial intelligence and data integration.

The goal is to make health care easier to navigate by bringing information, services, and insights together in one digital experience.

Health care can feel confusing — prescriptions, insurance benefits, doctor visits, and wellness tracking often live in separate systems that don’t talk to each other. CVS Health says it wants to change that with a new AI-powered platform called Health 100.

The company recently announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to develop the tool, which is designed to give consumers a more connected way to manage their health information and services.

Health 100 will act as a digital hub where people can access health insights, manage care, and track important information in real time. The idea is to create a single experience that brings together multiple aspects of health care — whether someone uses CVS pharmacies, other providers, or different insurance plans.

“Consumer engagement in their own health and care is the holy grail that will drive trust and much better health outcomes,” Tilak Mandadi, Executive Vice President, Ventures and Chief Experience and Technology Officer at CVS Health, said in a news release.

“We are putting the consumer at the center to enable their health care partners to seamlessly connect with them as part of a fully integrated experience. Google Cloud and AI technologies are core to this platform, which is grounded in responsible AI principles.”

How the AI-powered platform will work

Health 100 is being built on Google Cloud’s artificial intelligence and data tools, which allow companies to combine large amounts of information and generate useful insights from it.

The platform will pull together health data from multiple sources to help users better understand their health and make decisions about care. For example, AI could help analyze patterns in prescriptions, health visits, or wellness metrics to offer personalized guidance.

CVS has said that artificial intelligence will be embedded across the system — not just as a feature but as the backbone of the platform. The technology can help automate tasks, personalize recommendations, and generate predictive insights about a person’s health needs.

Another major goal is to reduce the complexity of the U.S. health care system. CVS executives say the company wants to create a “digital front door” where people can easily navigate services like pharmacy care, insurance benefits, clinics, and health programs.

The initial rollout of Health 100 is expected in 2026, with more details expected to be revealed during Google’s annual health-focused event, The Check Up.

What consumers should know

For consumers, the biggest promise of platforms like Health 100 is simplicity. If it works as intended, tools like this could help people:

View health information from multiple providers in one place

Get personalized reminders or recommendations based on their health data

Navigate prescriptions, benefits, and care options more easily

Of course, digital health tools also raise questions about privacy and data security. Companies like CVS say they are building these platforms with strong protections and oversight to ensure sensitive health information is handled responsibly.

“With Health100, CVS Health is delivering the future of agentic, AI-powered health care that enhances human touch and eliminates complexity,” Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud, said in the news release.

“By applying Google Cloud’s secure infrastructure and Gemini’s multimodal capabilities to the complexities of medicine, CVS Health is creating a personalized and proactive end-to-end health care experience that general purpose AI interfaces and legacy tools cannot match.”