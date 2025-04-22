Microplastics threaten food supply by damaging plant growth

Key takeaways:

Microplastics—tiny particles of plastic less than 5mm in size—are showing up not just in oceans and drinking water, but now in the very plants that sustain our food system. According to recent research spotlighted by U.S. PIRG, these pollutants are causing significant harm to crops like corn and wheat, with ripple effects that could jeopardize global food security.

A hidden threat

These microplastic particles accumulate around plants’ root systems, carried there by water in the soil. Once embedded, they reduce the roots' ability to absorb both water and nutrients, stunting growth and weakening plant health. Researchers warn that even small concentrations of microplastics can cause measurable harm to plant vitality.

More alarmingly, microplastics have been shown to hinder photosynthesis—the natural process plants use to convert sunlight into energy. This dual threat not only weakens plant development but also slashes potential crop yields.

Food supply at risk

If current plastic consumption continues, the average American farm could experience yield losses ranging from 4% to 13.5% annually over the next 25 years. That decline could shrink the average farm’s output from feeding 169 people per year to just 145. Such reductions would place added pressure on farmers to expand agricultural land—often at the cost of forests and conservation areas.

What to do

Experts emphasize that reducing plastic usage is critical to curbing the impact of microplastics on the food supply. Individual actions—like using reusable products, avoiding microplastic-laden cosmetics, and installing microfiber filters—can help. But advocates argue that large corporations must lead the charge.

Environmental groups, including PIRG, are calling on companies like Amazon to phase out single-use plastic packaging as part of a broader effort to stem the plastic tide threatening our ecosystems—and now, our dinner plates.