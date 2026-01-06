How energy insecurity affects mental health

Nearly half of U.S. adults report some form of energy insecurity, like trouble paying bills or unsafe home temperatures.

Adults facing energy insecurity have more than double the odds of experiencing anxiety and depression symptoms.

The findings come from nationally representative survey data collected between 2022 and 2024.

Imagine having to choose between heating your home and buying food or medicine. For many Americans, that’s not a hypothetical dilemma—it’s reality.

That struggle is part of what researchers define as energy insecurity, or the difficulty households face in meeting basic energy needs such as paying utility bills, maintaining safe indoor temperatures, and keeping appliances running.

In a recent study conducted by researchers from Georgia Tech, researchers analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, which asks adults about economic and social conditions across the country. The goal was straightforward: to see if people struggling with energy costs also reported signs of anxiety and depression.

The study

Rather than relying on regional or small-scale data, this study analyzed responses from a nationally representative sample of U.S. adults collected between late 2022 and fall 2024. Researchers measured energy insecurity in three ways:

Inability to pay full or partial energy bills Keeping the home at unsafe or unhealthy temperatures to save money, and Forgoing essential expenses (like food or medicine) to pay for energy costs.

People who reported any of these experiences were categorized as “energy insecure.”

To assess mental health, shortened versions of standard screening tools for depression and anxiety were used. The team then adjusted their analysis to account for other factors that can influence mental health (like income, employment, food insecurity, and housing conditions) so they could isolate the specific connections with energy hardship.

The results

Out of a weighted sample representing roughly 187 million U.S. adults, about 43% reported experiencing at least one form of energy insecurity in the past year.

After accounting for other social and economic conditions:

Individuals facing energy insecurity had more than twice the odds of reporting anxiety symptoms compared with energy-secure adults.

They also had more than twice the odds of reporting symptoms of depression.

These associations held even after adjusting for other stressors like food insecurity or housing instability—the results suggest that energy insecurity on its own is strongly linked to mental health challenges among U.S. adults.

Taken together, this research adds to growing evidence that struggling to afford basic utilities isn’t just a financial hardship—it’s a public health concern that may influence emotional well-being and overall quality of life.

“While we often talk about food and housing insecurity, fewer people recognize energy as a basic necessity that shapes not only comfort, but also safety and stress,” researcher Michelle Graff said in a news release.

“Being able to afford your home does not guarantee you can afford to safely heat, cool, or power it.”

What this means for consumers

For everyday people, these findings underscore that utility bills aren’t just another household expense — they’re tied to overall well-being. When energy costs take up a large part of a budget, households may face tough trade-offs: choosing between heat or groceries, medication or electricity. These choices add persistent stress that can wear on mental health over time.

Knowing that many others are facing similar challenges may help destigmatize the issue and encourage people to seek support. Programs like utility bill assistance, weatherization services (which improve home energy efficiency), and community mental health resources may help lighten both the financial and emotional load.