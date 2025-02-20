California introduces legislation to protect residents from PFAS 'forever chemicals' in drinking water

Policymakers in California have introduced new legislation designed to protect consumers from exposure to PFAS (per-and-polyfluoroalkyl substances) – also known as “forever chemicals” – in their drinking water.

“Californians shouldn’t have to worry that their drinking water has been contaminated by toxic ‘forever chemicals’ linked to deadly cancers and other serious health harms,” Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino) said in a news release.

“Today, we are taking action to ensure that California is leading with strong, science-based health standards that will protect our communities from harmful PFAS chemicals regardless of what happens at the federal level. This bill will ensure that we follow the best available science to safeguard the health and safety of our children while also preserving our ability to strengthen protections in the future.”

The California measure follows a new law in Minnesota that bans PFAS in cookware.

Keeping consumers safe

Exposure to PFAS has been linked with several serious health concerns, including cardiovascular disease, reproductive issues, cancer, and developmental concerns in young children.

In an effort to reduce that exposure in drinking water, California lawmakers introduced Assembly Bill 794 (AB 794).

The bill would mandate the California State Water Board to implement statewide PFAS exposure levels. The Board would instate allowable limits of PFAS in drinking water across the state, ensuring that consumers aren’t exposed to the dangerous chemicals.

While the Biden Administration implemented national standards for PFAS in drinking water, water utilities companies and chemical manufacturers have been trying to repeal these regulations. This new bill would allow California to follow its own regulations regarding forever chemicals in water – regardless of federal protocols.

Lawmakers are hopeful that this legislation will keep Californians safe and healthy and reduce the long-term health consequences of PFAS exposure.

“If PFAS polluters successfully persuade the Trump EPA to weaken or eliminate federal PFAS drinking water protections, millions of Californians will have no protections from PFAS in their tap water,” Scott Faber, senior vice president for government affairs, Environmental Working Group, said in a news release.

“California must take bold action now to set its own drinking water limits to make sure protections from these toxic forever chemicals don’t depend on the Trump EPA.”

Raising money for cleaner water

In conjunction with AB 794, California Senator Jerry McNerney (D-Pleasanton) introduced new legislation, SB 454, which would create a PFAS Mitigation Fund. With this state funding, cities across California could work to purify their drinking water from forever chemicals.

“California has banned PFAS in consumer products ranging from food packaging and cosmetics to children’s cribs and playpens. But PFAS has been used in thousands of products during the past eight decades, so forever chemicals have contaminated a substantial portion of our drinking water,” Sen. McNerney said in a news release.

“SB 454 would create a much-needed funding tool to help local agencies pay for PFAS cleanup, while also helping protect ratepayers from higher costs.”